In the dead of summer, wearing a snowsuit and sitting inside an oven heated to 400, I'll be cold. Can you relate? If your fingernails are turning blue while everybody else is sweating, these 19 items for people who are always cold might pique your interest.

Why is it that some people can be developing frostbite on their toes while the person sitting next to them has pit stains? Our bodies can't be that different, can they? Science has found a few explanations for people who are always cold. As Bustle previously reported, it could be indicative of a thyroid problem or possibly poor circulation. You could also be dehydrated or not getting enough healthy fats in your diet.

The explanation I've personally settled on is much less scientific: my body is just weird.

A visit with your doctor or some simple lifestyle changes could make a huge difference. Regardless, being cold all the time gets really old really quickly. Also, people get sick of us asking to borrow their sweaters, when we're already wearing three of our own. If you're looking for a better way to keep warm that doesn't involve setting yourself on fire, these 19 products might prove to be a total lifesaver.

3 Pillow Warmer S'MORES PILLOW WARMER $50 Smoko This wireless heating pillow will help keep you toasty warm even on the coldest of nights. And can we please talk about how stinking cute it is? Buy Now

5 Mini Heater Lasko #100 MyHeat Personal Ceramic Heater $22.16 Amazon How would you like to bring a little heat with you wherever you go? Sounds like heaven, right? While this personal heater won't warm up the entire room, it's good for keeping you at a comfy temperature no matter where you are. Buy Now

6 Mug Warmer Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer for Office/Home Use $10.79 Amazon If you're anything like me, you get up to microwave your coffee about 14,000 times. Save yourself a trip to the kitchen with this nifty little gadget. Nothing will knock the frostbite off your fingers like a forever-steaming cup of coffee. Buy Now

8 Heated Footrest Fellowes Climate Control Footrest $44.88 Amazon Speaking of keeping your feet warm, if you really want to crank the temperatures up a notch, rest your tired soles on this footrest that doubles as a heater. Buy Now

10 Towel Warmer Brookstone Towel Warmer $85.93 Amazon Cold people don't like getting out of the shower dripping wet and then feeling even colder. Heck, warm people don't like this either. A towel warmer will be one of the best investments you ever make. Period. Buy Now

12 Hand Warmer/Phone Charger Hybrid Handwarmer With Smartphone Recharge $34.99 Sharper Image This thing warms your hands, charges your phone, and even works as an emergency flashlight. Plus, it's small enough to carry around in your pocket or even slip it into your glove. Bonus. Buy Now

13 Heated Eye Mask Heated Microwavable Eye Mask By FOMI Care $12.99 Amazon This thing was designed for you. This eye mask is fit for a queen, and if you make believe *really* hard, it'll feel like you're enjoying a fancy schmancy day at the spa, instead of laying on your futon marathon-watching your favorite Netflix show. Buy Now

14 Shaving Gel Warmer Conair Gel & Lather Heating System, Chrome $19.99 Amazon Don't tell me this is just for the gentlemen, because I don't care. My legs are going to feel totes amazeballs after I lather them up with my crispy warm shaving cream — and I NEVER say "totes amazeballs." Buy Now

16 Heated Steering Wheel Cover Glacier Heat Heated Steering Wheel Cover With Rechargeable Battery Amazon Ugh. A freezing cold steering wheel is enough to send any human running back into the house to jump in bed. This heated steering wheel cover might make your morning commute to work a little bit easier. Buy Now

17 Hand-Warming Mug ToastyMUG €39 Sabrina Fossi This makes so much sense, and my mind is so insanely blown right now. Why didn't anyone think of this sooner? Do people know about this? Call everyone. Buy Now