19 Items For People Who Are Always Cold
In the dead of summer, wearing a snowsuit and sitting inside an oven heated to 400, I'll be cold. Can you relate? If your fingernails are turning blue while everybody else is sweating, these 19 items for people who are always cold might pique your interest.
Why is it that some people can be developing frostbite on their toes while the person sitting next to them has pit stains? Our bodies can't be that different, can they? Science has found a few explanations for people who are always cold. As Bustle previously reported, it could be indicative of a thyroid problem or possibly poor circulation. You could also be dehydrated or not getting enough healthy fats in your diet.
The explanation I've personally settled on is much less scientific: my body is just weird.
A visit with your doctor or some simple lifestyle changes could make a huge difference. Regardless, being cold all the time gets really old really quickly. Also, people get sick of us asking to borrow their sweaters, when we're already wearing three of our own. If you're looking for a better way to keep warm that doesn't involve setting yourself on fire, these 19 products might prove to be a total lifesaver.
1Heated Fingerless Gloves
USB Heating Winter Gloves, Iusun Women Hand Warm Gloves Heated Fingerless Warmer Mitten (Blue)
$4.95
You know that feeling when you're frozen but still need to get work done? These fingerless gloves were made for the chilly workaholic. Keep your hands warm while you beat your 5:00 deadline.
2Heated Mattress Pad
Sunbeam Quilted Heated Mattress Pad with Dual SleekSet Controllers, Queen
$84.49
Getting into a cold bed when you're already cold is, like, the worst feeling in the world. A heated mattress pad goes a long way.
3Pillow Warmer
$50
This wireless heating pillow will help keep you toasty warm even on the coldest of nights. And can we please talk about how stinking cute it is?
4Heated Seat Cushion
KINGLETING 12-Volt Heated Seat Cushion with Intelligent Temperature Controller
$40.99
It doesn't matter how high you blast the heat — you're still shivering behind the wheel. A heated seat cushion might be just what you need. Your tush won't know what hit it.
5Mini Heater
Lasko #100 MyHeat Personal Ceramic Heater
$22.16
How would you like to bring a little heat with you wherever you go? Sounds like heaven, right? While this personal heater won't warm up the entire room, it's good for keeping you at a comfy temperature no matter where you are.
6Mug Warmer
Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer for Office/Home Use
$10.79
If you're anything like me, you get up to microwave your coffee about 14,000 times. Save yourself a trip to the kitchen with this nifty little gadget. Nothing will knock the frostbite off your fingers like a forever-steaming cup of coffee.
7Heated Insoles
ThermaCELL ThermaCELL ProFLEX Heated Insoles
$59.99
When your feet are cold, your whole life is cold. Keep your tootsies extra cozy with heated insoles.
8Heated Footrest
Fellowes Climate Control Footrest
$44.88
Speaking of keeping your feet warm, if you really want to crank the temperatures up a notch, rest your tired soles on this footrest that doubles as a heater.
9UGG Earmuffs
UGG Women's Classic Earmuff with Speaker Technology
$54.99
I bet you didn't even know this was a thing. Leave it to UGG to combine earmuffs and headphones.Your ears have never been this comfortable — or warm.
10Towel Warmer
$85.93
Cold people don't like getting out of the shower dripping wet and then feeling even colder. Heck, warm people don't like this either. A towel warmer will be one of the best investments you ever make. Period.
11Insulated Slippers
Baffin Unisex Cush Insulated Slipper Booty
$23.14
Normal booties won't do. You need insulated booties. These slippers will make it feel like your frigid feet have died and gone to heaven.
12Hand Warmer/Phone Charger Hybrid
Handwarmer With Smartphone Recharge
$34.99
This thing warms your hands, charges your phone, and even works as an emergency flashlight. Plus, it's small enough to carry around in your pocket or even slip it into your glove. Bonus.
13Heated Eye Mask
Heated Microwavable Eye Mask By FOMI Care
$12.99
This thing was designed for you. This eye mask is fit for a queen, and if you make believe *really* hard, it'll feel like you're enjoying a fancy schmancy day at the spa, instead of laying on your futon marathon-watching your favorite Netflix show.
14Shaving Gel Warmer
Conair Gel & Lather Heating System, Chrome
$19.99
Don't tell me this is just for the gentlemen, because I don't care. My legs are going to feel totes amazeballs after I lather them up with my crispy warm shaving cream — and I NEVER say "totes amazeballs."
15Lotion Warmer
True Glow By Conair Heated Lotion Dispenser
$23.44
BOOM. Even better. Warm the HECK out of your lotion and rub that stuff all over your cold body. It's going to feel so good.
16Heated Steering Wheel Cover
Glacier Heat Heated Steering Wheel Cover With Rechargeable Battery
Ugh. A freezing cold steering wheel is enough to send any human running back into the house to jump in bed. This heated steering wheel cover might make your morning commute to work a little bit easier.
17Hand-Warming Mug
€39
This makes so much sense, and my mind is so insanely blown right now. Why didn't anyone think of this sooner? Do people know about this? Call everyone.
18Heated Mouse
What will science think of next? You might be stuck at your desk all day, but cold body temperature be damned! This heated mouse might just change your life.
19Heated Toilet Seat
Brondell L60-EW LumaWarm Heated Nightlight Elongated Toilet Seat, White
$128.18
This is no ordinary toilet seat. Doesn't your butt deserve the best?