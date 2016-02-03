Happy Valentine's Day... or perhaps more importantly, Happy Singles Awareness Day! If you're part of that latter group, I have got you covered with this roundup of 19 quotes about being single for Valentine's Day.

The best thing about these quotes is that they don't get pessimistic about being in a relationship of one. Just the opposite, in fact, these wise quotes talk about just how awesome it is to be single. I don't know about you, but I think that's wonderful, especially in today's day and age where being in a couple still seems to be as highly pressured as ever.

Relationships aren't a sign of strength or power, they're simply one way to live. Chosen singleness, on the other hand, is a sure representation of self-confidence and self-appreciation, and I for one think that's pretty cool.

Whether you are planning to be solo for the long haul or simply find yourself "in between relationships" right now, take the time to indulge in these must-read quotes. Who knows? They may just change your perspective on some things.

1. "My alone feels so good, I'll only have you if you're sweeter than my solitude." — Warsan Shire

2. "Being single used to mean that nobody wanted you. Now it means you’re pretty sexy and you’re taking your time deciding how you want your life to be and who you want to spend it with." — Sex and the City

3. “I think it's very healthy to spend time alone. You need to know how to be alone and not defined by another person." — Oscar Wilde

4. "I don’t like to be labeled as lonely just because I am alone." — Delta Burke

5. "How wrong it is for a woman to expect the man to build the world she wants, rather than to create it herself." — Anais Nin

6. "Learn your way around loneliness. Make a map of it. Sit with it, for once in your life. Welcome to the human experience. But never again use another person’s body or emotions as a scratching post for your own unfulfilled yearnings." — Elizabeth Gilbert

7. "Single is an opportunity to live life on your own terms and not apologize." — Mandy Hale

8. "Marriage is the only adventure open to the cowardly." — Voltaire

9. "I don't need a man to rectify my existence. The most profound relationship we'll ever have is the one with ourselves." — Shirley MacLaine

10. "I never found a companion that was so companionable as solitude." — Henry David Thoreau

11. “I feel very adventurous. There are so many doors to be opened, and I'm not afraid to look behind them.” — Elizabeth Taylor

12. "No matter how much we seek, we never find anything but ourselves" — Anatole France

13. "I love being single. It's almost like being rich." — Sue Grafton

14. "Being single is getting over the illusion that there is somebody out there to complete you and taking charge of your own life." — Omkar Phatak

15. “I have what I have and I am happy I’ve lost what I’ve lost and I am still happy -outlook”― Rupi Kaur

16. "The thing about being single is, you should cherish it. Because, in a week, or a lifetime, of being alone, you may only get one moment. One moment, when you're not tied up in a relationship with anyone. A parent, a pet, a sibling, a friend. One moment, when you stand on your own. Really, truly single. And then... It's gone." — How To Be Single

17. "Be a lamp unto your own feet; do not seek outside yourself - Buddha

19. “I'm single because I was born that way.”― Mae West