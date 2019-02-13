Love is unique, and for Valentine's Day, your Instagram caption celebrating it should be too. Whether you have a significant other to dedicate a post to or just want to celebrate the sanctity of ~love~, there are unique Valentine's Day Instagram captions that will speak volumes if you post one along with a sweet photo. Sure, a picture can say a thousand words. But it doesn't hurt to have a few extra to help fill out the ~feels~.

Love is a timeless subject. We've all fallen into it, or at least dipped our toes in it. We've read about it, watched it, sought advice for how to digest it — whether from a grandparent who had been married for over 50 years or from an inspirational and aesthetically-pleasing quote design on Pinterest.

Love, as many know, is something you want to shout from the mountain top when you find it. But in case you neither have a mountain range near you nor the appropriate footwear to tackle uphill slopes in February, there's always Instagram. Sometimes your post can reach further than your voice's echo from the top of a mountain.

"Love is not blind. It has perfect vision. It makes it possible for us to see as we have never seen before." - Leo Buscaglia

"The best and most beautiful things in this world cannot be seen or even heard, but must be felt with the heart." - Helen Keller

"I find the best way to love someone is not to change them, but instead, help them reveal the greatest version of themselves." - Steve Maraboli

"Love is, in fact, an intensification of life, a completeness, a fullness, a wholeness of life." - Thomas Merton

"Love, being in love, isn’t a constant thing. It doesn’t always flow at the same strength. It’s not always like a river in flood. It’s more like the sea. It has tides, it ebbs and flows. The thing is, when love is real, whether it’s ebbing or flowing, it’s always there, it never goes away." - Aidan Chambers

"I think perhaps love comes from finding someone you feel utterly comfortable with, someone who makes you comfortable with yourself. It’s like finding yourself, or maybe it’s like finding the other part of yourself." - Candice Proctor

"Love is a friendship set to music." - Joseph Campbell

"You come to love not by finding the perfect person, but by seeing an imperfect person perfectly." - Sam Keen

"Love isn’t a state of perfect caring. It is an active noun like struggle. To love someone is to strive to accept that person exactly the way he or she is, right here and now." - Fred Rogers

"It takes courage to love, but pain through love is the purifying fire which those who love generously know. We all know people who are so much afraid of pain that they shut themselves up like clams in a shell and, giving out nothing, receive nothing and therefore shrink until life is a mere living death." - Eleanor Roosevelt

"Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope." - Maya Angelou

"At the touch of love everyone becomes a poet." - Plato

"If I had a flower for every time I thought of you… I could walk through my garden forever." - Alfred Tennyson

"Keep love in your heart. A life without it is like a sunless garden when the flowers are dead." - Oscar Wilde

"Life without love is like a tree without blossoms or fruit." - Khalil Gibran

"A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous." - Ingrid Bergman

"True love comes quietly, without banners or flashing lights. If you hear bells, get your ears checked." - Erich Segal

"Love is what you've been through with somebody." - James Thurber

"All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt." - Charles Schultz