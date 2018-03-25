Dogs are magical and perfect creatures that can make everyone's lives just a little bit brighter... unless you're allergic to them, in which case, everything is pretty much terrible. OK, that might be an exaggeration, but being allergic to dogs and owning one can still be quite difficult. Sure, getting to cuddle a cute puppy is kind of worth the sniffles and the dry throat, but it would still be more ideal to, you know, not feel terrible the minute a doggo comes your way. Luckily, there is hope for even those with really bad symptoms: there are some dog breeds that are best for people with allergies, so that everyone can enjoy these pets.

There's no such thing as a fully hypoallergenic dog, but you can still find breeds that don't shed as much and therefore aren't as bad for allergies. Shedding is, after all, the major problem — when the pet dander is released into the air, it triggers allergy symptoms. Less shedding means less dander in the air.

It's important to remember, though, that even if you get one of the dogs listed below, you could still experience some allergy symptoms, so you should speak with a doctor if you're worried about that. You'll find that some dogs affect you differently than others, so experimenting and doing a lot of research should be part of the process when searching for a furry friend.

That said, the dogs below are known for not releasing as much dander into the air, and that's a good thing. Check them out before you look for the perfect dog:

1 Bichon Frise Matt Cardy/Getty Images News/Getty Images Dogs that are better for people with allergies can still be super fluffy, and the Bichon Frise is proof of that. These adorable little dogs are gentle, happy, and playful. Their hair continually grows and doesn't shed, making them ideal for people with allergies.

2 Schnauzer D Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Schnauzer's are great for people with allergies because they naturally produce less dander than other dogs. They are also super smart, devoted, affectionate, and spunky.

3 Labradoodle Giphy Thanks to their curly hair that is more similar to wool than fur, labradoodles don't pick up as many allergens when outside as other breeds do, so they can be great for people with allergies. And look at them! They're perfect!

4 Xoloitzcuintli Gary Gershoff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You can call these little guys "Xolo" for short, since their full name is a little difficult to pronounce. These dogs are mainly hairless, although some have a short, flat coat, which is why they're great for people with allergies — almost no shedding! They are also great watchdogs, as they're super loyal and alert.

5 Yorkshire Terrier Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Also usually known as Yorkies, these cute little dogs are great for allergies since they don't shed or have a lot of dander. The only thing is that Yorkies require a lot of grooming, so that's something to consider.

6 Shih Tuz Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Shih tzus are another dog that require heavy grooming, but they shed very lightly. They are also super affectionate and easygoing, and they're tiny and adorable.

7 Poodle Giphy Poodles are known for their unique coats, but they don't shed. Like Labradoodles, their coat is more like wool. They do, however, require a lot of grooming. On the plus side, they are very smart and easy to train.

8 Italian Greyhound Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images One of the best things you can do if you have allergies is to find a dog with little to no hair — like an Italian greyhound. These guys have a very thin coat and barely shed. They're also very loyal and playful. One thing to note is that they're very sensitive to cold weather, so if you live somewhere that is usually chilly, they might not be the best idea.

9 Basenji Giphy These adorable puppies don't shed and have very little dander, which is great for someone with allergies. Another bonus? They don't bark! They do make an odd yodeling noise and can be hard to train since they're stubborn, but they are also very lovable.

10 Samoyed Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Look at this fluffy doggo! This breed might seem like a nightmare for someone with allergies, but actually, they don't have an odor or dander. They are also super happy and gentle, and thanks to their thick coat, they love cold weather.

11 Maltese Giphy Thanks to its small size and its coat, these little dogs don't shed that much. They are also just extremely cute and tiny, and they love to cuddle.

12 Airedale Terriers Giphy Like other terriers, these dogs have wooly hair that doesn't shed very often, making them great for people with allergies. They are also super protective and loyal.

13 Bedlington Terriers Matt Cardy/Getty Images News/Getty Images Yes, these dogs look like lambs, and yes, it is amazing. They also don't shed, love to play, and are super unique.

14 Cairn Terriers Giphy Cairn terriers are great for people with allergies, but keep one thing in mind: they only shed very little if they are being properly and regularly groomed. So if you don't have time to do that, this might not be the best option.

15 Havanese Dogs Giphy These little puppers are extremely adorable and they don't shed, which is great. But they do need to be taken care of and regularly groomed.

16 Lagotto Romagnolo Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images These Italian dogs are happy, affectionate, and lovable. As you can probably see, they also have hair like a poodle, so they very rarely shed.

17 Irish Water Spaniel Michael Loccisano/Getty Images News/Getty Images Thanks to their thick hair, these spaniels don't shed very often. They also have water-repellant coats, which is pretty awesome.

18 Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier Giphy Wheaten terriers need to be groomed often so that they don't shed, but if that's possible, they're great for people with allergies. And look at that sweet little face!

19 Chinese Crested Dog Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images Of course, these dogs are mostly hairless, making them great for someone who can't have a dog that sheds often. They also have no dog odor. But keep in mind that they need to be bathed often in order to keep their skin from drying out.