20 Boho Wedding Dresses Under $800 That Will Make You Say "I Do"

One of the first things most people think of after getting engaged is the dress. Visions of watching (and re-watching) episodes of TLC's Say Yes To The Dress come to mind, but you don't need to visit a boutique to find your dream dress. These 20 boho wedding dresses under $800 are proof that sticking to a budget doesn't have to be that difficult, and you can find a seriously beautiful gown that's perfect for you and ideal for your wallet.

Not everyone has a style in mind when they start shopping for their dress, but some do. Honestly, if you haven't narrowed down your search just a bit, things may get complicated. If however, you have decided what you want and have chosen to go the boho route, you're in luck. The free flowing, patterned dresses are on trend at the moment, taking the place of more formal looks ball gowns and mermaid silhouettes.

Plus, with a boho dress in mind, you've got a bit more freedom when it comes to where you'll shop. Common online retailers aren't exactly specializing in Cinderella-esque styles. Boho maxi looks, though? That's totally do-able at some major retailers.

Take a look at these 20 boho wedding dresses under $800 and get inspired to do some shopping.

1. Sheer Tiers

If you associate the boho style with 70s vibes, then this dress with its sheer tiers are for you. There's a bit of a retro element with this wedding gown from the tiers to the off-the-shoulder neckline and ruffle.

2. Botanical Print

Don't underestimate a dress if it's not labeled as a bridal gown. The Belize dress from BHLDN is technically for bridesmaids, but with its flowing, long sleeves, botanical print, and soft hue, it could definitely be your wedding gown.

3. Free & Flowy

While Free People did launch a bridal collection, this tiered skirt, maxi dress falls outside of the bridal category. However, that doesn't make it any less perfect for a boho bride.

4. Sexy Boho

Often, a boho dress mean flowing fabric, but this dress is the opposite. The cold-shoulder design with lace sleeves give the dress its boho feel, but the silhouette is so modern and so sexy.

5. Boho Meets Glam

If you're boho with a bit of glam mixed in, this sequin dress will give you that pop of glamour you want while the flutter sleeves and silhouette retain the boho feel.

6. Gothic Boho

While this dress is undoubtedly boho with its major bell sleeves and off-the-shoulder design, there's also something a little goth about it. If you love both styles, this dream is ideal and under $500.

7. Boho Lace

If you love lace but can't seem to find something that's not traditional, this gown from ASOS is ideal. Not only does it feature the flowing silhouette often associated with boho styles, but the $151 price tag is basically unbeatable.

8. Spaghetti Strap Crop Top

Crop tops are totally wedding appropriate, and this lacy, spaghetti strap frock is proof of that. Coming in at under $500, the lace top and flowing skirt are the perfect options for a summertime boho affair.

9. Cream Colored

Boho dresses tend to mean a bit less traditional of a bride. If that's the case, this cream-toned wedding dress stray from the classic white hue that's typically found in bridal boutiques. Plus, with the bell sleeves and sheer lace overlay, it's still got boho design elements.

10. Boho Meets Vintage

The cream color of the fabric mixed with the various different patterns on the fabric make it the perfect mix of boho and vintage. If you're feeling looking like a 70s goddess for your wedding, this dress will do it.

11. Modern Boho

The exaggerated bell sleeves of this gown coupled with the lace give it a seriously 70s boho vibe. However, the silhouette and neckline give it a bit of a modern twist.

12. All Lace Cropped Gown

Crop tops are so boho, and this two piece dress from ASOS gets you not just the top but the skirt as well. For just $190, you'll have the perfect boho bride moment.

13. Off-The-Shoulder Ruffle

Not only is this off-the-shoulder gorgeous, but when paired with the lace pattern of the dress as well as the scalloped ruffle and sweet, tiny sash, you get a look that's quintessentially boho.

14. Boho Florals

This maxi dress from Eshakti is featured in the retailer's bridal section, and it's a perfectly boho option with its floral details. Plus, with Eshakti, you can order the dress custom to your exact measurements so no pesky alterations for you.

15. Crochet Dress

Does anything say boho more than crochet? This dress is perfect if you're having a more casual wedding or if you're looking for the ideal farewell dress to leave your reception and guests behind.

16. Cape Dress

This dress is perfect example of minimalism meets boho. While many boho dresses features tons of florals or lace, this cape dress is sleek and elegant, but thanks to the cape still so on theme. Plus, the touch of a floral is just subtle enough.

17. Boho Jumpsuit

While bridal jumpsuits are typically associated with more modern brides or farewell ensembles, this lace jumpsuit is perfect for a more casual boho wedding. With a flower crown and the right bouquet, it'll be even better.

18. Boho Florals

While this dress from Show Me Your Mumu is actually for bridesmaids, it could also double as the perfect, unconventional boho wedding dress. After all, there are no rules when it comes to what you wear, so if you love florals, why not rock them?

19. Sheer Lace Midi Dress

Weddings don't always have to be formal. If you're having a summertime, casual wedding, the Imogen dress from Reformation is perfect. With its flowing fabric, sheer lace pieces, and split along the skirt, this frock will be perfect for your chill boho vibes.

20. Flowing Halter Dress

If you want boho goddess vibes, this dress will give them to you. With a deep plunging V-neck and open back for a bit of sexiness and a flowing skirt for that boho feel, this ultra-affordable dress should definitely be on your to-try list.

If you've been searching for a boho wedding dress under $1000, these 20 options are a good place to start.