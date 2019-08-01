20 Clip-On Earrings That You Will Actually Love

Believe it or not, not everyone has pierced ears. Whether the reason is cultural or preferential, shopping in the jewelry section has its frustrating moments for shoppers with non-poked ears. However, these 20 adorable clip-on earrings prove you don't have to puncture your ears to slay your style.

Something should be said for the case of clip-on earrings because fashion is fashion and they're are still gorgeous pairs on the market. There are even some instances where clip-on designs have outdone themselves and could beat out traditional earrings now and then. Not to mention, some people just prefer not to have long ear lobes if the earrings are a large drop style.

Like hair, fingers, wrists, and ankles, ears need accessories, too sometimes when an outfit calls for just a little something extra. Plus, with all of the nostalgic trends coming back into season, why shouldn't the memorable moments of shelling out clip-ons from a Caboodles organizer be any different than any other retro fashion trend.

Despite the fact that there are an overwhelming amount of places to get traditional earrings, the need for clip-ons is still alive and kicking. So if you're someone who don't have their ears pierced or just like the idea of clip-ons, period, check out these awesome clip-on earring suggestions.