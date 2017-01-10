20 Inventions That Make Cleaning Your House Way Easier

Gone are the days when you spent your Saturdays watching Lizzie McGuire, organizing your gel pen collection, and hounding your parents for that new phone that was (inexplicably) totally transparent. Now, any day off from work translates to chore day, and the most genius cleaning products that make life way easier could just mean the difference between breezing through the house on a Saturday morning or spending the whole weekend playing catch-up. I don't know about you, but after adulting for five days straight, I lose my mind if I don't get a little downtime.

Thankfully, the world of home products is as innovative as it has ever been, and tons of the newest inventions exist solely to make your life duties a heck of a lot simpler. In the cleaning and chores sphere, this means brilliant gadgets that zap away germs, roam around your house sucking up dust, and even freshen up your dry-clean-only suit for when Monday rolls around again.

Best of all, they're especially efficient, sleek, and require little to no energy on your part, so you can get some much-needed rest this weekend. Whether you've been a tad negligent towards your laundry piles, dust collections, drains, dishes, or appliances, these innovative products practically do all the cleaning for you — and that means more time to put your feet up and relax.