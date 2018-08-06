20 Punny International Cat Day 2018 Instagram Captions That Honor How Amazing Cats Are
Cats are mysterious creatures. While they seem to be able to scale tall buildings in a single bound, they're afraid of things like cucumbers and vacuum cleaners. If you want to give props to your feline friends, these punny International Cat Day 2018 Instagram captions will highlight both the awesomeness and absurdity of cats. Saturday, also know as Caturday, is already set aside to worship cats on social media. However, cats really do deserve an extra day to bask in the spotlight.
"Funny cat videos, memes, and cute pictures of cats are some of the most viewed content online, which just confirms our obsession with the furry things," the website Awareness Days noted on its website. "While research shows that watching funny cat videos online can boost a person’s energy and create positive emotions, according to the experts owning a cat can also be good for your heart. Petting a cat is said to reduce stress levels, and with people having such hectic lives, they can be an easier and less demanding choice of pet than owning a dog."
If a feline fur baby has stolen your heart, Wednesday Aug. 8 is the day to share your punny Instagram captions about cats for #InternationalCatDay. Because, let's face, cats are really the ones in charge. They just let us think we are.
1You've got to be kitten me. — Punpedia
One of the greatest things about cats is the hilarious poses they contort themselves into, and the heart-melting faces they make that have you thinking: You've got to be kitten me.
2Here to "cat-apult" you into another dimension.
If there's an animal that can communicate with aliens, it's definitely the cat.
3Her body language is so "communi-cat-ive."
The poses. I "cat" even.
4There's no "claws" in my contract about doing any work.
Cats are so cute that you can totally "fur-give" them for being finicky roommates that don't contribute to the rent. After all, there's no "claws" in their contract that says they owe you anything except the privilege of being in the presence.
5He's got "felines" for her. — Punpedia
Watching your cats fall in love with each other is better than any Hollywood rom-com, and it will definitely give you all the "felines."
6I "cat" even.
For when you're having one of those days.
7This "cat-alouge" has the cutest kittens.
Because, cats need their own "cat-alogues" already.
8To me, you are "purr-fect!"
Cats are the "purr-fect" life partners.
9I'm "feline" hungry.
When it comes to cats, looks are deceiving. Even if the dog is "feline" hungry, it's the cat that gets the meal in the end.
10Putting the fur in furniture.
You're welcome. Love, your cat.
11I just "cat" stop myself.
Unlike dogs, cats have no reaction when you tell them no. They want what they want and they don't care what you have to say about it. They just "cat" stop themselves.
12"Feline" the holiday spirit.
Surprise! It's a cat.
13Ready to do her little thing on the catwalk.
Let's face it, all cats are born strutters.
14Yar, I'm a pirate. Give "meow" your gold. — Disqus
Give it up, or walk the plank. I "cat" care less whether or not you "cat" swim.
15You and me could write a cat romance.
Caught in a cat romance.
16"Cat-fé" au lait.
A coffee you drink with your cat, or a coffee made out of cats. It really depends how you're "feline" about your kitty.
17I see your lips moving, but I "cat" understand the words coming out of your mouth.
Please translate your human speak into meows.
18When you're feeling small, looking big is all about having "cat-itude."
Getting through your workout just requires a little extra "cat-itude."
19Just another "re-paw-ter" filing a story.
"Fur" what it's worth, I'm almost finished sending my latest "re-pawt" to the aliens that sent me here to spy on you.
20Too close "fur" comfort.
Just another feline bodyguard "purr-tecting" her human. Because, #InternationalCatDay!