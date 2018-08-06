Cats are mysterious creatures. While they seem to be able to scale tall buildings in a single bound, they're afraid of things like cucumbers and vacuum cleaners. If you want to give props to your feline friends, these punny International Cat Day 2018 Instagram captions will highlight both the awesomeness and absurdity of cats. Saturday, also know as Caturday, is already set aside to worship cats on social media. However, cats really do deserve an extra day to bask in the spotlight.

"Funny cat videos, memes, and cute pictures of cats are some of the most viewed content online, which just confirms our obsession with the furry things," the website Awareness Days noted on its website. "While research shows that watching funny cat videos online can boost a person’s energy and create positive emotions, according to the experts owning a cat can also be good for your heart. Petting a cat is said to reduce stress levels, and with people having such hectic lives, they can be an easier and less demanding choice of pet than owning a dog."

If a feline fur baby has stolen your heart, Wednesday Aug. 8 is the day to share your punny Instagram captions about cats for #InternationalCatDay. Because, let's face, cats are really the ones in charge. They just let us think we are.

1 You've got to be kitten me. — Punpedia ladyfaceblues on Instagram One of the greatest things about cats is the hilarious poses they contort themselves into, and the heart-melting faces they make that have you thinking: You've got to be kitten me.

2 Here to "cat-apult" you into another dimension. ladyfaceblues on Instagram If there's an animal that can communicate with aliens, it's definitely the cat.

3 Her body language is so "communi-cat-ive." ladyfaceblues on Instagram The poses. I "cat" even.

4 There's no "claws" in my contract about doing any work. ladyfaceblues on Instagram Cats are so cute that you can totally "fur-give" them for being finicky roommates that don't contribute to the rent. After all, there's no "claws" in their contract that says they owe you anything except the privilege of being in the presence.

5 He's got "felines" for her. — Punpedia ladyfaceblues on Instagram Watching your cats fall in love with each other is better than any Hollywood rom-com, and it will definitely give you all the "felines."

6 I "cat" even. ladyfaceblues on Instagram For when you're having one of those days.

7 This "cat-alouge" has the cutest kittens. ladyfaceblues on Instagram Because, cats need their own "cat-alogues" already.

8 To me, you are "purr-fect!" ladyfaceblues on Instagram Cats are the "purr-fect" life partners.

9 I'm "feline" hungry. ladyfaceblues on Instagram When it comes to cats, looks are deceiving. Even if the dog is "feline" hungry, it's the cat that gets the meal in the end.

10 Putting the fur in furniture. ladyfaceblues on Instagram You're welcome. Love, your cat.

11 I just "cat" stop myself. ladyfaceblues on Instagram Unlike dogs, cats have no reaction when you tell them no. They want what they want and they don't care what you have to say about it. They just "cat" stop themselves.

12 "Feline" the holiday spirit. ladyfaceblues on Instagram Surprise! It's a cat.

13 Ready to do her little thing on the catwalk. ladyfaceblues on Instagram Let's face it, all cats are born strutters.

14 Yar, I'm a pirate. Give "meow" your gold. — Disqus ladyfaceblues on Instagram Give it up, or walk the plank. I "cat" care less whether or not you "cat" swim.

15 You and me could write a cat romance. ladyfaceblues on Instagram Caught in a cat romance.

16 "Cat-fé" au lait. ladyfaceblues on Instagram A coffee you drink with your cat, or a coffee made out of cats. It really depends how you're "feline" about your kitty.

17 I see your lips moving, but I "cat" understand the words coming out of your mouth. Please translate your human speak into meows.

18 When you're feeling small, looking big is all about having "cat-itude." ladyfaceblues on Instagram Getting through your workout just requires a little extra "cat-itude."

19 Just another "re-paw-ter" filing a story. ladyfaceblues on Instagram "Fur" what it's worth, I'm almost finished sending my latest "re-pawt" to the aliens that sent me here to spy on you.