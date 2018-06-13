20 Queer Women Share The One Thing They Wish They Could Tell Their Teenage Selves

"I first came out when I was 15. I was so afraid to share my feelings with others because I was scared of their reaction. I think it took me a number of years to realize that what I feared most was the potential of seeing the prejudice of someone I cared about, and what a loss that would be. It took me so many months, more than a year actually to work up the courage to come out to my parents. I know now that part of that was overcoming my fear, and another part was that I felt like I needed to understand myself before I could share my sexuality with others.

"I wish I had known then that it was okay not to know everything, to not feel fully comfortable and to not have a clear declaration of identity. I wish I had known that I didn’t have to know anything other than what I felt, and that that, in and of itself that was worthy of being listened to and respected. I so feared not being accepted and loved by my friends and family, but also I worried that I would never find a loving relationship and have the kind of life I dreamed of. I had always been told that being gay meant that your life would be hard. I wish I had known then that living this life would lead me to meeting and marrying my wife and finding a kind of joy, safety, and love that is endlessly nourishing. I also wish someone had told me when I was 15 and so scared that it was okay, more than okay that I liked women, and that my love and my desire was normal and beautiful, because it is."