20 Weird AF Products Skyrocketing In Popularity On Amazon

Every time I shop online, I find myself checking out the Amazon products skyrocketing in popularity to see what's trending, and I'm always surprised by the things I find. You'd think that people would be bookmarking and wish-listing insanely clever products like robotic vacuums or floating beer pong tables. Nope. Instead, the people of Amazon are obsessed with deodorant sponges, black toothpaste, and pooping stools. Granted, these things are also pretty amazing, but in that weird AF way that most internet shoppers (including myself) have come to appreciate.

If, like me, you have a weird interest in the stuff people are buying, then Amazon's movers and shakers page is a solid place to start your creeping. It shows the website's biggest gainers in sales rank over the past 24 hours, and it's continually updated to keep things fresh and interesting. It's also broken down into specific categories, so if you don't give a damn about what people are reading but would love to know what they're smearing under their armpits, that information is readily available.

Now, these products might not be what you'd expect Amazon users to be buying, but they're fascinating and surprisingly brilliant all the same. Yes, even if they fit into the bizarre AF category.

1 A Cup Of Coffee In The Form Of A Chewy Cube Amazon GO CUBES Energy Chews $15 AmazonBuy Now No time for a cup of coffee? These GO CUBES chews taste and energize you like your favorite beverage. They have 50mg of caffeine and some green tea to ease the jitters. One cube is equal to a half a cup of coffee.

2 This Exfoliating Brush That Prevents Ingrown Hairs And Razor Burn Amazon WIZKER Exfoliating Brush $11 AmazonBuy Now The WIZKER brush uses soft, round-tipped bristles to exfoliate dead skin and promote circulation, which cuts down on razor bumps and ingrown hairs. It has a lightweight waterproof design that can be used before and after shaving, leaving your skin smooth, healthy, and less prone to infections caused by hair removal.

3 This Meme-Based Game That Makes People Laugh So Hard, They Almost Vomit Amazon What Do You Meme? $30 AmazonBuy Now This card game is not intended for children, which is made apparent by the brands particularly vulgar name. It's called What Do You Meme?, and it's a lot like Cards Against Humanity, except you match captions to everyone's favorite internet memes. "Has to be the funniest game I have ever played," wrote one reviewer. "Damn near vomited from laughing so hard for so long."

4 This Charcoal Toothpaste Makes Your Teeth Super White Amazon Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Toothpaste $10 AmazonBuy Now Made with activated charcoal and infused with a citrusy, orange flavor — this toothpaste may sound off-putting — but, according to reviewers, it really works. It promises to whiten your teeth and leave your mouth fresher and brighter than before. As a plus, it's also made with all-natural ingredients and doesn't have any fluoride.

5 This Hilarious And Fast-Paced New Addition To Anyone’s Game Night Amazon 5 Second Rule Uncensored $16 AmazonBuy Now This hilarious game is called 5 Second Rule Uncensored and it takes the original 5 Second Rule game to the next level. You only have five seconds to name three things that fit the topic card, and when players are pressed for time, funny answers come flying out instead. This version is for players 18 years of age of up, and that's because the topics are way more entertaining than the original. It features topic cards like: "Name 3 Ways to Hide a Fart."

6 This Tiny Vacuum That Sucks Gunk Out Of Your Pores Amazon Vacuum Suction Remover $30 AmazonBuy Now This blackhead remover is like a little vacuum for your face — it claims to get rid of blackheads, extra sebum, and dirt. It can be used wet or dry, and it comes with a charging cable as well. As with any product like this, remember to consult your dermatologist before using this device.

7 This Charcoal Peel-Off Mask Everyone Is Talking About Amazon Toullgo Charcoal Peel Off Mask $14 AmazonBuy Now Peel-off charcoal masks are insanely popular right now, both on and off of Amazon. Chances are you've seen videos of people slathering this black goo on their face and then painfully peeling it off to reveal the contents of what it pulled out of their pores. If you're tempted to give it go yourself, this popular option from Amazon is a good place to start. It includes a blackhead-removing tool kit, too.

8 This Sponge Specifically Designed To Remove Deodorant Marks Amazon Hollywood Fashion Secrets Deodorant Removing Sponge $5 AmazonBuy Now I've read a million hacks for removing deodorant stains on the go, but none of them ever work for me. So I was pumped to find the deodorant removing sponge. It is exactly what it sounds like: a sponge that removes deodorant stains. It's simple, but brilliant. One reviewer says, "I keep one in my bathroom, one in my car glove compartment, and one in my purse."

9 This Travel Pillow That You Wear Like An Infinity Scarf Amazon Trtl Pillow $23 AmazonBuy Now Does this pillow look a little bizarre? Maybe, but it also looks comfortable AF. The Trtl pillow provides neck support that means comfortable sleep on long plane or train rides. It's also incredibly easy to fold up and put in your luggage, unlike traditional travel pillows.

11 This Genius Cooling Pad For Hot Sleepers Or Restless Pets Amazon LinenSpa Instant Cooling Pad $19 AmazonBuy Now The LinenSpa instant cooling pad uses a phase change material that safely cools hot sleepers, pets, and electronics. It can be laid flat on a surface or placed in the refrigerator, after which it stays cold for hours. It also has separate channels that ensure even distribution of temperature, and a plastic cover that can be wiped clean.

12 This Pooping Stool That People Are Writing Haikus About Amazon Squatty Potty $25 AmazonBuy Now What if I told you that you've been pooping wrong your whole life? Well, that's what the folks over at Squatty Potty think and they've found a simple solution. Their Squatty Potty is a convenient stool that fits your toilet and lifts your legs, which straightens your colon and makes it easier to go. Don't believe it? Check out this nice little haiku written by a reviewer: "Oh Squatty Potty, You fill me with endless joy, Yet leave me empty."

13 This Two-In-One Car Mount And Phone Grip That’s Sleek And Functional Moflycom Universal Magnetic Car Mount $9 Amazon Buy Now With its 360-degree ball rotation, strong and simple magnetic hold, and two in one function, it’s no wonder people are loving this Moflycom universal magnetic car mount. One part attaches to any phone or device (and doubles as a finger grip), and the other side attaches to any flat surface on your car. It even comes in a ton of sleek colors.

14 This Oddly Shaped Cushion That Has A Cult-Following On Amazon Amazon ComfiLife Memory Foam Seat Cushion $32 AmazonBuy Now This humble seat cushion has over 1,000 glowing reviews on Amazon and is a perfect example of how something so strangely simple can be so genius at the same time. The ComfiLife seat cushion is made of memory foam and has a cutout design to align the coccyx, promoting posture and making you more comfortable at work or in the car. It also has a cooling gel pad and a washable cover.

15 This Giant Razor To Shave Your Back Without Nicks Amazon Bakblade Big Mouth Back Shaver $28 AmazonBuy Now The Bakblade Big Mouth allows for a safe and efficient way to get rid of hair on your back. It has an extra long handle and patented blades that get rid of hair without pulling or nicking. Needless to say, the reviews are epic: “As far a back hair goes, I am a full coated Chewbacca on holiday at Casa de Hoth. I just got the bakblade yesterday. I used it dry, like a Tuskan Raider would, a Tatooine kind of dry. It worked great.”

16 This Heat Therapy Wrap That Helps With Pain Or Chills Amazon Sunbeam Renue Heat Therapy Wrap $37 AmazonBuy Now It’s tailored to fit the neck and shoulder area, it’s got a comfortable clasp so it doesn’t fall off, and you can customize it with four different heat settings. Basically, this Sunbeam Renue heat therapy wrap sounds like a godsend for back pain or cold winter months. The fabric is also soft, machine washable, and “extra comforting,” according to reviewers.

17 This Odd-Looking Brush With More Than 3,600 Rave Reviews Amazon Crave Detangling Brush $10 AmazonBuy Now Perhaps the weirdest part about this Crave detangling brush is how obsessed people are with the Crave detangling brush. You might be wondering how weird a brush could really be, but trust me, this isn't your average brush. It has firm, cone-shaped bristles that separate the hair sideways instead of down. It's great at detangling the thickest, curliest hair, wet or dry, and without pain.

18 This Odd Alarm Clock That Mimics The Sunrise Sunrise Alarm Clock $33 Amazon Buy Now If you sleep like a tranquilized troll or you're looking to hack your circadian rhythm, this alarm claims it can help. It gradually increases brightness to take you from a deep sleep to completely awake, mimicking the natural light of the sunrise. It also has a bunch of built-in nature sounds, and it changes colors.

19 People Can't Stop Raving About This Textured Massage Stick Amazon Idson Muscle Roller Stick $14 AmazonBuy Now The reviews on this textured stick are actually kind of jaw-dropping. It apparently gives you one of the most satisfying massages you've ever gotten, all without the help of someone else. It's also really great for reducing stiffness and pain before and after workouts.