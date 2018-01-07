2018 Golden Globes Movies Streaming On Netflix, Hulu, & Amazon Right Now

It's an in-between moment of the year, with a little extra time and, with everyone out of town (or just checked out), a lot less going on. It's also the grace period between the announcement of Golden Globes nominees and the actual awards ceremony on Jan. 7. That makes now the perfect time to catch up on any nominated films you might have missed. But with temperatures at their lowest and the wind chill up, who wants to leave the house? Thankfully, there are a handful of 2018 Golden Globes movies streaming right now, so you can keep your cinephile credibility and keep cozy.

Many of the big-time nominees, especially those up for Best Picture (including The Shape Of Water, Call Me By Your Name, and The Post) are still only available in theaters. Some, like Helen Mirren's bid for Best Comedy Actress The Leisure Seeker, won't be officially released in the U.S. until after the Golden Globes. But 2017 was a long year, and several of the movies are available right now in the warmth and comfort of your home. The Golden Globes are considered the "pre-Oscars", able to sway votes for the late-spring ceremony via the bandwagon effect — if something's already won an award, it must be good, right? Still, upsets happen, which is why it's all the better to see the films, and judge for yourself.

'Mudbound' Netflix on YouTube The story of two families' struggle to thrive in the Mississippi Delta post-WWII, Mudbound received nominations for Mary J. Blige as Supporting Actress, and Best Original Song. Each family deals with racism and post traumatic war stress, the men having to reconcile what happened in the battlefield with what's expected on the homefront. Available on Netflix

'The Boss Baby' 20th Century Fox Believe it or not, this is up for Best Animated Feature. It's the classic tale of a corporate baby infiltrating a family to get intel on puppies, who are stealing affection away from babies at an alarming rate. There's a magical pacifier, brotherly bonding, and a special formula that turns tots into corporate sharks. Available on Netflix

'First They Killed My Father' Netflix on YouTube A terrifying and brutal true story of a young Cambodian girl's life under the Khmer Rouge takeover, directed by Angelina Jolie. Trained as a child soldier, Ung's siblings were sent to work camps. As the Vietnamese began dismantling the Khmer Rouge, the siblings slowly reunite. Available on Netflix

'Get Out' Universal Pictures The controversial nomination of the film as a comedy, and lack of nomination for director or writer, speaks volumes about how far Hollywood still has to go in terms of diversity. But that should only encourage more people to watch the story of a young man who goes to visit his girlfriend's parents, suspects something terrible, and discovers something much, much worse. Available streaming on HBO; to purchase from Apple, Fandango, Vudu, and Amazon

'Baby Driver' TriStar Pictures Ansel Elgort was nominated for Best Actor for his turn as the taciturn, titular Baby Driver, timing his getaways to tunes from his iPod. He's the best, but when he meets the girl of his dreams, getting out of the game is harder than he thinks. Available to rent from Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, Fandango, and Apple; available to buy from the same.

'Battle Of The Sexes' Fox Searchlight Based on the famous 1973 tennis face-off between Billie-Jean King (Emma Stone) and Robbie Riggs (Steve Carell), with a deeper look at the two players' personal lives leading up to the match. Stone and Carell were both nominated for Best Actor, so they must've truly captured the moment. Available to buy from Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, Fandango, and Playstation.

'Dunkirk' Warner Bros. Christopher Nolan's take on the miraculous evacuation of Allied troops trapped on the beach at Dunkirk will probably sweep the awards, but the director himself insists the film was meant to be seen on 70mm. Available to rent from Apple, Amazon, Google Play, Fandango, Vudu, and Playstation; available to buy from the same.