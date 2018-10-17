As midterm elections draw nearer, 2018 midterm fundraising numbers suggest Democrats may have an edge over Republicans in a host of key races. As USA Today reported, Democratic candidates have significantly out-raised Republican contenders in 30 House races that are viewed as tossups between the two parties, potentially increasing the chance for Democratic victory.

USA Today further broke down the fundraising numbers to illustrate the vast fundraising disparity between the two parties. As the outlet reported, in the aforementioned House races, some Democratic candidates' fundraising in a three-month period was two or more times that of Republican candidates. This fundraising difference is especially notable considering that Republicans are incumbents in 21 of these races. Historically, incumbents are far more likely to win elections, the Washington Post explained.

Politico reported that Republican fundraisers very aware of this financing disparity — and are strategizing to counter it as much as possible. Ken Spain, a former National Republican Congressional Committee staffer, touched on this topic with the outlet, saying:

The Democratic fundraising surge is emblematic of the intensity we have seen mounting for some time now ... The only thing the NRCC [the National Republican Campaign Committee] and the outside groups can do at this point is to do what they are currently doing – consolidate resources, cut bait in unwinnable districts and build a firewall that can hopefully hold through Election Day.

More to come ...