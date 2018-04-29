On Saturday night, members of the media, political, and entertainment elite descended on Washington, D.C., for the annual White House Correspondents Dinner, the latest chapter in a long-running tradition. And whether you were able to watch or not, you might want to see how it went over on social media — here are some 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner memes and tweets to help bring some cheer to your night.

It won't be quite like the dinner was prior to the election of President Donald Trump, to be clear. That's because unlike the Obama years, and the Bush years, and Clinton years before that, Trump won't actually be present at the dinner, which means he'll be spared any face-to-face roasting. Trump also declined to attend the dinner in 2017, both times staging a political rally instead.

This earned him some criticism from this year's WHCD host, comedian Michelle Wolf, before the show even started; she called his behavior "cowardly" on Friday, voicing disappointment that she won't be able to crack jokes to his face. The denizens of social media, however, had plenty of jokes on their minds when the big night rolled around ― here are some of the choicest ones.

The Ultimate Photobomb You've got to hand it to Stormy Daniels' lawyer ― on top of his legal skills, he's an expert in the art of the photobomb.

Paul Ryan's Weed Joke During a video skit, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan joked that John Boehner had urged him to start smoking weed, a reference to the former speaker's involvement in a marijuana company. Not everyone found it that funny.

Miller Light, Really!? You really can't fault Ryan for drinking Miller Lite, because everyone knows he can't pour a Guinness.

The Best Part There were a lot of laughs in the room during Michelle Wolf's routine, but not so many laughs when the cameras panned over.

It Is Amazing Wolf had some dynamite material on Saturday night, and she even got in a jab at the Clinton campaign's ground game.

Definitely The Most Sexual From tampons to pussy hats to porn stars, Wolf was definitely not afraid to go there in her jokes.

NOT HOLDING BACK Both Kellyanne Conway and Sarah Huckabee Sanders looked none too pleased at Wolf's vigorous roasting.

Who's Not Amused Michelle Wolf cracked jokes about Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Kellyanne Conway... And these stills showed that neither of them looked particularly happy about it.

Off The Hook Michelle Wolf brought down the house — if not always at the dinner itself, then certainly on Twitter. Many praised her for her no-holds-barred zingers.

Maybe It's Lies Wolf's jokes about the White House press secretary — who was practically sitting next to her by the podium — were especially cutting. "I actually really like Sarah," she said. "I think she’s very resourceful. Like, she burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye. ... Maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies. It’s probably lies."

While it's typically acknowledged that comedians at the White House Correspondents' Dinner are there to mercilessly roast members of media and political elite, not everyone was receptive to Wolf's jokes. Sean Spicer, tweeted shortly after the event ended that it was a "disgrace," but it wasn't immediately clear what he didn't enjoy about it.