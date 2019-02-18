On Monday, to coincide with 2019 Presidents Day, protests against Trump's wall will take place around the country in response to him declaring a national emergency. Social justice activism groups Indivisible, Win Without War, and MoveOn.org, along with others, have a map of the scheduled protests, and as of Sunday evening, there are more than 250 around the country.

"We are mobilizing on Monday (Presidents Day) with nonviolent rapid-response events to stand up to defend our democracy and immigrant, Muslim, black, and brown communities from Trump's dangerous national emergency power grab," MoveOn.org's site states.

The protests are in response to Trump's move to declare a national emergency along the southern border on Friday, saying there was "an invasion of drugs and criminals" in states near Mexico. "We're going to confront the national security crisis on our southern border, and we're going to do it one way or the other," Trump said in a statement, according to The New York Times.

USA Today reported that a national emergency declaration, along with "other measures", could free up to $8 billion for Trump's plan to build a border wall. During the longest government shutdown in history, Trump demanded more than $5 billion to build a wall, one of his central campaign promises.

More to come ...