2019 White House Easter Egg Roll Photos Make It Look Like Quite The Holiday Party
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump marked the Easter holiday by hosting the 141st annual Easter Egg Roll on the White House's South Lawn on Monday. Photos of the 2019 White House Easter Egg Roll show the event continued to be a place where families come to let the good times roll.
This year's Easter Egg Roll comes on the heels of a troubling weekend for both the president and the White House as the Mueller report's release has increased scrutiny on the Trump administration as a whole. Still, despite the drama, the Easter Egg Roll is a long-held tradition for the White House. In fact, first families have been celebrating the Easter holiday with the White House Easter Egg Roll since 1878 when then-President Rutherford B. Hayes opened the White House's South Lawn to members of the public wanting to roll eggs in celebration of the holiday. According to the White House Historical Association, the event is "one of the oldest annual events in White House history."
For this year's Easter Egg Roll, the White House reportedly collected 74,000 eggs from American farmers, the American Egg Board told The Washington Post. Eggs were used in both a slew of fun activities and as tasty treats to cure guests' hungry tummies.
According to The Washington Post, the first lady also rolled out a few new games for this year's event, all of which were centered around her anti-bullying "Be Best" public awareness campaign. After addressing the crowd while standing alongside the Easter bunny, President Trump mingled with attending guests, signed autographs, and oversaw children scrambling across the lawn after colored eggs.
Take a peep at how the day went down:
Get Those Eggs A'Rollin
Children rushed after their eggs during the White House's annual egg roll contest.
A Presidential Referee
The president and the first lady watched children roll eggs across the White House lawn with wooden spoons in the event's traditional name-sake event.
An All-Ages Sport
Monday's egg rolling was fun for kids of all ages.
Kids Aren't The Only Ones Who Can Color
President Trump took some time out during the event to color an Easter scene with attending children.
Color Me Green
For his own coloring time, Trump opted for a picture of eggs and a bunny near the Washington Monument.
A Little Musical Entertainment
The president and the first lady listened as a military band performed during the White House Easter Egg Roll.
The Easter Bunny Was In Attendance
Melania and the Easter bunny joined President Trump when he addressed guests from the White House's south portico.
Furry Friends
Employees of the Forest Service attended the White House Easter Egg Roll alongside department spokespersons Smokey the Bear and Woodsy Owl.
More Than Just Egg Rolling
There was more than just egg rolling happening at Monday's White House Easter Egg Roll. Guests could also play games, or visit the reading nook and Bunny Hop Stage.
Story Time
Between mingling with guests and overseeing egg rolling contests, the first lady read to children at the event's storybook corner.
Mingling With The Kids
President Trump showed attending children the whistle he used when overseeing egg roll contests.
Future President Photo Op
Kids had the opportunity to imagine themselves as president at a miniature podium set up outside the White House.
High-Fives From The First Lady
The first lady offered celebratory high-fives to children who'd rolled their eggs across the White House's South Lawn.
According to ABC News, the first lady's office has said it expected more than 30,000 people to attend and take part in this year's Easter Egg Roll — that means a lot of eggs were rolling around outside the White House.