President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump marked the Easter holiday by hosting the 141st annual Easter Egg Roll on the White House's South Lawn on Monday. Photos of the 2019 White House Easter Egg Roll show the event continued to be a place where families come to let the good times roll.

This year's Easter Egg Roll comes on the heels of a troubling weekend for both the president and the White House as the Mueller report's release has increased scrutiny on the Trump administration as a whole. Still, despite the drama, the Easter Egg Roll is a long-held tradition for the White House. In fact, first families have been celebrating the Easter holiday with the White House Easter Egg Roll since 1878 when then-President Rutherford B. Hayes opened the White House's South Lawn to members of the public wanting to roll eggs in celebration of the holiday. According to the White House Historical Association, the event is "one of the oldest annual events in White House history."

For this year's Easter Egg Roll, the White House reportedly collected 74,000 eggs from American farmers, the American Egg Board told The Washington Post. Eggs were used in both a slew of fun activities and as tasty treats to cure guests' hungry tummies.

According to The Washington Post, the first lady also rolled out a few new games for this year's event, all of which were centered around her anti-bullying "Be Best" public awareness campaign. After addressing the crowd while standing alongside the Easter bunny, President Trump mingled with attending guests, signed autographs, and oversaw children scrambling across the lawn after colored eggs.

Take a peep at how the day went down:

Get Those Eggs A'Rollin Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images Children rushed after their eggs during the White House's annual egg roll contest.

A Presidential Referee Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images The president and the first lady watched children roll eggs across the White House lawn with wooden spoons in the event's traditional name-sake event.

An All-Ages Sport Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images Monday's egg rolling was fun for kids of all ages.

Kids Aren't The Only Ones Who Can Color Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images President Trump took some time out during the event to color an Easter scene with attending children.

Color Me Green Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images For his own coloring time, Trump opted for a picture of eggs and a bunny near the Washington Monument.

A Little Musical Entertainment Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images The president and the first lady listened as a military band performed during the White House Easter Egg Roll.

The Easter Bunny Was In Attendance Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images Melania and the Easter bunny joined President Trump when he addressed guests from the White House's south portico.

Furry Friends Employees of the Forest Service attended the White House Easter Egg Roll alongside department spokespersons Smokey the Bear and Woodsy Owl.

More Than Just Egg Rolling Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images There was more than just egg rolling happening at Monday's White House Easter Egg Roll. Guests could also play games, or visit the reading nook and Bunny Hop Stage.

Story Time Between mingling with guests and overseeing egg rolling contests, the first lady read to children at the event's storybook corner.

Mingling With The Kids Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images President Trump showed attending children the whistle he used when overseeing egg roll contests.

Future President Photo Op Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images Kids had the opportunity to imagine themselves as president at a miniature podium set up outside the White House.