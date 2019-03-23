The 2020 presidential election is more than a year and a half away. But with more than a dozen candidates already campaigning, voters are eager for ways to whittle down what has quickly become a crowded field of contenders. With more and more Americans grappling with rising medical care costs, health care is expected to be one of the election's more central issues, making where the 2020 candidates stand on health care more important than ever.

For Democrats, the 2020 field is crowded with candidates who have vowed to expand the accessibility and affordability of health care. In fact, because most Democratic candidate have expressed a belief that health care is a human right, much of the 2020 election's health care debate has so far focused on a Medicare For All policy proposal. A Medicare For All system would essentially expand the current Medicare program to cover everyone via a government funded and operated insurance system.

But while a majority of the 2020 candidates have expressed support for a Medicare For All program, not everyone agrees on the details of how such a system should work, cost, or be rolled out. Some have argued a Medicare for more model is more practical for the time being. Still others have suggested simply expanding Medicaid in lieu of a Medicare For All model.

Here's where the current 2020 candidates stand on health care:

Sen. Bernie Sanders — Democrat Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images 2016 presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders has long advocated for a publicly-funded Medicare For All program, arguing that Americans should not have to worry about hospital stays or if medical bills will bankrupt them. In 2017, the Vermont senator introduced the Medicare For All Act, which, if passed, would transition the country over to a Medicare For All system over the course of four years until eventually, "every man, woman and child in the country would be covered by Medicare For All."

Sen. Cory Booker — Democrat Ethan Miller/Getty Images News/Getty Images New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker has said he believes that "health care is a human right." So it's no surprise that he was one of many Democrats who opposed efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which he reportedly called "a vital step in the right direction" in 2014. Since then, Booker has supported legislation aimed at expanding Medicaid to create public health insurance plans on the Obamacare exchange. He also backed a bill seeking to cap insurance companies profits while increasing the affordability of quality insurance through expanded health care subsidies and tax credits. The senator is also among the supporters of Sanders' Medicare For All Act.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg — Democrat Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg has expressed support for a Medicare For All system that would provide government-sponsored universal health care. However, in a December interview with the Associated Press, he also acknowledged that he would be willing to settle for less in the short term. Buttigieg later elaborated on that comment when he told PBS' Judy Woodruff last month that he prefers taking a "Medicare for all who want it" pathway toward universal health care. "In other words, take a version of Medicare or something like it, make it available as a public option on the exchange," he explained. "And then if people like me are right, that this will over time become the most efficient and preferred means, then this will be a very natural glide path to a single-payer environment."

Julián Castro — Democrat Edward A. Ornelas/Getty Images News/Getty Images Like many of the Democratic 2020 presidential candidates, former secretary of housing and urban development Julián Castro has advocated for establishing a Medicare For All health care system. According to CNN, he told prospective voters that he believed "we need universal health care" and that "we should do Medicare for all in this country" during a January visit to Iowa. What's more, he told MSNBC's Chris Hayes in December that legislation regarding a Medicare For All policy would be the "first big domestic policy" bill he'd move on if elected president.

Rep. John Delaney — Democrat Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images While Maryland Rep. John Delaney has said he believes "we should have universal health care," he's not a supporter of universal Medicare. Rather, Delaney has proposed leaving Medicare alone and instead, rolling Medicaid into an entirely new system. He told CNBC's John Harwood that this new system, which would result in a phase out of employment-provided insurance, would cover everyone "from when they're born to when they're 65," at which point they'd move to Medicare. Under Delaney's proposed system, people could, assumably for a fee, add supplemental coverage to the standard coverage universally provided or opt out of government-provided insurance altogether and purchase private plans in exchange for a small tax credit.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard — Democrat Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images News/Getty Images While campaigning for re-election in 2018, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard argued that "all Americans should have access to affordable healthcare through Medicare or a public option." She went on to specify that "we must ensure universal health care and empower the government to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies to bring down the price of prescription drugs." As the representative for Hawaii's 2nd congressional district, she has co-sponsored the House's Medicare For All Act. These ideas continue to be part of her 2020 presidential campaign platform.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand — Democrat Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images As senator for New York, Kirsten Gillibrand has co-sponsored Sen. Sanders' Medicare For All Act, which, if passed, would establish a fully government-run health care system within four years. She has also co-sponsored The Basic Health Program Expansion Act of 2018, which seeks to expand the Affordable Care Act's Basic Health Program in an effort to increase access to affordable coverage by double the program's current income cap.

Sen. Kamala Harris — Democrat Mason Trinca/Getty Images News/Getty Images California Sen. Kamala Harris has said it was her mother's reliance on Medicare during her battle with cancer that spurred her to be "among the first senators" to support Sen. Sanders' Medicare for All Act in 2017. She's also supported Brian Schatz' Medicaid buy-in bill, which seeks to enable states to use an expanded Medicaid program to institute public health insurance plans on state exchanges. In a New York Times op-ed published in December, she argued that health care should be a right, not a privilege.

John Hickenlooper — Democrat Riccardo Savi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Although it's unclear where former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper stands on things like universal or single-payer health care, he moved to expand Colorado's Medicaid program in 2013. That expansion enabled an estimated 160,000 residents to join the program, according to The Denver Post. In 2017, the self-proclaimed moderate Democrat teamed up with two other governors, Ohio's Republican John Kasich and Alaska's Independent Bill Walker, to introduce a health care plan that included keeping the Affordable Care Act's federal individual mandate, reviewing regulations, and basing insurance costs on individuals' financial capacity, The Washington Post reported.

Gov. Jay Inslee — Democrat Karen Ducey/Getty Images News/Getty Images Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's 2020 presidential campaign has so far had more of a focus on climate change, so it's a little unclear where his campaign stands on health care. That being said, his work as governor has seen him push for a number of health care initiatives and policies. Earlier this year, for example, he joined a number of Washington's Democratic lawmakers in proposing legislation that, if passed, would introduce a public option health care plan to the state's health insurance exchange. According to the Seattle Times, Inslee said the legislation was an attempt to put the state of Washington on the road to universal health care.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren — Democrat Scott Eisen/Getty Images News/Getty Images The Massachusetts senator was an avid supporter of the Affordable Care Act and she has continued to introduce legislation aimed at building on its progress. In 2018, for example, she introduced the Consumer Health Insurance Protection Act alongside Sens. Booker, Harris, Gillibrand, and Sanders. The bill seeks to increase the affordability of quality insurance by expanding health care subsidies and tax credits while also establishing a limit to insurance company profits. But Warren also supports Medicare for all and has endorsed the Medicare For All bill Sanders introduced in 2017.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar — Democrat Stephen Maturen/Getty Images News/Getty Images At a CNN town hall in February, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said she believed the country ultimately needed to get to universal health care. However, she also discussed how she'd reform health care in the short term in an effort to work toward a universal health care system. Speaking to voters at CNN's town hall, she advocated for expanding coverage by building on the Affordable Care Act through the creation of a public insurance option. What's more, she's co-sponsored Sen. Schatz' Medicaid buy-in bill, which would expand Medicaid to enable states to establish public health insurance plans on the Obamacare exchanges that had premiums capped at 9.5 percent of a household's income. (Sens. Booker, Harris, Gillibrand, Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren also co-sponsored this bill.)

Beto O'Rourke — Democrat Scott Eisen/Getty Images News/Getty Images Since making his presidential campaign official, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke has retracted his support for Sanders' Medicare For All bill and instead championed an initiative known as Medicare for America. According to Slate, O'Rourke told voters in Iowa earlier this month that he was "no longer sure" if Sanders' Medicare For All plan would be "the fastest way" to universal health care. The former Texas representative is now advocating for Medicare for America, which calls for enrolling all those currently on Medicaid and Obamacare plans into Medicare and then making Medicare a voluntary option for anyone else. The program would have no age stipulations and would, in place of abolishing them, cap out-of-pocket expenses and put premiums on a means-tested sliding scale. According to NY Magazine, this would make Medicare for America less of "a fiscal leap" than Sanders' Medicare for All.

Donald Trump — Republican Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images In 2016, Donald Trump ran on a campaign that included a promise to repeal the Affordable Care Act as he believes it is hurting families, farmers, and small businesses. He later said his repeal plan would include policies to "take care of everybody" as "everybody has got to be covered," hinting at something that sure sounded a lot like universal health care. While Trump hasn't quite managed to repeal the health care reform law in it's entirety, he has been able to chip away at it through things like shortening enrollment periods and the repealing the individual mandate. The Trump administration has also allowed insurance companies to offer Association Health Plans. These short-term policies offer less-comprehensive coverage, can come with high premiums, and enable providers to deny coverage based on pre-existing conditions. He's argued that repealing the Affordable Care Act and returning America to a health care system where insurance companies must compete for customers will bring about lower costs and higher-quality service. He's also characterized Democrats' Medicare For All bill as a threat to American seniors and an attempt to model the United States off Venezuela.

Bill Weld — Republican George Frey/Getty Images News/Getty Images While former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld hasn't officially thrown his hat all the way into the 2020 race just yet — he launched a presidential exploratory committee in February but has not officially launched a campaign — he's so far the only Republican to propose challenging Trump in the Republican primary. For the moment, Weld's full views on health care remain unclear. However, while serving as Massachusetts governor in the 1990s, PBS has reported that Weld petitioned the federal government for funds to expand Medicaid in his state. Once he obtained those funds, he then relaxed Medicaid eligibility requirements to increase access to health care for many residents. And in 2016, he told The Washington Post that he supported introducing "more competition" to the insurance marketplace by allowing people to "shop across state lines."

Marianne Williamson — Democrat Araya Diaz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Spiritual teacher Marianne Williamson has argued that "universal health care should be seen as the most natural thing in the world." However, her approach to health care also includes a focus on environmental, food, chemical and agricultural policies that, in her opinion, put corporations' profit ahead of Americans' health. According to her website, her platform calls for "high-quality universal coverage for every American, including a medicare for all model" and includes advocating for reducing stigma around mental health and developing national policies geared at reduce stress levels.