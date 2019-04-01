Lighting can make or break an entire ~mood~. When it comes to picking out a vibe for your room, it's the table lamp that counts. Thankfully you don't have to spend half of your life savings to capture the essence of your Pinterest board. There are so many cute table lamps under $50 that will have your room looking like a million bucks. Save the rest of your paycheck for literally anything else.

Chances are you aren't going to install a chandelier in your humble abode — and floor lamps are cool, but they can take up significant real estate. It's the table lamp leaves you with enough space for other things in your home. It's a lamp with an important function — illuminating the mood — while also doubling as a piece of decor. Seriously, you can have a lamp on your bedside table that's basically a piece of art in its own right. A table lamp can turn your bedside table into a bona fide museum display.

There's a table lamp for everybody's definition of cute. Whether you're more into mod than rustic, you can have the affordable table lamp of your Pinterest dreams. If you're in the market for some ~mood~ lighting, take a look at the abundance of cute lamps under $50.

Mini USB Moon Himalayan Salt Lamp

Mini USB Moon Himalayan Salt Lamp $29 Urban Outfitters Buy on Urban Outfitters

Give your room some lunar love with a Himalayan salt lamp that'll bring a sense of peace to your place of sleep.

Fumi Table Lamp Ensemble

Fumi Table Lamp Ensemble $48 Anthropologie Buy on Anthropologie

If you're going for something a little bit mod, like maybe you could've picked this up in your grandmother's basement, this lamp is the look for you.

Keystone Lantern 19" Desk Lamp

Keystone Lantern 19" Desk Lamp $32.27 Wayfair Buy on Wayfair

Simple, clean and a little industrial, this lamp looks like the perfect desk light to write a novel under.

Table Lamp Pale Green (Lamp Only) - Threshold™

Table Lamp Pale Green (Lamp Only) - Threshold™ $9.99 Target Buy on Target

This table lamp's glass base offers a modern farmhouse look. You can capture the country life wherever you are, without all the chores.

Rolf 9 1/2" High Contemporary Accent Table Lamp

Rolf 9 1/2" High Contemporary Accent Table Lamp $24.95 Lamps Plus Buy on Lamps Plus

This is the kind of lamp that gives you something to look at.

Concrete Table Lamp

Concrete Table Lamp $34.48 Pier 1 Imports Buy on Pier 1 Import

Who knew concrete could be so cute? Turns out you'll want to ~cement~ this material into your interior design aesthetic.

Geometric Table Lamp in Rose Gold with White Linen Shade

Geometric Table Lamp in Rose Gold with White Linen Shade $19.99 Bed, Bath and Beyond Buy on Bed, Bath, and Beyond

An intriguing lamp, if I ever saw one.

Spark Adjustable Modern Table Lamp, Black

Spark Adjustable Modern Table Lamp, Black $22 Houzz Buy on Houzz

Stick with a simple, classic lamp that's adjustable and will remind you of all your favorite PIXAR films. Creativity is born under lamps like these!

Rattan Table Lamp Pink Shade - Opalhouse™

Rattan Table Lamp Pink Shade - Opalhouse™ $44.99 Target Buy on Target

Be right back, purchasing this immediately.

Benson 4-Light 8.5" Mini Table Lamp

Benson 4-Light 8.5" Mini Table Lamp $36.99 Wayfair Buy on Wayfair

This cute little mushroom lamp is for when you decide you want to live that Jetsons' life.

Industrial Mimi Table Lamp with Diamond Shape Base in wood

Industrial Mimi Table Lamp with Diamond Shape Base in wood $36.86 Beautiful Halo Buy on Beautiful Halo

Honestly, this lamp makes me want to design an entire brand as I bask in its light.

Carson Carrington Alavus Ceramic Table Lamp with Bulb

Carson Carrington Alavus Ceramic Table Lamp with Bulb $42.29 Overstock Buy on Overstock

This lamp kind of looks like a blender and I'm kind of into it.

Fraiser Modern Cone Table Lamp by 360 Lighting

Fraiser Modern Cone Table Lamp by 360 Lighting $29.95 Lamps Plus Buy on Lamps Plus

Teetering on the edge of modern and rustic, this lamp is perfect for a modern country house feel.

Bachand Faux Marble Mosiac Accent 15" Table Lamp

Bachand Faux Marble Mosiac Accent 15" Table Lamp $45.99 AllModern Buy on AllModern

This lamp is so cute and polished and elegant I literally aspire to be it.

Petite Modern Gray LED Table Lamp

Petite Modern Gray LED Table Lamp $14.98 Pier 1 Imports Buy on Pier 1 Imports

There's something about this lamp that looks a lot like a diamond.

Justina Single Light 16" Tall LED Animal Table Lamp with Hardback Cotton Shade

Justina Single Light 16" Tall LED Animal Table Lamp with Hardback Cotton Shade $41.29 Build.com Buy on Build.com

~What a hoot!~ But seriously, this is the cutest lamp of all time maybe?

Elephant Table Lamp Gray (Includes CFL bulb) - Pillowfort™

Elephant Table Lamp Gray (Includes CFL bulb) - Pillowfort™ $34.99 Target Buy on Target

Wait, this might be the cutest lamp.

Glass Table Lamp Yellow (Includes CFL bulb) - Pillowfort™

Glass Table Lamp Yellow (Includes CFL bulb) - Pillowfort™ $44.99 Target Buy on Target

Add a pop of color to your space with a mustard yellow that's very '70s and very now.

Better Homes & Gardens Floral Glass Shade Table Touch Lamp

Better Homes & Gardens Floral Glass Shade Table Touch Lamp $20.88 Hayneedle Buy on Hayneedle

If you're feeling like you need a little ~floral~ and gold to spruce up your room, this is the lamp for you.

Table Lamp Light for Home Birthday Party Decoration or Kids' Room Decorations Romantic

Table Lamp Light for Home Birthday Party Decoration or Kids' Room Decorations Romantic $22.99 Overstock Buy on Overstock

Want to turn your kitchen into a party room? Look no further than this pineapple table lamp. It's "technically" for "kids" but who says you aren't a kid at heart?

Round Ceramic Table Lamp White (Includes Energy Efficient Light Bulb) - Threshold™

Round Ceramic Table Lamp White (Includes Energy Efficient Light Bulb) - Threshold™ $14.99 Target Buy on Target

This is it. This is the lamp. It's trendy. It's ceramic. It's clean. It's fresh. This lamp is pretty much a mood booster.