21 Insanely Clever Fitness Products With The Highest Reviews On Amazon

Everyone's seen their fair share of cringe-worthy fitness product advertisements. Ellen did a segment on the Shake Weight, and the Facial Fitness Pao is forever burned into my retinas (and not in a good way). That being said, there's a significant amount of redemption in the most popular fitness products on Amazon. Not only do they offer a unique and clever angle for your home workout, but they've got a ton of user reviews to prove that they actually do work.

I'll be the first to admit that, at first glance, these items may seem a little bit out of the ordinary. Most people don't bring a tiny bike to work so they can peddle under their desks, or stand on a foam balance pad while blow drying their hair. Still, the proof is in the popularity. The majority of these strange but genius products have over 1000 reviews, and people swear up and down that they genuinely make a difference in their workout routine.

So whether you're trying to improve balance, strengthen your core, get your heart rate up, or need some help reaching your goals — check out some of Amazon's most insanely clever fitness products with high reviews.

1 This Innovative Ring That's Great For Toning Nayoya Pilates Ring $21 Amazon See On Amazon The Nayoya pilates ring is a lightweight and travel-friendly tool that makes a great addition to your pilates, yoga, or full body routines. It creates resistance between your thighs or arms, and it does so comfortably because of the pads on the outer and inner sides of the circle. It also comes with a carrying pouch, and reviewers call it a "great toning too" — and many use it while watching TV.

2 This Exercise Bike To Boost Your Heart Rate While Sitting DeskCycle Exercise Bike $159 Amazon See On Amazon The DeskCycle exercise bike is so highly rated because it's small, convenient, and very well made. It fits under desks as low as 27 inches, and has eight calibrated resistance settings for a smooth workout even while you're answering e-mails.

3 Resistance Bands With Metal Clips And Accessories For Any Exercise Tribe Resistance Band Set $22 Amazon See On Amazon With 11 different pieces to be used for strength training or physical therapy, the Tribe Resistance Band Set has people raving. It comes with five metal-clip resistance bands with varying difficulties as well as soft-grip handles, ankle straps, a door anchor, and a carrying bag. One reviewer writes: "It is truly a terrific exercise product that will get you results if you put in the effort of using it. A plus is that it is so mobile and compact in the storage bag that I leave it by the television set so that I can get in a little exercise while I am watching TV."

4 This Workout Bar That Requires No Screws, Nails, Or Damage To Your Door Frame Iron Gym Total Upper Body Workout Bar $24 Amazon See On Amazon The Iron Gym total upper body workout bar is on everyone's wish list because it turns any door into your own personal gym in seconds. It even does so without screws, nails, or damage because it uses the leverage from the doorway, and it has multiple grips to switch up your routine. Reviewers say, "Easy to assemble, sturdy construction, definitely feels secure when I use it."

5 This No-Bounce Belt That Holds All Your Stuff While Running Sport2People Running Belt $18 Amazon See On Amazon For runners, walkers, or hikers, there's the Sport2People running belt. It's got a sleek and subtle design that comfortably holds your phone, keys, money, or music player without bouncing. It's also waterproof and has special headphone holes built into it.

6 This Extra Thick Mat To Protect Your Spine, Hips, Knees, and Elbows From Hard Floors BalanceFrom GoYoga Ultra Thick Mat $20 Amazon See On Amazon The BalanceFrom GoYoga mat has nearly 5000 reviews because it helps people with knee or joint injuries work out without pain. It's made from an ultra-thick high density foam that provides cushioning and support without slipping or lack of balance. It's extra long to fit people of all sizes, and it comes with a carrying strap.

7 A Mini Trampoline That Folds Up When Not In Use Stamina 36-Inch Folding Trampoline $25 Amazon See On Amazon Rebounding is an incredible way to burn calories, boost your heart rate, and promote lymphatic flow without hurting your joints, but many people find trampolines too bulky for their homes. No longer. The Stamina 36-inch trampoline has removable legs and a folding frame that stores away easily when not in use. And it weighs only 14 pounds.

8 This Cooling Towel That's Like Your Own Personal Fabric Air Conditioner Alfamo Cooling Towel $9 Amazon See On Amazon "The item works extremely well after an intense workout," says one of 900+ reviewers about the Alfamo cooling towel. It's made with an innovative hyper-evaporative breathable mesh material that chills instantly and feels almost like a silky smooth air conditioner. It's great for athletes of any kind, especially those who are outdoors in the summer, and it folds up and fits into a small pouch for easy travel.

9 A Reliable Stability Ball That Won't Burst Black Mountain Stability Ball (Sizes 45cm-85cm) $14 Amazon See On Amazon The Black Mountain stability ball has more than 4000 reviews because it has an anti-burst warranty up to 2,000 pounds. It comes in multiple sizes and colors, has its own complimentary air pump, and is designed to bring a gym-quality product (for balance, toning, stretching, and core sitting) to your home for an affordable price. "It does and is everything you want a stability ball to be," says one reviewer.

10 These Compression Socks That Help Prevent Pain And Swelling During Workouts Stamina Compression Socks (Sizes S-XL) $24 Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers can't stop talking about how much these Stamina compression socks minimize pain and swelling during workouts. They're double-stitched with comfortable antibacterial fabric that promotes circulation and support, and they come in multiple colors and sizes. Nurses, waitresses, and marathon runners also swear by them.

11 This Jump Rope With Over 4,600 Reviews Survival and Cross Jump Rope $10 Amazon See On Amazon How innovative could a jump rope really be, right? Wrong. The Survival and Cross jump rope is easily the most popular on Amazon because of its adjustable length, lightweight construction, high quality materials, and super smooth performance. "I have tried many over the years," says one reviewer. "This is the best speed jump rope I've ever used."

12 This Balancing Pad Adds More To Any Workout Yes4All Balance Foam Pads $25 Amazon See On Amazon These Yes4All balance foam pads are relatively new, but picking up popularity, and fast. They add a little extra oomph to any workout (including lunges, push-ups, squats, sit-ups, and yoga poses), and they do so with their textured sweat-proof surface that improves balance, core strength, and muscle training. You can even use them while washing dishes, drying your hair, or working at your standing desk.

13 Make Your Favorite Pair Of Workout Shoes Even More Convenient Lock Laces $8 Amazon See On Amazon These Lock Laces make an awesome addition to your sneakers, and that's because they turn any pair into slip-ons. They come in tons of different colors, provide a compression fit to reduce foot tension, and have a reliable locking device so shoes stay secure during any workout. Best of all, no more stopping to tie your shoe during jogs.

14 This At-Home Dance Workout Program That Changed Reviewers' Lives Zumba Exhilarate Body Shaping System $42 Amazon See On Amazon With over 30 rhythms including merengue, salsa, reggaeton, calypso, cumbia, hip-hop, and belly dance, the Zumba Exhilarate body shaping system is one of best ways to work out at home. Each DVD features simple choreography and muscle engaging routines to help you reach your goals, and it comes with complimentary weights and a program guide. "Zumba definitely changed my life," says one of 1,300 reviewers. "I used to hate working out, but now it's my favorite part of the day."

15 These Socks To Provide Extra Grip And Stability For Yoga, Pilates, And Much More Rehabsox Yoga Socks (4 Pairs) $14 Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to yoga, pilates, barre, bikram, and ballet dance, people are loving these Rehabsox socks. They're made from breathable and hygienic cotton, and they have anti-slip grips on the heels and arches for superior balance, comfort, and stability.

16 These Sliders That Glide Effortlessly On Any Surface Elite Sportz Exercise Sliders $13 Amazon See On Amazon These Elite Sportz exercise sliders are durable, convenient, and work on all surfaces. They seriously increase the amount of low-impact exercises you can do in your own home because your hands or feet never have to leave the floor. "This seems like a simple idea, but I would never have thought of it," says one reviewer. "I like the ability to exercise arms, back, chest, and core in so many variations... the nuance of movement is near limitless."

17 This Board That Engages Your Whole Body Simply Fit Board $39 Amazon See On Amazon This is one of those "As Seen On TV" products, but reviewers are saying things like "It works great," and "This is the simplest workout I have ever done." The Simply Fit board helps to strengthen legs, abs, and more using a twisting motion that engages the whole body and improves balance. It also includes a workout DVD and guide booklet.

18 This Fitness Tracker That Does It All Fitbit Charge 2 $130 Amazon See On Amazon The Fitbit Charge 2 has over 10,000 reviews because it does so much for your health and fitness goals. It makes the most out of your day because it measures heart rate, steps, distance, and even your sleep patterns. Additionally, you can see real-time sports stats, a map of your route, incoming texts and calls, and it's got built-in breathing activities for mindfulness and stress relief. Best of all, the battery is entirely rechargeable and lasts up to five days.

19 A Foam Roller Better Than All The Rest TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller $40 Amazon See On Amazon With a multi-density exterior, a hollow core, and textures that stimulate pressure points, the TriggerPoint GRID is so much more than your average foam roller. It's trusted by tons of physical and massage therapists, coaches, trainers, and athletes — and it's a great way to soothe tight muscles, improve flexibility, and give yourself a deep-tissue massage after workouts.

20 The Cushion That Lets You Engage Core Muscles While Sitting Bintiva Stability Wobble Cushion $16 Amazon See On Amazon If you spend a lot of time sitting throughout the day, the Bintiva Stability wobble cushion can help with muscle tone, balance, and posture. It provides a comfortable but unstable surface on your chair, which engages your muscles while sitting. It also comes with a pump and is available in nine different colors.