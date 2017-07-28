Remember when getting a dollar was super exciting? As a kid, I thought I'd be able to retire off all the sweet tooth fairy dollars I was bringing in — one whole dollar had so many possibilities then! Well, get ready to treasure those Washingtons again for some life-changing things on Amazon under $1.

Don't worry, this list won't be weird off-brands and knockoff items. I learned my lesson about that stuff after I got a pack of "Sherpies" markers at the dollar store. No, these are actually useful items that cost practically nothing. Always wanted a Beauty Blender but didn't want to shell out $20 for a sponge? Well, there's one for 99 cents. It's an amazing beauty deal and that's just one item from the list.

So why not spend some cash on the cheapest shopping spree ever? Get all the $1 french fry cutters and holographic nail stickers that you've always wanted! Or, load up on holiday gifts early. Your friends don't have to know that their treasured present only set you back a buck. Go ahead, search your couch for change, get those neglected singles out of your wallet, and prepare to be amazed by what a dollar can really do.

1. Holographic Stickers For Amazing Manicures Amazon TOPBeauty Nail Stencil Sticker Set, $.31 (72 Pieces), Amazon If you've liked your fair share of Instagram posts with amazing nail art, these stencils might be for you. You get 72 pieces with a huge variety of designs. Just paint your nail a base color, put on the sticker, then paint your contrasting color — you can use them as stencils or paint a top coat over them. You'll get a beautiful design that barely takes longer than a normal manicure.

2. A Sponge That Looks Just Like A Beauty Blender Amazon JPNK Makeup Blender Sponge, $.68, Amazon If you need a new blending sponge, give this blender a try. It looks just like a Beauty Blender and has all the same qualities: it absorbs water, has a teardrop shape, and...it's a sponge. Since any blending sponge needs to be replaced often, this is a great deal.

3. A Slicer So You Can Make Your Own Fries Amazon Vktech Stainless French Fry Cutter, $.51, Amazon Have you ever tried to cut your own french fries? It's hard to get them even! And now, for 51 cents, you can have perfectly shaped homemade fries with this cutter. Made of stainless steel, it cuts potatoes (or whatever other vegetable you'd like to use) into a lovely fry shape. Since the cutter itself is half the price of a small fry at any fast food place, it seems like a bargain.

4. A Unique Brush Made To Hold Foundation Amazon Laimeng Flat Perfecting Face Brush Premium, $.61, Amazon If you're getting new beauty supplies, half the time the brushes cost more than the makeup itself. You won't have that problem with this brush. It's cheaper than lipstick and has a unique design — the brush has a concave portion at the top designed to hold foundation, so you won't waste makeup by having it all fall down the brush handle.

5. A Cute Cleaner For Your Makeup Brushes Amazon Fullkang Brush Washing Scrubber Board, $.68, Amazon I've been seeing silicone makeup brush cleaners all over the place, but never one this inexpensive. It's got different textures to really clean every brush, no matter the size, and it comes in a few cute colors, too.

6. The Cutest, Cheapest Makeup Bag Ever Amazon Hosaire Pencil Case, $.01, Amazon Look at this adorable case! Use it for pencils, makeup, or anything else you can think of. It zips up to keep your stuff in place while the cactus design is amazingly cute. Also, it only costs a penny, and is big enough to fit a cell phone.

7. A Place For All Your Disposable Grocery Bags Amazon Kemilove Bag Holder Dispenser, $.85, Amazon I usually wind up with a cabinet that's crammed full of plastic grocery bags. Instead of letting them take up so much space, try out this holder. You hang it from the wall and it easily stores all your bags. When you need one, just pull a grocery bag from the top and go on your way. It's a pretty simple idea and an easy way to make your kitchen much tidier.

8. A Tool To Get Rid Of All Those Little Corn Hairs Amazon Amco Corn Desilker, $.40, Amazon We're in prime corn on the cob season, so if there was ever a time to buy a corn desilker, it's now. This round brush takes all those stringy hairs off your ear of corn so you won't have to pick them out of your teeth later. If you eat a lot of fresh corn or plan on hosting some kind of corn based party, this might be a must have.

9. This Adorable, Squishy Pineapple That Smells Like Fruit Amazon Soft Jumbo Pineapple Toy, $.39, Amazon Similar to a stress ball, this squishy pineapple toy rises slowly after squeezing it. Not only is it colored with soothing shades of yellow and green, but it also smells like fruit to give you the entire tropical experience whenever you need it.

10. A Polka-Dotted Makeup Bag That Comes With A Mirror Amazon Polka Dots Series Makeup Bag Organizer, $.99, Amazon This polka-dotted travel bag comes with a mirror that you can use while you're putting on makeup. Not to mention, it also features a strap that can hold your brushes in place while you're moving around. The bag itself comes in five colors, including green, hot pink, orange, white, and watermelon red.

11. A Wooden Mug For Your Tea Or Your Wine Amazon GeniusKids Natural Solid Wood Mug, $.99, Amazon If you're going for a natural look in your kitchen or want to throwback to the wooden bowls of the late '70s/early '80s, get yourself one or two of these mugs. You get one jujube wood cup that'll hold any beverage hot or cold. If you have a real problem with breaking wine glasses, this wooden mug might be your answer.

12. A Tiny Fan That Connects To Your Laptop Amazon Tuscom Adjustable USB Mini Cooling Fan, $.29, Amazon If you're typing away and afraid you might faint from the heat, this little fan is here to save the day. Just plug it into your USB port and you get a cool breeze coming from its tiny blades, and the flexible tube allows you to point the fan wherever you like. This will keep you and your laptop a little cooler!

13. A See-Through Organizer That You Can Keep Jewelry In Amazon Goddesslili Jewelry Box, $.99, Amazon If you're looking for an organized space to keep your jewelry in, check out this affordable organizer. The transparent box includes 10 compartments that you can use for rings, necklaces, buttons, and more. There's even an attached clip that'll keep your box closed when you're done using it. The organizer itself comes in two colors that you can choose from, including white and blue.

14. These Helpful Toothbrush Covers That Are Great For Travel Amazon Chartsea Travel Toothbrush Covers, $1 (Pack of 5), Amazon Toothbrushes get exposed to a lot of gunk, especially if you're traveling with them. Luckily, these super cheap and surprisingly resilient toothbrush covers can keep yours protected and easy to pick out, whether you've got it stashed in a suitcase, a backpack, or a purse.

15. This Eye Mask That Can Help You Really Relax Amazon Panda Eye Mask with Removable Ice Bag, $1, Amazon Feeling stressed after a long day and wish you had a way to really relax? This super-cute eye mask can help you chill the F out, literally. It's made with cozy fleece, looks just like a snuggly panda bear, and comes with two removable ice bags. Another perk to this mask is that reviewers say it can help reduce pain and under-eye swelling.

16. A Cute Little Organizer For Extra Storage Amazon NOMENI Storage Organizer, $.69, Amazon If you'd like a better place for your lotions or need extra room to stash your lipsticks, sprays, or combs, this organizer is a great option. It's made from bamboo fiber and makes for a solid extra alternative when you're looking to organize better around your bedroom or bathroom.

17. A Screen Protector Made From Tempered Glass Amazon Laxier Tempered Glass Screen Protector, $.01 (2 Pack), Amazon Looking for a way to keep your phone safe from cracked screens, fingerprint smudges, and scratches? You can with this cheap as hell pack of screen protectors. Ideal for iPhones, these screen protectors are extremely resilient, and can also keep your screen super crisp, sharp, and clear. It also goes on bubble-free and is super simple to install.

18. An Organizer That Keeps Your Purse Neat Amazon If Love Women Travel Insert Handbag Organizer, $.98, Amazon If your keys always get lost in the bottom of your bag, you might want this handbag organizer. It gives you an extra layer of mesh pockets, so you can easily see all your most needed items. It has one large pocket, four small pockets, two zippered pockets, and five mesh ones to hold even more stuff.

19. An Orange Peeler To Save Your Nails Amazon Viskey Orange Peeler, $1, Amazon Getting a bunch of citric acid under your nails will make you want to keep away from oranges forever. Instead of dealing with that pain, try this orange peeler. It takes the peel off without damaging the fruit itself. Plus, there are no blades, so it's safe to put in a kids lunchbox or take with you to work.

20. The Jewelry That Opens Your Beer Bottle Amazon Island Dogs Bottle Opener Ring, $1, Amazon Are you shy at parties? Have trouble making friends? Well, if you get this bottle opener ring, you'll be everybody's hero. There are never enough bottle openers at house parties, so this ring could be the start of a lot of great conversations. Even outside of parties, you just never know when there could be a bottle opening emergency. This time, you'll be prepared.