21 Muslim Women’s Day Memes & Tributes You Can Share To Show Your Support

Tuesday marked one year since Muslim Girl founder Amani Al-Khatahtbeh declared it Muslim Women's Day on March 27, 2017, and its second year was no less celebratory. On Tuesday, people shared memes and tributes on Muslim Women's Day, including artsy GIFs and illustrations, to uplift the voices of Muslim women. According to Al-Khatahtbeh, 2018's Muslim Women's Day follows an anti-violence theme as this year Muslim women will "talk back to violence."

While speaking with CNN in March, Al-Khatahtbeh said it was important to have an official day for Muslim women in order to "center Muslim women's voices for the day, to empower us, to flood the internet with new, diverse, positive stories and Muslim women's voices, and basically just pass the mic." This year's Muslim Women's Day would focus on discussing sexual abuse and harassment as well as gun violence, according to the social media-savvy entrepreneur and activist.

Al-Khatahtbeh told CNN that last year's Muslim Women's Day "really afforded [Muslim women] an opportunity to change the culture around how we talk about Muslim women and how we cover their stories."

The same could be said for this year's celebration as well. Al-Khatahtbeh's ideas were reflected in various posts on Twitter; Muslim journalists, activists, comedians, and more joined the #MuslimWomensDay hashtag to amplify each other's voices, highlighted contributions made by Muslim women in society, and shared lovely selfies, too.

1 You're Tougher Than You Realize Rowaida Abdelaziz of The Huffington Post posted a celebratory tweet for Muslim Women's Day. It was a "self-reminder and global reminder" for her Muslim peers that they are stronger than they realize.

2 We Can Do It Muslim activist Linda Sarsour posted a spin on the famous J. Howard Miller poster. In her version, a Muslim woman could be seen flexing her bicep and saying, "We can do it, too."

3 Uplifting Each Other Several Muslim women shared their own photos in which they expressed solidarity and gratitude for their Muslim friends. This Twitter user shared a photo of the Muslim women in her life celebrating "their hard work and their vision for a better world."

4 May Your Light Continue To Shine Even professional athletes like Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, who is also Muslim, joined Muslim Women's Day with a heartwarming tweet. "Today we celebrate Muslim women everywhere who work to tell our own stories through a different lens. May your light continue to shine," Muhammad said.

5 Shout-Out To Muslim Women In a GIF with both hijabi-clad and non-hijabi Muslim women, Twitter user Fiza Pirani wished everyone a happy Muslim Women's Day.

6 Victory Fist In The Air Sometimes a hero GIF does all the talking. This Twitter user shared a fist-pumping gif of Ms. Marvel Kamala Khan, a Pakistani American Muslim super hero.

7 How To Celebrate Twitter users also shared guides on how to be part of Muslim Women's Day, which included tips on retweeting, reblogging, and generally sharing the voices of Muslim women. Other suggestions included sharing essays written by Muslim women and posting messages of unity for Muslim women and girls.

8 Celebrate With Your Friends Model Karlie Kloss joined Muslim Women's Day and tweeted a photo of her and Al-Khatahtbeh. "This #MuslimWomensDay, celebrate a Muslim woman in your life. @xoamani thank you for using your voice and @muslimgirl to amplify voices and opportunities for young girls," Kloss wrote.

9 Do A Little Dance You can also do a cute little dance on Muslim Women's Day.

10 Here's Another Dance Here's another move for dance-inclined folks.

11 Inspiring Muslim Figures Activists like Malala Yosafzai and Olympic medalists like Ibtihaj Muhammad got shout-outs from Stephen Colbert's Late Show.

12 Pass The Mic Let Muslim women speak.

13 A Funny Tip Some Muslim Twitter users used comedy on Muslim Women's Day, such as this Twitter user asking people to leave Muslim women alone and "stop ruining hummus."

14 Hijab Tribute On Muslim Women's Day An artistic tribute to the Muslim head scarf known as the hijab.

15 An Intersectional Shout-Out Muslim artist Sara Alfageeh shared intersectional illustrations and gifs for Muslim women with mental health and physical issues.

16 Self-Assured New York City's first lady Chirlane McCray shared a Muslim Women's Day tweet and said, "Women can speak for themselves!"

17 Inclusive Muslim Women's Day More intersectional shout-outs from Alfageeh.

18 Resisting Bigotry Muslim women are heroes, said this Twitter user.

19 A Celebratory Doodle A pleasant doodle of a Muslim woman by one Twitter user who wrote that the Muslim women in her life are "fierce and wonderful."

20 'Intersecting Light And Joy' Twitter user Hind Makki said Muslim women have "intersecting identities give them multiple burdens to carry and multiple points of intersecting light and joy, too."