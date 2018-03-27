21 Muslim Women’s Day Memes & Tributes You Can Share To Show Your Support
Tuesday marked one year since Muslim Girl founder Amani Al-Khatahtbeh declared it Muslim Women's Day on March 27, 2017, and its second year was no less celebratory. On Tuesday, people shared memes and tributes on Muslim Women's Day, including artsy GIFs and illustrations, to uplift the voices of Muslim women. According to Al-Khatahtbeh, 2018's Muslim Women's Day follows an anti-violence theme as this year Muslim women will "talk back to violence."
While speaking with CNN in March, Al-Khatahtbeh said it was important to have an official day for Muslim women in order to "center Muslim women's voices for the day, to empower us, to flood the internet with new, diverse, positive stories and Muslim women's voices, and basically just pass the mic." This year's Muslim Women's Day would focus on discussing sexual abuse and harassment as well as gun violence, according to the social media-savvy entrepreneur and activist.
Al-Khatahtbeh told CNN that last year's Muslim Women's Day "really afforded [Muslim women] an opportunity to change the culture around how we talk about Muslim women and how we cover their stories."
The same could be said for this year's celebration as well. Al-Khatahtbeh's ideas were reflected in various posts on Twitter; Muslim journalists, activists, comedians, and more joined the #MuslimWomensDay hashtag to amplify each other's voices, highlighted contributions made by Muslim women in society, and shared lovely selfies, too.
4May Your Light Continue To Shine
Even professional athletes like Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, who is also Muslim, joined Muslim Women's Day with a heartwarming tweet. "Today we celebrate Muslim women everywhere who work to tell our own stories through a different lens. May your light continue to shine," Muhammad said.
6Victory Fist In The Air
Sometimes a hero GIF does all the talking. This Twitter user shared a fist-pumping gif of Ms. Marvel Kamala Khan, a Pakistani American Muslim super hero.
7How To Celebrate
Twitter users also shared guides on how to be part of Muslim Women's Day, which included tips on retweeting, reblogging, and generally sharing the voices of Muslim women. Other suggestions included sharing essays written by Muslim women and posting messages of unity for Muslim women and girls.
8Celebrate With Your Friends
Model Karlie Kloss joined Muslim Women's Day and tweeted a photo of her and Al-Khatahtbeh. "This #MuslimWomensDay, celebrate a Muslim woman in your life. @xoamani thank you for using your voice and @muslimgirl to amplify voices and opportunities for young girls," Kloss wrote.