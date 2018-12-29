New Year's Day is one of the few holidays during the year where a lot of businesses and stores are closed. It's also a federal holiday, meaning most people aren't working. It's basically the perfect day to sleep in and make up for all of the rest you lost the day before, on New Year's Eve, and the week before during Christmas. But maybe you're already well-rested enough, and you don't want to stay in a cozy cocoon in your bed all day on Jan. 1st. Maybe you want to get some things done before the holiday break is officially over, like returning gifts or shopping for something you needed and didn't get. Or maybe you just don't want to cook anything and would rather go out to eat. In that case, you might wondering what places are open on New Year's Day.

For a federal holiday, a surprising amount of stores and restaurants are open on Jan. 1, making it easier than ever for you to get your errands and shopping done. It's also a good day to go out to eat or to grab something on your way home to eat in the comfort of your own kitchen. Still, keep in mind that this is a great day to be totally lazy and hang out at home. Don't waste that!

But if you're intent on going out and getting your shopping finished up before the work week starts, we've got your back. Below is a list of places that are open on New Year's Eve, from clothing stores to restaurants:

1 Bed Bath & Beyond
If you need to get some stuff for your home, head to Bed Bath & Beyond between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on New Year's Day.

2 Best Buy
Best Buy will stay open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. so that all of your tech needs can be met on the holiday.

3 Hobby Lobby
Looking to start on some crafts for the new year? Hobby Lobby is open from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

4 IKEA
Even IKEA is staying open so that you can get your shopping done! You can head to the store anywhere between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m.

5 Kohl's
Kohl's is open their normal hours on New Year's Day, which is usually 7 a.m. until 1 a.m., although that will vary based on your location.

6 Lowe's
Lowe's is also open their normal hours on the holiday, so check your local location to see what they are.

7 Marshalls
Marshalls will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. so that you can get your bargain shopping done.

8 PetSmart
Need something for your pets? PetSmart will keep its doors open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

9 The Home Depot
If you want to do some stuff to your home and it can't wait, The Home Depot will open a little later than usual, at 9 a.m., and stay open until 8 p.m.

10 T.J. Maxx
Like its sister store Marshalls, T.J. Maxx will also be open from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

11 Buffalo Wild Wings
Need your wing fix? Most Buffalo Wild Wing locations will be open their normal hours on New Year's Day.

12 Chili's
Chili's will be open their regular hours as well, so be sure to check the times of your local locations.

13 Cracker Barrel
Cracker Barrel is there for your comfort food needs! The chain will be open normal business hours on New Year's Day.

14 Denny's
As usual, Denny's will be open so that you can get your pancakes on the morning of Jan. 1st.

15 Dunkin' Donuts
Check locations near you to see the hours of Dunkin' Donuts, but they will be open.

16 KFC
KFC is a franchise, so stores are independently owned and operated - but most will be open on New Year's Day. Just check your local listnings.

17 Olive Garden
Need some Italian food for a new year feast? Head over to Olive Garden.

18 Panda Express
Panda Express will be open their normal hours on New Year's Day if you want to indulge in some Chinese food.

19 Starbucks
You can get your favorite lattes to help you wake up after a rough New Year's Eve party night — Starbucks will be open.

20 Waffle House
As usual, Waffle House will be open 24/7.