No matter if you've been dating for years or a few weeks, breaking up can make you feel like the world is crashing down around you. But I'm here to tell you that there's one thing that just might get you through a breakup: poems.

As long as there have been love poems, there have been breakup poems. After all, love is freaking hard, and when you do everything right, it can still fall apart. But one of the incredible things about poetry is that it can take those feelings that seem inexpressible and lay them out on the page. When you read a poem that really gets to the core of what you're feeling, you'll get a little bit of much-needed release.

Of course, breakups are defined by cliches: "It's not you, it's me." "Let's just be friends." "There will be other fish in the sea." And while it's true that cliches can be comforting, I wanted to find you some poems that you haven't read a million times before. Who knows, maybe the silver lining of this breakup will be that you discover a new favorite poet.

So, if you're going through a breakup, here are some poems that are perfect for you right now. They capture all the pain of heartbreak, and give you something beautiful to soak in as you process everything that just happened:

1"Our Many Never Endings" by Courtney Queeney

2"Things That Happened During Petsitting That I Remind Myself Are Not Metaphors for My Heart" by Cristin O’Keefe Aptowicz

3"Love Elegy in the Chinese Garden, with Koi" by Nathan McClain

4"You thought" by Dorothea Lasky

5"This Was Once a Love Poem" by Jane Hirshfield

6"Movement Song" by Audre Lorde

7"dear love," by Barbara Jane Reyes

8"Local News: Woman Dies in Chimney" by Kristen Tracy

9"Love, I'm Done With You" by Rose Gay

10"A Pity, We Were Such a Good Invention" by Yehuda Amichai, translated by Assia Gutmann

11"The Coin of Your Country" by Monica Ferrell

12"You Are the Penultimate Love of My Life" by Rebecca Hazelton

13"Red Ghazal" by Aimee Nezhukumathil

14"Waiting for This Story to End Before I Begin Another" by Jan Heller Levi

15"I Don't Miss It" by Tracy K. Smith

16"The Flurry" by Sharon Olds

17"You Love, You Wonder" by Brenda Shaughnessy

18"Hyacinth" by Louise Glück

19"Mine Is the First Rodeo, Mine Is the Last Accolade" by Jaswinder Bolina

20"Conjugal Elegy" by Valerie Wetlaufer

21"stop bath" by Kirby Knowlton

