With spring break just around the corner, it's about time to pack up your suitcase and head off on an adventure. If you're anything like me, half the fun of traveling is curating your Instagram. I adore editing my photos and pairing them with beautiful words. I like to find a caption that captures the spirit of the photo and what I was thinking about as I took it. And, as a reader, I frequently use quotes from books along with my Instagram posts. When I use a line from literature in context of my photos, I find it lends a new perspective to both the quote and the photo.

Of course, travel is a major theme in books. Literature is filled with quests and adventures aplenty, and there's no better travel agent than your local library. All you have to do is open a book, and there is always a journey waiting for you. Literature in itself is inherently a way to travel. And with both, you're constantly making discoveries about yourself and your inner world.

Whether you're headed for the beach, or your off to trek across a new country, you're going to want to be sure to document your trip the right way so that your memories can last forever:

"Say it, reader. Say the word 'quest' out loud. It is an extraordinary word, isn't it? So small and yet so full of wonder, so full of hope." ― Kate DiCamillo, The Tale of Despereaux

"Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?" — Mary Oliver, "That Summer Day"

"Still, there are times I am bewildered by each mile I have traveled, each meal I have eaten, each person I have known, each room in which I have slept. As ordinary as it all appears, there are times when it is beyond my imagination." ― Jhumpa Lahiri, Interpreter of Maladies

"Not I, nor anyone else can travel that road for you. You must travel it by yourself. It is not far. It is within reach. Perhaps you have been on it since you were born, and did not know. Perhaps it is everywhere - on water and land." ― Walt Whitman, Leaves of Grass

"Not all those who wander are lost." ― J.R.R. Tolkien, The Fellowship of the Ring

"See the world. It's more fantastic than any dream made or paid for in factories." ― Ray Bradbury, Fahrenheit 451

"There was nowhere to go but everywhere, so just keep on rolling under the stars." ― Jack Kerouac, On the Road

"Let us step into the night and pursue that flighty temptress, adventure." ― J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

"The magic of the street is the mingling of the errand and the epiphany." ― Rebecca Solnit, Wanderlust: A History of Walking

"Wanderer, your footsteps are the road, and nothing more; wanderer, there is no road, the road is made by walking. By walking one makes the road, and upon glancing behind one sees the path that never will be trod again. Wanderer, there is no road-- Only wakes upon the sea." ― Antonio Machado, Campos de Castilla Click here to buy.

"Above all, be the heroine of your own life." ― Nora Ephron

"Throw your dreams into space like a kite, and you do not know what it will bring back, a new life, a new friend, a new love, a new country." ― Anaïs Nin

"You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose." ― Dr. Seuss, Oh the Places You'll Go!

"The voice of the sea speaks to the soul." ― Kate Chopin, The Awakening

"We'll never know exactly why we are, what we are, and so on. All you can do is follow your path all the way to the wilderness, and then you continue along because that's what must be." ― Nnedi Okorafor, Who Fears Death

"The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes." ― Marcel Proust, Remembrance of Things Past

"I seek truth and beauty in the transparency of an autumn leaf, in the perfect form of a seashell on the beach, in the curve of a woman's back, in the texture of an ancient tree trunk, but also in the elusive forms of reality." ― Isabel Allende, Portrait in Sepia

"Let the world change you and you can change the world." ― Che Guevera, The Motorcycle Diaries

"To hell with wisdom. They're all wrong: I'll never be through with my life." ― Rita Dove, On the Bus With Rosa Parks