What I'm about to say is going to come off as a complaint because, well, it is. But in 2019, the Fourth of July falls in a very inconvenient day. We'll be celebrating our nation's independence on a Thursday, smack dab in the middle of the week. And while I know that the real purpose of this occasion is to observe all that America stands for (a complicated ask at best these days), can we also admit that long weekends and picnics are pretty key too? Given the way the calendar shakes out in 2019, long weekends and picnics are going to be tougher than usual to schedule, but at the very least we can mark the event via social media. Here are some unique Fourth of July Instagram captions that will make you feel festive.

In light of current circumstances, celebrating America feels a little dicey for many of us these days, so I've focused on caption inspo that leans into themes of summer, fireworks, and beer. Grab any one of these and pair it with a summery picture or fireworks photo op and you'll be good to go.

1. "The Fourth of July should be celebrated with big hearts." — Camila Alves

2. "When I figured out how to work my grill, it was quite a moment. I discovered that summer is a completely different experience when you know how to grill." — Taylor Swift

3. "We shall go wild with fireworks. And they will plunge into the sky and shatter the darkness. We don't have any fireworks that big." — Natsuki Takaya

Dana.S/Shutterstock

4. "Let us dance in the sun, wearing wild flowers in our hair." — Susan Polis Schutz

5. "Summer is the annual permission slip to be lazy. To do nothing and have it count for something. To lie in the grass and count the stars. To sit on a branch and study the clouds." — Regina Brett

6. "I always have the most fun on the Fourth of July. You don't have to exchange any gifts. You just go to the beach and watch fireworks. It's always fun." — James Lafferty

Yuganov Konstantin/Shutterstock

7. "You're much better than fireworks. They're all over in a moment, and you're going to stay for a fortnight. Besides, fireworks are noisy, and they make too much smoke." — Kate Ross

8. "In summer, the song sings itself." — William Carlos Williams

9. "Summer was our best season: it was sleeping on the back screened porch in cots, or trying to sleep in the tree house; summer was everything good to eat; it was a thousand colors in a parched landscape." — Harper Lee

Javier Brosch/Shutterstock

10. "It's a smile, it's a kiss, it's a sip of wine, it's summertime." — Kenny Chesney

11. "Summer, after all, is a time when wonderful things can happen to quiet people. For those few months, you're not required to be who everyone thinks you are, and that cut-grass smell in the air and the chance to dive into the deep end of a pool gives you a courage you don't have the rest of the year." — Deb Caletti

12. "I am a firm believer in the people. If given the truth, they can be depended upon to meet any national crisis. The point is to bring them the real facts and beer." — Abraham Lincoln

Deborah Kolb/Shutterstock

13. "Sunlight! The most precious gold to be found on Earth!" — Roman Payne

14. "Fireworks can make us both happy and sad. It just depends if we are talking about fireworks in the sky or fireworks with another." — Anthony T. Hincks

15. "Some of the best memories are made in flip flops." — Kellie Elmore

StacieStauffSmith Photos

16. "There are lots of emotions that go with the Fourth of July." — Dan Harmon

17. "Summer-induced stupidity — that was the diagnosis." — Aimee Friedman

18. "I ignite the wick, and the firework takes flight. In that moment, I wish my existence were as simple as being set on fire and exploding in the sky." — Adam Silvera

19. "Freedom is one of the deepest and noblest aspirations of the human spirit." — Ronald Reagan

20. "Liberty is the breath of life to nations." — George Bernard Shaw

Yuganov Konstantin/Shutterstock

21. "Freedom lies in being bold." — Robert Frost

Additional reporting by Syeda Khaula Saad.

This article was originally published on July 2, 2018 and was updated on July 3, 2019.