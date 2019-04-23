Bustle

21 Wedding Gift Ideas That Happen To Be Environmentally Friendly

By
Saidonia Eco/Etsy

When wedding season hits and you suddenly need gift ideas for every couple from here to California, who are you going to call? The eco-friendly gift industry, of course. Yes, the best advice is to always stick to the registry, but what if everything out of your price range is taken? These wedding gift ideas also *happen* to be environmentally friendly. Better yet, the elegant gifts on this list are beautiful whether your friends are hippies who regularly hike under the stars, or urban sophisticates who love lattes and jet-setting. Eco-friendly wedding gifts are everywhere these days, so it's a matter of your budget and their taste.

A word of warning: just because a product says it's eco-friendly doesn't necessarily mean it has the credentials to back it up. Look for certifications and do your research. Certified B companies have passed rigorous testing on their environmental performance to earn their membership, for instance. And if something says it 'contains' sustainable materials but they only make up a tiny percentage of the whole, they're probably not as green as they might look. Fortunately, eco-friendly gifts are trendy in a big way right now — whether you're purchasing for a lavish-lifestyle couple with a house and garden fill or newlyweds with a tiny apartment and a windowsill garden. Get ready to be the hit of the post-wedding thank-you note session.

1. A Sweet Bug Hotel

Dewdrop Bug Hotel

$20

OneLittleCompany/Etsy

This bug hotel is made of FSC-certified eco-friendly timber, is made without pesticides or chemicals, and uses bamboo tubing to provide a sweet home for bees and bugs in a new garden.

2. This Gorgeous Fair Trade Bowl

Jinane Salad Bowl

$52

GreenHeart

This fair trade ceramic salad bowl was made by Le Souk Ceramique artisans in Tunisia and will make any newlywed's table look divine.

3. Recycled Glass Wine Goblets

Recycled Glass Wine Goblets

$23

Uncommon Goods

These goblets are made from recycled windscreen glass in Peru for romantic, eco-friendly toasting.

4. A Glam Compost Pot

Decorative Ceramic Compost Keeper

$40

Earth Easy

Nobody says composting has to be ugly; this ceramic pot can hold kitchen scraps before they're ready to go outside for composting.

5. A Fair Trade Bedspread

Kantha Bedspread

$150

Fairtrade Winds

Made with sustainable materials using ancient traditional techniques by a fair trade initiative in India, this bedspread will keep newlyweds warm all night long.

6. A Recycled Steel Pizza Cutter

Recycled Steel Pizza Cutter

$60

Uncommon Goods

Hand-made in Vermont, this pizza cutter uses recycled steel to make cutting up your pepperoni a breeze.

7. Two Delightful Reusable Coffee Cups

Ever Eco Stainless Steel Tumbler

$26

The Clean Collective

Grab two of these stainless steel reusable insulated tumblers for newlyweds to grab their coffee without needing a plastic cup.

8. Recycled Glass Vases

Recycled Glass Vase Collection

$29.50

Pottery Barn

Varying in size from small to large ($119.00), these recycled glass vases make for picturesque and eco-friendly gifts.

9. Eco-Friendly Luggage

Samsonite ECO-NU Expandable Spinner Case

$350

Samsonite

Perfect for honeymooning, this 29-inch Samsonite case is made entirely from recycled plastic bottles.

10. A Patterned Lantern

Botanical Lantern

$22

Fairtrade Winds

This lantern, made of partially recycled iron, just needs a candle inside to shed a glorious glow.

11. Zero Waste Travel Cutlery Sets

Zero Waste Cutlery Travel Set

$24

Saidonia/Etsy

A paired set of these zero-waste cutlery pouches, complete with eco-friendly cotton pouch and bamboo cutlery and chopsticks, make for adorable travel companions for two.

12. Recycled Coasters

Ripped Coasters

$40

SkateOrDesign/Etsy

Even if the newlywed twosome have never been near skateboards in their lives, they'll love these recycled skateboard coaster sets.

13. Bamboo Bowls

Set Of 6 Bamboo Textured Dinner Bowls

$25

Aquaterra

As a replacement for plastic and other materials, these sustainable bamboo bowls are excellent additions to the kitchen – and can last for years.

14. Indoor Gardening

4 Indoor Eco-Planters

$100

ModSprout

These four "grow kits" for favorite herbs allow people who've never had a plant they didn't kill to produce a flourishing kitchen garden — complete with its own watering system.

15. A Sustainable Mini Speaker

House Of Marley Mini Bluetooth Speaker

$150

Earthgood

This little speaker is made entirely of recycled materials, including bamboo, PET and cotton, and for every purchase Earthgood plants a tree.

16. A Celebration Candle

Celebration Candle Gift Set

$60

Prosperity Candle

Prosperity candles are made of eco-friendly soy and coconut wax by female refugees in the US. A celebration set will contain the story of the woman who poured the candles, too.

17. Organic Robes

Noriko Kimono Robe

$72

GreenHeart

These organic cotton robes are handmade using eco-friendly techniques and make for a spectacular lounging-around gift.

18. A Hemp Cooking Apron

Denim Apron

$28

Bambu Home

Made from 80 percent hemp, a sustainable crop, this kitchen apron will withstand the hardiest of stains.

19. Recycled Wood Bread Boards

Reclaimed Wood Bread Boards

$135

Chase Vintage/Etsy

These bread boards are constructed from vintage French wood from the 1970s and '80s, making them both eco-friendly and one-of-a-kind.

20. Organic Wine

Bonterra Sauvignon Blanc 2017

$14

Bonterra

Bonterra in the US is an organic and biodynamic vineyard that commits to serious environmental sustainability — and makes very delicious wine.

21. Adopting A Tree

Adopt A Tree

$40

Amazon Aid

100% of your adoption fee to this NGO goes to planting and sustaining a tree in deforested areas of the Amazon rainforest. Which is a hell of a newlywed gift to the planet.