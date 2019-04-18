It's easy to assume that all T-shirts are the same, but I'll be the first to tell you that the devil's in the details. On top of the more obvious differences like neckline, sleeve length, and color, there's a huge variety of fits across brands and cuts. No matter what style you're seeking, the selection of best-selling shirts on Walmart.com should be a starting place for finding your new go-tos, whether you're looking for the best white T-shirt, an updated long-sleeved tee, or plus-sized tops.

To help you discover your ideal style and make the shopping process a little easier, we're rounding up our favorites from Walmart.com, organized by defining trait: classic fit, V-neck, and long-sleeved. So if you prefer a more boxy fit to a slim, fitted one, you don't have to keep sizing up — there are specific brands and styles that will give you this exact look. Or, if you're on the hunt for the perfect V-neck, we have options here that are stylish, highly rated, and — best of all — completely affordable. Read on to find the best fit for you.

The Classic Short-Sleeved Crew Neck

TIME AND TRU Women's Short Sleeve Textured Crewneck T-Shirt $7 Walmart If you're looking to upgrade your classic white tee to something more fashionable, a textured crewneck in an on-trend color is the perfect refresh. Shop Now

Just My Size Women's Plus-Size Short Sleeve Tee $8 Walmart This lightweight T-shirt is loose and soft for all-day comfort. Shop Now

No Boundaries Juniors' Short Sleeve Tee 3-Pack Value Bundle $9 Walmart If you're looking for a value pack of shirts you can rotate to fit your outfit needs, look no further than these tagless, straight hem tees made with a breathable cotton blend. Shop Now

Hanes Women's Comfort Soft Short Sleeve Tee $8 Walmart Here's the women's version of my favorite men's tee: Hanes ComfortSoft. If you've tried men's tees in the past and they're just too boxy, this one has a slightly slimmer fit without being skin tight. Shop Now

Athletic Works Women's Active Everywhere Short Sleeve Wrap Back T-Shirt $8 Walmart As much as we love a classic tee, one with a surprise detail like a split back elevates the closet essential. Wear it with leggings or your favorite skinny jeans. Shop Now

Anvil Ladies' Lightweight T-Shirt $5 Walmart This semi-fitted women's T-shirt is available in a wide range of colors to go with any look. Shop Now

Hanes Women's Plus Size Lightweight Short Sleeve T-shirt $7 Walmart This classic crew neck T-shirt is made with lightweight ring-spun cotton that's soft on the skin and contoured to the silhouette. Shop Now

Hanes Sport Women's Cool DRI Performance T-Shirt $6 Walmart A classic crew neck style in a polyester fabric, these moisture-wicking tees are great for days you're heading straight from work to the gym. They're comfortable and breathable and help keep your body cool. Shop Now

The Short-Sleeved V-Neck

Hanes Women's ComfortSoft Short Sleeve V-neck Tee 2-Pack $9.50 Walmart If you love a classic, relaxed white V-neck that you can stock up on, these comfy cotton tees with a lay flat collar are worth keeping in your collection. Shop Now

Hanes Women's Slub Jersey Shirred V-Neck T Shirt $7 Walmart For the comfort of a tee with a more blouse-y look, try this V-neck with a shirred neckline. Shop Now

Women's Clementine Deep V Neck T-Shirt (Pack of 3) $27 Walmart For a versatile pack of tees that come in an array of on-trend colors, this stretchy, soft set is the best value. Shop Now

Gildan Women's Classic Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt $9 Walmart For a wide range of sizes—small to 3X—this classic V-neck by Gildan is a great option. Shop Now

Just My Size Women's Plus-Size Slub Shirred V-Neck $11 Walmart With a shirred neckline, this V-neck top drapes effortlessly for a tee that you can dress up tucked into your favorite skirt or wear with a comfy pair of leggings. Shop Now

Hanes Women's Lightweight Short Sleeve V-neck T Shirt $7 Walmart This lightweight V-neck is pre-shrunk for a perfect fit, even after washing. It's on the more tailored side given its slim-fit silhouette, and it's available in 25 colors. Shop Now

TERRA&SKY Women's Plus Size Short Sleeve V-neck Tee $6 Walmart Available in a handful of spring-ready colors, this tunic-length V-neck is a simple, fuss-free pairing piece. Shop Now

Women's X-temp Short Sleeve V-neck T-Shirt $5 Walmart Another moisture-wicking option that's great for daily use or nights at the gym, this X-temp short sleeve from Hanes will keep you cool and dry all day. Shop Now

The Long-Sleeved Tee

Fruit of the Loom Women’s Essentials Soft Long Sleeve Scoop Neck T-Shirt $9 Walmart Thanks to its hi-low hem, this relaxed fit tee in breathable, tri-blend fabric is a feminine twist on a classic. Shop Now

Hanes Men's Tagless Cotton Long Sleeve Pocket Tshirt $8 Walmart Available in over 10 colors, this long-sleeved pocket tee is comfortable and tagless. It's the perfect option if you prefer a roomier fit. Shop Now

Hanes Women's Long-Sleeve Crewneck Tee $7 Walmart This long-sleeved tee from Hanes looks seriously put-together, and its slim-fit cut can easily be dressed up or down. Shop Now

Just My Size Plus-Size Women's Long-Sleeve V-neck Tee $8 Walmart This tunic-length long-sleeved shirt falls just below the hips for a relaxed but modern fit. Shop Now

Hanes Women's Long Sleeve V-neck Tee $7 Walmart This option combines a V-neck with a scoop neck for a roomy collar that's super comfortable. Shop Now

Time and Tru Women's Long Sleeve Scoop Neck T-Shirt, 2 Pack Bundle $15 Walmart These scoop-neck tees are endlessly versatile, soft, and comfortable — not to mention a great deal at two-for-$15. Shop Now

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.