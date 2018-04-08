Outside of birthdays and present-giving bank holidays, we have very few opportunities to honor our brothers and sisters in any sort of structured or official way. And while I'm sure there are moments when this seems perfectly OK to you — after all, your sister still hasn't returned that shirt you lent her circa 2013 and you can't have a conversation with your brother without being reminded of your awful first boyfriend — when you do share a rare blissful moment with a sibling, you might find yourself wondering why more such opportunities don't exist. Let me put National Sibling Day on your radar, along with funny sibling Instagram captions for National Sibling Day that you can use to honor or embarrass your bro and sis via social media.

On Apr. 10, dust off a positively adorable photo of you and the fam in matching outfits back in the '90s or post that picture that only you find funny of the terrible bowl cut you accidentally gave your brother with the kitchen scissors when you were five. If you're feeling generous, maybe you'll use — oh, I don't know — a nice photo of you and your sibling tribe from that perfectly respectable event you went to a few months ago. Whichever route you choose, you'll be able to match it with one of these thoughtful captions to give your special (and annoying) sibling the shoutout they so deserve.

1. "To the outside world, we all grow old. But not to brothers and sisters. We know each other as we always were. We know each other's hearts. We share private family jokes. We remember family feuds and secrets, family griefs and joys. We live outside the touch of time." — Clara Ortega

2. "There's something about having a sibling that you know will always stick with you." — Bishop Briggs

3. "Siblings: children of the same parents, each of whom is perfectly normal until they get together." — Sam Levenson

4. "They say that no matter how old you become, when you are with your siblings, you revert back to childhood." — Karen White

5. "Sibling relationships are complicated. All family relationships are. Look at Hamlet." — Maurie Saatchi

6. "There's something about the kind of unconditional, wild joy of creating that you have with your siblings that I am always trying to get back to." — Jill Soloway

7. "Your parents leave you too soon and your kids and spouse come along late, but your siblings know you when you are in your most inchoate form." — Jeffrey Kluger

8. "Be nice to your siblings. They're your best link to your past and the most likely to stay with you in the future." — Baz Lurhmann

9. "The greatest thing about siblings is you constantly have someone putting you in check. There's no room to get delusional about yourself." — Erin Foster

10. "If parents are the fixed stars in the child's universe, the vaguely understood, distant but constant celestial spheres, siblings are the dazzling, sometimes scorching comets whizzing nearby." — Alison Gopnik

11. "Having lots of siblings is like having built-in best friends." — Kim Kardashian

12. "Our siblings. They resemble us just enough to make all their differences confusing, and no matter what we choose to make of this, we are cast in relation to them our whole lives long." — Susan Scarf Merrell

13. "There is an absurdity in it, particularly in the relationship between the siblings." — John Madden

14. "Siblings are the only people in the world who know what it's like to have been brought up the way you were." — Betsy Cohen

15. "Comparison is a death knell to sibling harmony." — Elizabeth Fishel

16. "A sibling may be the keeper of one's identity, the only person with the keys to one's unfettered, more fundamental self." — Marian Sandmaier

17. "Brothers and sisters can say things to one another that no one else can." — Gregory E. Lang

18. "Once you've taken account of the quality of sibling relationships, knowing about the quality of parenting doesn't add much information." — Robert J. Waldinger

19. "I do find the sibling connection endlessly fascinating, as I do all family dynamics. I like how siblings seem to create their own parentless mini-civilization within a family, one that has its own laws, myths, language, humor, its own loyalties and treacheries." — Jandy Nelsonfunn

20. "I've been the oldest child since before you were born." — E.L. Konigsburg

21. "Siblings are the guarantors that the private childhood world — so unlike the adult world that scientists are only just beginning to understand it — is a fully shared and objective one." — Alison Gopnik

22. "Sibling are the people we practice on, the people who teach us about fairness and cooperation and kindness and caring — quite often the hard way." — Pamela Dugdale