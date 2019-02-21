22 Life Changing Korean Beauty Products That Dermatologists Are Obsessed With
Korean beauty products have been progressively more popular, but this year, they're more accessible than before. With so many brands hitting the shelves at Sephora and other beauty counters, the selection process can be a little overwhelming. That's why I asked dermatologists what the best Korean beauty products on the market are to help you get started, because who else is more qualified to recommend a beauty product than a skin doc?
If you're new to K-beauty, let me tell you why you should be obsessed. For one thing, Korea is way ahead of the skin care game, prioritizing the fresh and clean feel and offering groundbreaking formulas and ingredients that the U.S. hasn't caught up on yet. You can thank Korea for introducing us to beauty trends like BB and CC creams into your beauty bags, gimmicky, fun products, and getting you to try weird but oh-so effective skin ingredients (like snail mucus). And personally, I would be nothing without my cleansing oils introduced by, you guessed it, Korea.
To help you get on your path on the wonderful world of K-beauty, I've narrowed down the best Korean beauty and skin care products that dermatologists love. Even they understand that Korean beauty is no joke, so it's time to learn about their favorite products.
1Too Cool For School Egg Mellow Cream
Debra Jailman, M.D., creator of Sea Radiance, is a fan of the Too Cool For School Egg Mellow Cream because of its glycerin and hyaluronic acid ingredients which helps with hydration. It also has niacinamide which is beneficial for rejuvenating the skin as well as anti-inflammatory, says Dr. Jailman.
2Laneige 2015 Renewal Water Sleeping Mask
"This sleeping mask is actually a gel that is applied over the moisturizer and boosts the benefits of it," says Marnie Nussbaum, M.D. "It allows for intense hydration and supple, soft skin, especially great for long plane rides where dehydration leaves us looking less than stellar in our new destination!"
3BELIF True Cream Moisturizing Bomb
BELIF True Cream Moisturizing Bomb has glycerin and macadamia seed oil which is great for soothing the skin, says Dr. Jailman. It moisturizes your skin for up to 26 hours, making it perfect for those brutal wintery days.
4IOPE Air Cushion XP
Cushion compacts are becoming big in the United States, but Korea is where they got started. "Koreans are known for their cushion compact which basically delivers makeup in an effortless, airbrushed look that minimizes pores and eliminates flaws," says Dr. Nussbaum. "They have these cushions that are made up of specially designed pores that deliver a BB cream-like substance that offers SPF 50 protection and flawless coverage."
5AmorePacific Moisture Bound Intensive Serum Masque
This face mask's glycerin and chamomile ingredients work wonders for sensitive skin says Dr. Jailman. "It has caffeine as well, which can help with swelling since it shrinks blood vessels."
6Sulwhasoo Balancing Water
If you think toners are unnecessary in a skin care routine, then think again. "This gel based toner prepares the skin for intense hydration without the burning redness or irritation," says Dr. Nussbaum. Plus, it has a pleasant ginger smell.
7It's Skin Snail Moisture Mask
Snail is all the rage in Korea, so when Alan J. Parks, M.D., founder of DermWarehouse made a visit he and his family had to try this ingredient. "My wife experienced the most profound effect from the mask; it completely rid her of the under eye bags she hadn't been able to get rid of throughout our entire trip," says Dr. Parks.
8AmorePacific Treatment Enzyme Peel
This water-activated, plant-based enzyme peel works to exfoliate and brighten the skin, and also has soothers and hydrators that won't irritate the skin. "I'm obsessed with how light it is and truly eliminates the dead skin cells," says Dr. Nussbaum.
9Skinfood Black Sugar Mask Wash Off Exfoliator
"The Skin Food Black Sugar Mask is packed with minerals and vitamins that exfoliate and revitalize skin, leaving your face feeling super polished and smooth," says Joyce Park, M.D., dermatology resident in New York Cit. It's made from Brazilian black sugar granules, which work to ward of pesky blackheads and unclog pores.
10Nature Republic Shea Butter Steam Cream Fresh
This steam cream serves two purposes: moisturizing dry skin and freshening up oily and combination skin. Dr. Park loves using this night cream because of its long moisturizing effects that work overtime while you sleep.
11NEOGEN Code 9 Sebum Clear Pore Mist
"While we are all crazed with the hydrated dewy look, there are also some of us with combination skin types; that are both oily and dry at the same time," says Dr. Nussbaum. She loves this face mist because it hydrates and mattifies at the same time, solving all your combo skin problems.
12Dr. Jart+ Water Replenishment Cotton Sheet Mask
You can thank Korea for your sheet mask obsession. "I love the Dr. Jart+ sheet masks like the water replenishment cotton sheet mask,” says dermatologist and RealSelf Contributor Sejal Shah, M.D. “They’re insanely hydrating and immediate boost skin's radiance.”
13SU:M37 Miracle Rose Cleansing Stick
Not only is this gentle cleanser great for washing your face, but its stick application makes it easier to take with your everywhere says Dr. Shah.
14Dr. Jart+ Water Fuse Water-Max Sleeping Mask
"Sleep masks have their roots in Korea, and help give the skin a boost when it needs it, right before bed," says Joshua Zeichner, M.D.. This water sleep mask recharges your face by locking in moisture and other nutrients while you can focus on getting your sleep. Perfect for anyone who prefers to be lazy with their skin care routine.
15The SU:M37 Water-Full Timeless Moisturizing Cream
Wouldn't it be nice to cut the number of beauty products you use in half? Well, Dr. Shah recommends this water-based moisturizing cream because it basically does that. It contains ingredients like bamboo sap and snow lotus that work as anti-aging fighters, and repair and brighten skin. Plus, it comes with a tiny magnetic spatula to help you apply the product.
16Soothing & Healing Green Tea Splash Mask
Who says green tea is just for sipping? In this in-shower face mask relies on green tea's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties to calm inflamed skin says Dr. Zeichner. You'll leave your shower with smoother, brighter skin.
17Binchotan Facial Puff By Morihata
If you're looking for a great exfoliator, Marie Jhin, M.D. is a fan of this binchotan facial puff made from 100 percent natural sponge! Made from vegetable root fibers and binchotan charcoal, this facial puff exfoliates dead skin cells and balances its pH level by just adding water.
18Innisfree It’s Real Squeeze Mask
"I love how paper thin and light these Innisfree It’s Real Squeeze Masks are, which is great because they are more breathable," says Dr. Park. Can't decide on one sheet mask? This set lets you try them all.
19Nature Republic Chamomile Cleansing Oil
I've been telling you, if you haven't tried a cleansing oil yet, I suggest you do. Dr. Park says that this Nature Republic Chamomile Cleansing Oil gets rid of everything including mascara that's impossible to get off and other makeup gunk.
20MIZON B.B. Cream Snail Repair Blemish Balm Spf 32
Snail mucus is one of the top skin care ingredients in Korea. Dr. Jhin loves this BB cream because provides the adequate coverage of foundation, while healing your damaged skin. That includes firming wrinkles and banishing troubled marks like acne scars.
21HERA UV Mist Cushion
This mist cushion compact not only provides amazing coverage, but it has SPF 50 says Dr. Jhin. While it only comes in limited shades, the light texture that blends the product into your skin perfectly, leaving you with a natural, dewy complexion.
22Sulwhasoo Evenfair Perfecting Cushion
"This staple Korean skin care brand is one that my patients rave about," says Dendy Engelman, M.D., dermatologist at Manhattan Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery. "With multiple shades, the Perfecting Cushion moisturizes skin with apricot kernel oil, hides imperfections and protects the skin barrier with SPF 50."
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.