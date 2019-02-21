22 Life Changing Korean Beauty Products That Dermatologists Are Obsessed With

Korean beauty products have been progressively more popular, but this year, they're more accessible than before. With so many brands hitting the shelves at Sephora and other beauty counters, the selection process can be a little overwhelming. That's why I asked dermatologists what the best Korean beauty products on the market are to help you get started, because who else is more qualified to recommend a beauty product than a skin doc?

If you're new to K-beauty, let me tell you why you should be obsessed. For one thing, Korea is way ahead of the skin care game, prioritizing the fresh and clean feel and offering groundbreaking formulas and ingredients that the U.S. hasn't caught up on yet. You can thank Korea for introducing us to beauty trends like BB and CC creams into your beauty bags, gimmicky, fun products, and getting you to try weird but oh-so effective skin ingredients (like snail mucus). And personally, I would be nothing without my cleansing oils introduced by, you guessed it, Korea.

To help you get on your path on the wonderful world of K-beauty, I've narrowed down the best Korean beauty and skin care products that dermatologists love. Even they understand that Korean beauty is no joke, so it's time to learn about their favorite products.

4 IOPE Air Cushion XP IOPE Air Cushion XP $36 Amazon See on Amazon Cushion compacts are becoming big in the United States, but Korea is where they got started. "Koreans are known for their cushion compact which basically delivers makeup in an effortless, airbrushed look that minimizes pores and eliminates flaws," says Dr. Nussbaum. "They have these cushions that are made up of specially designed pores that deliver a BB cream-like substance that offers SPF 50 protection and flawless coverage."

7 It's Skin Snail Moisture Mask It's Skin Snail Moisture Mask $20 Amazon See on Amazon Snail is all the rage in Korea, so when Alan J. Parks, M.D., founder of DermWarehouse made a visit he and his family had to try this ingredient. "My wife experienced the most profound effect from the mask; it completely rid her of the under eye bags she hadn't been able to get rid of throughout our entire trip," says Dr. Parks.

8 AmorePacific Treatment Enzyme Peel AmorePacific Treatment Enzyme Peel $65 Amazon See on Amazon This water-activated, plant-based enzyme peel works to exfoliate and brighten the skin, and also has soothers and hydrators that won't irritate the skin. "I'm obsessed with how light it is and truly eliminates the dead skin cells," says Dr. Nussbaum.

11 NEOGEN Code 9 Sebum Clear Pore Mist NEOGEN Code 9 Sebum Clear Pore Mist $11 SokoGlam See on SokoGlam "While we are all crazed with the hydrated dewy look, there are also some of us with combination skin types; that are both oily and dry at the same time," says Dr. Nussbaum. She loves this face mist because it hydrates and mattifies at the same time, solving all your combo skin problems.

15 The SU:M37 Water-Full Timeless Moisturizing Cream The SU:M37 Water-Full Timeless Moisturizing Cream $110 Amazon See on Amazon Wouldn't it be nice to cut the number of beauty products you use in half? Well, Dr. Shah recommends this water-based moisturizing cream because it basically does that. It contains ingredients like bamboo sap and snow lotus that work as anti-aging fighters, and repair and brighten skin. Plus, it comes with a tiny magnetic spatula to help you apply the product.

17 Binchotan Facial Puff By Morihata Binchotan Facial Puff by Morihata $15 Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a great exfoliator, Marie Jhin, M.D. is a fan of this binchotan facial puff made from 100 percent natural sponge! Made from vegetable root fibers and binchotan charcoal, this facial puff exfoliates dead skin cells and balances its pH level by just adding water.