22 Odd But Brilliant Gifts To Get The Person Who Has Everything

I never know what kind of presents to get some of my friends. They don't really need anything. They kind of have it all already. And that just makes shopping hard. You have to think outside the box, in order to figure out what to get the person who has everything.

I find that the gifts that my friends who seem to have everything like, are the ones that are kind of random, and are things they would never buy for themselves. I like to hone in on one characteristic that really embodies who they are and buy something that they'd like based off of that. You could have a friend who loves to travel and get them a travel wallet, or maybe you have one that loves to cook so you get them something for their kitchen.

I think it just makes it easier and your friend will probably enjoy the gift so much more if you make it something they'll actually use and love. Because really, when you think about it, what would the person who has everything even want? Buying a random or weird gift that they never thought of before is the best option for whatever gift the occasion calls for. Now presenting, 22 odd but brilliant gifts for when you don't know what to get the person who has everything.

1. A Unicorn Pool Float With Rave Reviews Amazon Vickea Leisure Giant Inflatable Unicorn Pool Float, $30, Amazon If you have a friend who is always having a great time, no matter what, you should get them an awesome pool float that they can bring with them on their next vacation. This rainbow unicorn float can hold two people and is the perfect spot to relax and sip some drinks. One fan raves, "Not only is this giant float cute, its sturdy and withstood bounce after bounce on to it. The float is smooth along the seams with no holes. Easy to inflate and deflation was simple. The size fit an adult and small child easily at a time, or 3-4 small children depending on size."

2. A Colander & Spoon That's Shaped Like A Sea Monster Amazon Ototo Mamma Nessie Colander Spoon, $15, Amazon There's always one friend in the group who loves to cook for everyone else. Get that person this fun little colander spoon. It's shaped like Nessie the sea monster, and it's absolutely adorable. Use it to strain veggies or pasta with ease. A handheld colander is a great addition to a cook's kitchen, and the fact that this one is cute just makes it even better. One reviewer says, "I bought this for my son who is a 'foodie'. He was very pleased with the colander spoon and can not wait to use it."

3. A Wood Tray For All Their Technology Amazon Wood Meets Color Wood Tablet Stand, $20, Amazon Give the person in your life who loves gadgets a place to keep them when they aren't using them. You can use this wood technology stand as a charging dock, or you can use it to prop up your phone or tablet to watch videos. It allows you to free your hands, if you don't want to be holding something. Plus, it keeps your space organized.

4. A Wildly-Popular Instant Film Camera Amazon Fujifilm Instax Mini 90, $123, Amazon I'm that person who loves to take photos of everything. I prefer to use an instant camera like this Fujifilm because I think it's more authentic, and I can actually hold the photos in my hands. Odds are, you have a friend who would agree with me. They probably love to make memories and share them, or hang them on their walls. You should get them an instant camera that is small enough to throw in a bag, so they can capture all of the amazing memories that are happening.

5. A Floral Weekender In A Bunch Of Fun Prints Amazon ban.do Getaway Duffle Bag, $58, Amazon Everyone needs a great weekend bag. It's an accessory that is not only functional, but necessary, especially if you love to visit friends and couch surf. This bright floral weekender is made out of heavyweight canvas, and it has an adjustable shoulder strap. Toss in the necessities for a fun weekend away.

6. A Wobble Board That Helps Improve Their Balance Amazon ProFitness Wooden Wobble Balance Board, $23, Amazon Have you ever used a balance board? They're so much fun to play around on. But, they're also a great form of exercise. Using a balance board strengthens your core and gives you an awesome workout. The balance board comes with video exercises, so the athletic person in your life can get the most out of their new gift.

7. A Passport Wallet For The Disorganized Traveler Amazon M Square Travel Passport Wallet Holder, $13, Amazon If you have a friend who loves to travel the world, get them a wallet that will keep everything they need in one place. I'm always misplacing the stuff that I need on hand, and this passport wallet would make things so much easier. It holds your passport, boarding pass, credit cards, ID, keys, money, pen, and more. The best part about it is that it zips shut, so everything stays safe.

8. A Set Of Mixology Dice For The Aspiring Bartender Amazon Mixology Dice,$24, Amazon Do you have a friend who always has a new favorite cocktail? Do they always come up with the weirdest combinations of alcohol? If you said "yes" to either of those questions, you should gift them some mixology dice. The set comes with eight dice that represent different categories: spirit, sugar, liqueur, citrus, fruit, herb, spice, and bitters. Once you roll the dice, you can look at the recipe book to figure out what drink to make.

9. A Smart Indoor Herb Garden For The Chef In Your Life Amazon Click & Grow Indoor Smart Herb Garden, $100, Amazon If you have a friend who loves to garden but lives in an apartment and doesn't have access to one, get them this smart herb garden. It contains everything you need to grow fresh herbs year-round: It comes with an LED grow light, so that your plants thrive. This one comes with three basil cartridges that should start to sprout in one to two weeks.

10. A Wood Map That They Can Fill In With Beer Caps Amazon USA Beer Cap Map, $31, Amazon One of my good friends is obsessed with craft beer. She uses this app on her phone to get special badges for trying different beers. I think that this wood bottle cap map would be a cool gift for someone who loves craft beer, so they can fill it with caps from around the country. It's something simple that becomes a piece of art that they'll love showing off.

11. A Metal & Wood Bar Cart For Your Friend Who Entertains Amazon None Vintage Dark Brown/Black Metal Bar Cart, $73, Amazon Serving carts are awesome gifts. They can really make the room, and they offer an excellent space to entertain from. If you have a friend in your life who loves to have people over, get them one of these — it's easy to move the food and snacks around and can hold up to six bottles of wine.

12. A $7 Camera Strap To Personalize Their Camera Amazon Eggsnow SLR/DSLR Camera Neck Shoulder Strap, $7, Amazon Give the photographer in your life a chance to personalize their camera a little bit. I have a strap that shows off my personality, and I love it. This floral camera strap is adorable because it has an anti-slip neck pad, and it's completely adjustable. It will attach to a camera and fit just like the factory strap. One reviewer says, "This is a gorgeous strap and it feels great and is so comfortable."

13. A Bluetooth Speaker That Changes Color With Their Music Amazon SHAVA 6-Color Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $25, Amazon If you have a friend who makes the best playlists, then you should get them a portable bluetooth speaker. But don't just get them an ordinary one. Get them one that has LED lights that change with the beat of the music. It'll make your get-togethers so much more fun, and they'll have a place to play their favorite songs for everyone.

14. A Quirky Pencil Cup That Fits Inside A Hand Amazon Hand Cup Pencil Holder, $19, Amazon Your eclectic friend will really appreciate this pencil holder that features a hand holding up a cup. It comes in pink or orange and is a great place to store supplies on a desk. It's a bit more fun than your basic pen holder and will surely be a conversation piece on anyone's desk.

15. A Keychain With A USB Port So They Can Charge On-The-Go Amazon The InCharge Charging Keychain, $12, Amazon These charging keychains ensure that you'll never be without a phone or tablet charger again — it has a USB built right in so your none of your electronics will run out of battery while you're traveling. It's portable, convenient, and also great for battery packs.

16. A Reusable Lunch Bag That's Made With Food-Safe Lining Amazon Fluf Organic Cotton Lunch Bag, $25, Amazon If you have a friend who brings food to work with them every day because they're either trying to save money, or they work through lunch, a reusable lunch bag is the perfect gift. This one is pretty large and can fit a ton of food inside of it. It's made with food-safe lining (organic cotton) and is machine washable, so if something spills it won't be a problem.

17. A Handmade Ceramic Bowl For Their Knitting Yarn Amazon Knitty Cats Yarn Bowl, $38, Amazon I have a friend who loves to knit, and she has two cats, too. So I think that this little knitting yarn bowl would be the perfect present for her. If you have a friend who is a pet lover and loves to craft, get them this bowl. They'll appreciate it.

18. A Baking Pan That'll Make The Crispiest Brownies Amazon Bakelicious Crispy Corner Brownie Pan, $22, Amazon If your baker pal has a soft spot for brownies — as long as they're crisp at the edges, that is, — then this bizarre but brilliant brownie pan is the perfect gift. Never get that last reject brownie with soft edges again, as this pan ensures each square has a crispy golden edge.

19. An Attachable Camera Lens That'll Improve Their Photos Amazon iPhone Lens 2-in-1 Original Pocket Lens, $15, Amazon If you know someone who loves Instagram and takes their posts very seriously, give them a two-in-one pocket lens that they can attach to their phone. It'll actually help improve the quality of the photos that they take on their phones. They'll be able to take macro shots or wide angle ones, and then add a bit of variety to their feed.

20. A Smart Picture Frame They Can Connect To Their Social Media Amazon NixPlay Widescreen Digital Photo Frame, $150, Amazon This thing is so cool. You can connect this digital photo frame to your social media accounts and share your photos and videos that you've posted, so you can actually look at them after posting. It also is compatible with an Alexa device, so they can switch up the display with their voice from anywhere in the room.

21. A Beverage Cooler That Can Chill Coffee Or Wine In One Minute Amazon HyperChiller Beverage Cooler, $30, Amazon This handy kitchen gadget can turn your coffee or wine from room temperature to chilly in just one minute. Simply add water to the HyperChiller and freeze. Whenever you need to chill a drink, pull it out and dump your drink into the center of the cooler. Leave it in there for one minute, and when you take it out, your coffee or wine will be ice cold and ready to drink.