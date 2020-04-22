April 22 is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the world’s largest environmental movement to spotlight sustainability and help the planet grow and thrive.

In celebration of Earth Day, brands all around the world are not only showcasing their sustainable designs, but also creating specific capsule collections in celebration. On many accounts, they're donating portions of profits to various charities that aid in the health of the planet.

As the earth tries to recover from the pollution it has been faced with over decades and centuries past, there’s no better time to shop online for a good cause. Scroll ahead for a number of brands giving back on Earth Day.

Adidas by Stella McCartney

Called “Every Day is Earth Day,” Stella McCartney continues her commitment to sustainable fashion with the final chapter of her Spring/Summer collection for Adidas. The styles pay homage to her first-ever collection for the activewear brand and, of course, have the earth paramount in mind in materials and design.

Lululemon

Lululemon has released a special “Earth Day Edition” of their beloved Wunder Under High-Rise Tights, dyed from solution dye, which is a technique that “sues up to 50% less water than traditional dying methods.”

Old Navy

Old Navy has released launched Heart Earth, which outlines two sustainability goals the company aims to meet by 2022, which is to use 100% sustainably-sourced cotton, as well as 100% of their denim created with water-saving techniques.

Gap

On April 15, Gap launched the brand’s most sustainable denim yet. Called the Bettermade Denim collection, each piece is crafted of 100% organic cotton and 100% recycled thread. Additionally, it uses at least 20% less water than compared to conventional wash methods in a program that they have called Washwell.

Everybody.World

Everybody.World has created the world’s “first completely recycled and biodegradable cotton fleece” that has been crafted from yarn supplied by one of the largest manufacturers that transforms cotton industry waste.

Ganni

Ganni is working towards "switching [their] three key fabrics to certified, sustainable alternatives." The brand already offers a wide array of ready-to-wear and accessories that check all of those boxes.

Thousand

Bike helmet company, Thousand, has launched a Climate Collection, from which $10 of each purchase will be donated to charity 1% For The Planet. The capsule will include three Heritage Helmets—in Terra Cotta, Costal Blue, and Arctic Grey.

David Yurman

David Yurman has debuted the “Solari Collection,” with four planet pendants made of gold, enamel, and diamonds.

Michael Kors

Michael Kors has released its first group-wide corporate social responsibility strategy in honor of Earth Day, in collaboration with their holding company, Capri Holdings, which is outlined in full, here. They are targeting to be 100% carbon neutral by 2025.

Forevermark

On Earth Day and every other day, Forevermark diamonds are responsibly sourced and conflict-free.

Frame

Frame has curated a collection on their website of totally sustainable styles, including organic cotton, upcycled cashmere, and polyester made from plastic bottles.

Eberjey

Eberjey has released two new prints that are now included in their Giving PJ Collection. In the collection, for every one set purchased, one tree will be planted.

Free People

Free People has launched what they are calling the “Care FP Shop,” which includes collections of ready-to-wear and beauty that are all recycled, upcycled, sustainable, and ethically-sourced.

& Other Stories

& Other Stories launched a new sustainable collection on April 20, in celebration of Earth Day. It is a 10-piece capsule designed by the Los Angeles Atelier, made of sustainably-sourced materials such as Tencel Lyocell, EcoBero, and organic cotton.

Fabletics

Fabletics has launched their first-ever eco-conscious collection, made from recycled materials, like plastic bottles. Additionally, the company uses 100% recycled and biodegradable packing materials in all orders.

Silvia Tcherassi

In honor of earth day, Silvia Tcherassi has launched a limited-edition Earth Day bag, made in collaboration with Wayúu artisans of the Guajira region. It is crafted of upcycled fabrics from the designer’s previous collections. 25% of proceeds from the bag will be donated to the Juriaka community.

Baum Und Pferdgarten

Danish brand Baum Und Pferdgarten has designed a summer dress in blue-and-white that looks like the sky, made of 100% organic cotton and donating €10 to the NGO Green Transition Denmark, which is part of Clean Air Europe.

Anna Sheffield

Anna Sheffield has released three new pieces from her Terra Firma collection in honor of Earth Day. A portion of the sales of this trio will be donated to the National Resources Defense Council, which is a non-profit advocacy group that works to safeguard the planet.

Andrea Fohrman

Andrea Fohrman will donate 20% of all purchases made on Earth Day to Conservation International.

Zoë Chicco

All diamonds from Zoë Chicco’s collection are conflict-free and she creates with 100% recycled 14kt gold.

G-Star

G-Star has released a new campaign in honor of Earth Day, in which artists have repurposed raw denim waste into one-of-a-kind pieces.

Teva

Beginning this year, Teva will now make their iconic straps from 100% recycled plastic.

The Upside

The Upside has created a sustainable capsule collection that includes activewear and swimwear made from organic cotton and recycled fabrications.