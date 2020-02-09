23 Comfortable Shoes With 5-Star Amazon Ratings That Are Chic As Hell

Comfortable shoes are a devil's bargain, with style being the usual trade-off — but there is a better way (and it usually comes with free shipping!). If you've never gone down the rabbit hole of shoe shopping on Amazon, you're in for a treat. This roundup is dedicated to comfortable shoes with five-star ratings on Amazon that actually live up to the hype. The best part is that while they feel incredibly comfortable, they still manage to look like you're leading with style.

Whether you're looking for a cute kitten heel to wear to work or a versatile ankle boot to take you from day to night, there are options on this list that will get you some serious mileage. Plus, if you're hesitant to wear heels for an all-day endeavor, don't worry: there are plenty of practical flats here that look so on-trend, you'll be surprised at how much you want to wear them (read: everyday).

Ahead, you'll find the absolute best shoes on Amazon, each one of them rated with top marks for comfort and designed with style in mind. Try a pair — or several. And get this, almost all of the footwear options on this list cost less than $100.

1. Some Block-Heeled Sandals With Statement Straps Vionic Perk Blaire Heeled Sandal $35 | Amazon See On Amazon These leather and suede block-heeled sandals are lauded for being comfortable to wear and easy to walk in all day. Their adjustable strap style ensures a secure fit and the footbed features enhanced contour for added comfort. One shopper commented that the (just over) three-inch heel is "comfortable and supportive," calling out the "padded cushion in ball of foot" as a much-appreciated feature. It's also worth noting that these are offered in wide shoe sizes, too. Available colors: 12 colors

Available sizes: 5 - 11

2. These Everyday Ballet Flats With An Actual "Heel-Pillow" Amazon Essentials Women's Pointed Toe Flat $19 | Amazon See On Amazon This classic ballet flat is a polished yet casual shoe that you can wear to school, work, out to dinner...you get the idea. These have insoles that are padded with a thin layer of memory foam and these shoes even have a "heel-pillow" that pads the area with a leather cushion to prevent blisters and keep the shoes from slipping off when you walk. They were made with a smooth folded edge that won't create raw spots on top of your foot and come in a trio of neutrals to cover every base. They're made of faux leather but many fans noted that the leather looks real. Available colors: 3 colors

Available sizes: 5 - 13

3. This Chic Pair Of Sneakers With A Sock-Like Feel adidas Women's Swift Run $139 | Amazon See On Amazon You can't go wrong with a reliable pair of sneakers, and Adidas knows how to make a great one. The Swift design features a lightweight, synthetic mesh upper designed to feel sock-like. It's super flexible, with a lace-up closure for adjustable fit and some injection-molded EVA midsoles that are comparatively lighter and offer more "bounce" than most other types of midsoles. Several shoppers praised them for their style and comfort, agreeing that these are more elevated than your trusty gym kicks. "Fantastic shoe with great support and style offering a lightweight alternative," one review raved. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: 5 - 11

4. A Subtle Kitten Heel With Some High-Tech Insoles Vionic Women's Josie Pump $99 | Amazon See On Amazon A short kitten heel is dressier than a ballet flat but more manageable than higher stilettos. This fabulous pair features supple leather made in Italy that only gets softer over time. The contoured microfiber insole boasts an additional layer of foam, with even more padding over the ball of the foot. "I absolutely love these shoes," raved one shopper who fielded several compliments, calling them "comfortable and stylish." (This is another option on the list that offers wide shoe sizes as well.) Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 5 - 12

5. A Chunky Ankle Boot That Offers Extra Shock Absorption REFRESH Women's Slip On Chunky Heel Ankle $29 | Amazon See On Amazon This chunky ankle boot was made for walking, with a thick rubber lug sole that absorbs shock and provides hike-worthy traction. A three-quarter-inch platform offsets the almost-three-inch heel and, although there's a side zipper, the elastic side goring allows you to quickly pull them on when you're in a rush. "Such a great boot. The heel and slight platform are perfect. Comfortable for their height, sized just as expected," one recent buyer remarked. "I have very wide feet and a lot of issues that make it hard to wear normal heels, but I wear these shoes at least 3 days a week," another gushed. Plus, they're vegan-friendly to boot. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 5.5 - 11

6. These Fur-Lined Embroidered Loafers That Are Cozy AF Kmeioo Slip On Loafers $59 | Amazon See On Amazon A pair of well-crafted, velvet embroidered loafers with fur trim (and lining) look regal but feel so relaxed. These have a rubber sole for water-resistant traction – and it's a good thing, because that's real lamb's fur lining them. They have a low, one-inch heel (though it's hard to see in the product images), so you can actually wear these outside the house with impunity. "Sturdier than I expected, but still very comfortable. Just as cozy as my Ugg slip-on slippers," one Amazon review claimed. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 6 - 13

7. Some Casual Cole Haan Loafers With Double The Memory Foam Cole Haan Women's Pinch Weekender Lx Penny Loafer $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Leather loafers with memory foam that get buttery soft and contour to your foot after a handful of wears? — Yes, Please! These penny loafers from Cole Haan feature thick rubber soles that absorbs shock and offers non-slip grip for sure footing. The insole has a layer of memory foam over the ball of the foot and at the heel, while the removable leather footbed features micro-perforations for enhanced breathability to keep feet dry all day long. "I’m always on my feet in clinic and these are perfect," one reviewer wrote. "Awesome pair of loafers. Super cushioned on the inside," another weighed in. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 5 - 10.5

8. A Stylish, Thick-Heeled Bootie That Takes You From Day To Night 206 Collective Women's Kamy Ankle Boot $65 | Amazon See On Amazon These leather ankle booties will be your new go-to pair. They feature a thick, quarter-inch memory foam insole (with additional leather lining on the inside) and they have low-profile elastic gore so you can slide them on over layers — plus there's a pull tab on the back of the ankle. The three-inch block heel offers stability and adds a bit of style to this hard-wearing boot. One shopper who gave them a thorough test drive reported, "These boots exceeded my expectations. They required no break-in time and I’ve already worn them almost all week. They’re perfect with dresses and tights for work, but also great with jeans for a more casual look." Available colors: 2 (one option features a suede upper)

Available sizes: 5 - 12

9. A Pair Of Vegan Leather Mules In 3 Different Styles Rohb Soho & Jolie Pointed Toe Flat $33 | Amazon See On Amazon A pair of slip-on mules dresses up any outfit and still feels like you're wearing a pair of flip-flops. These come in a rainbow of different patterns and styles, including suede, metallic, animal print, and a few options with a slingback or bow on the toe. Some versions have a thicker heel than others, which makes for a more structured sole – gravitate towards those if you for the most support, although all styles come with a cushioned insole. One reviewer declared them a "super cute and comfy casual shoe," adding "I couldn't ask for more style on a budget!" Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 5 - 12

10. These Menswear-Inspired Mules That Are Your Next Power Flat Cole Haan Women's Piper Mule $50 | Amazon See On Amazon This pair of seriously sophisticated leather mules from Cole Haan gives a classic design a "power suit" update. Shoppers praised this pair for both quality and comfort, citing their sharp lines and high-quality materials. One reviewer gushed, "I love these shoes! These are totally worth the money. They look great, are comfortable and in my mind are a wonderful value!" They're made with 100% leather and feature Cole Haan's Grand.OS technology for lightweight, responsive cushioning and flexible all-day wear. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 5.5 - 11

11. Some Vegan Suede Ankle Boots With The Perfect Heel Height Amazon Essentials Women's Microsuede Ankle Boot $35 | Amazon See On Amazon This pair of low-heeled ankle boots in microsuede (with a vegan leather lining) are a comfy and sturdy option that hold up to constant wear. The 2-inch, solid heel is more than walkable, and an extra-thick memory foam insole will help you to stay on your feet. Reviewers love them for offering great quality at a bargain price. One shopper couldn't get over her luck: "I can not believe how good the quality is for $35! They are actually comfy too! Most cheap boots feel hard and uncomfortable on your heels and squeeze your toes to death. These don’t!" Available colors: 2 colors

Available sizes: 5 - 13

12. These Pretty Ballet Flats You Can Fold Up To Fit In Your Bag Meeshine Women's Pointy Toe Ballet Flats $24 | Amazon See On Amazon This pair of dressy ballet flats, in a crinkly, shimmery satin, are woven from microfiber so they're easy to care for, and feature a flexible rubber sole that's anti-skid and folds up for easy packing. (They're also available with an edgy studded buckle.) Despite their lightweight build and bendy design, these shoes have a hidden layer of cushioning. One buyer who took them along sightseeing throughout Italy reported back they are "very comfortable and good quality," adding that "after a lot of walking they still look brand new." Available colors: 6 colors

Available sizes: 6 - 10

13. A Pair Of Leather Sneakers That Are Low-Key & High Style CARE OF by PUMA Women’s Low-Top Sneakers $47 | Amazon See On Amazon Puma partnered with Amazon to craft a pair of soft leather sneakers with a platform and they succeeded at upgrading the typical athletic style. These have an on-trend platform with a cushioned and breathable insole for style. One shopper called them her most comfortable shoes, raving, "I have had no issues with these. The sole feels like memory foam and feels like walking on clouds!” She was initially leery of the platform but bought them anyway, adding, "But they are not super high platforms and are super cute! One of my favorite pairs of shoes." Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 6 - 11.5

14. These Simple Leather Slides That Are So Easy To Wear 206 Collective Women's Honn Sandal $24 | Amazon See On Amazon These 100% leather slide sandals feel like the perfect pair of broken-in flip-flops but are chic enough for brunch. The insoles hide a squishy layer of five-millimeter latex foam padding underneath their soft leather lining. One shopper called them her "simple toss on and go sandal," adding that they're "super comfortable, stylish, and go with any outfit." Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 5.5 - 12

15. These Bold Leather Peep-Toe Booties With A Surprisingly Comfy Block Heel 206 Collective Women's Tilly Ankle Boot $68 | Amazon See On Amazon This pair of real leather peep-toe booties put a fun and edgy spin on the classic style. These come with a soft microsuede lining and brilliantly easy velcro straps. The inside features five-millimeter-thick latex foam padding and despite the relatively high, 3.5-inch stacked heel (without a platform), they still manage to be exceedingly wearable. One shopper said they were still "sturdy and comfortable," adding that "I am genuinely impressed with these! I didn't think they'd be comfortable but I've worn them for hours with no problems." She also called out the tight stitching and secure fit. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 5 - 12

16. A Pair Of European-Designed Sneakers With Gum-Soled "Hiker" Vibes find. Gumsole Hiker, Women’s Ankle boots $65 | Amazon See On Amazon A pair of suede high-tops with an extra thick natural rubber gum sole are the "ambitious crossover" between a hiking boot and your favorite sneaker. Rubber absorbs shock and shoppers say it even feels a little bouncy – plus, it's naturally water-resistant to boot. One thrilled shopper said these "gorgeous leather boots" are "comfortable to wear ALL day" and called out that they're a great price for the quality. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 5 - 10.5

17. Some Elevated Leather Slip-Ons That Go With Everything Cole Haan Monk Slip on Loafer $71 | Amazon See On Amazon This sleek slip-on shoe, in blush or black leather with a wrap top and buckle closure, exists on the spectrum between sophisticated loafers and your classic kicks. The thick white rubber sole provides cushion and traction while the Cole Haan Grand.OS technology ensures serious cushioning with flexible all-day wear. "Versatility and style," one shopper said, calling it "a great all-day shoe." Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 5 - 11

18. These Chic Slides That Are So Versatile find. Open-Toe Sandals $30 | Amazon See On Amazon If you love the simplicity of flat slides but prefer a more supportive sole, these open-toed block-heeled mules in faux leather, complete with a rubber sole, are the way to go. Some reviews mentioned they run a bit narrow; you might want to consider sizing up for extra wiggle room. Overall, however, shoppers were thrilled by this versatile shoe that can be dressed up or down with ease. "The heel height makes them easy to wear for long periods of time and still look chic," one shopper wrote. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 5 - 10.5

19. Wedges For When You Can't Deal With Heels find. Wedge Chelsea Ankle boots $62 | Amazon See On Amazon Some wedge Chelsea boots in textured suede with a synthetic sole will give you the lift of heels, but are more supportive and stable – plus, the versatile style can see you through work and play. One shopper reported that, although the material shows spots in wet weather, "these shoes are super cute and very sturdy! The clunky heel makes them stable and gives a good platform to stand on." Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 5 - 10.5

20. These Iconic Snaffle Loafer DUNION Chain Decorated Penny Loafers $35 | Amazon See On Amazon You can never go wrong with a classic pair of snaffle horsebit loafers. Dunion's pair in vegan leather has a double layer of memory foam tucked inside for cushy comfort, with a 1.2-inch heel so you'll barely feel the concrete. An Amazon reviewer who reported that her loafers have held up for over a year commented, "They look way more expensive than they are and they are my most comfortable work shoes by far! I always get compliments!" Available colors: 36

Available sizes: 6 - 11

21. These Fashion Buckle Sandals With Wooden Block Heels find. Large Buckle Block Heel $46 | Amazon See On Amazon A pair of strappy slide sandals — with an oversized buckle and bold wood squared-off toe — are eye-catching and full of of-the-moment details that give this simple design major style. Reviewers went crazy for their high-fashion looks, saying that the heel is just the right size to be comfy all day. "A good wardrobe add," one shopper wrote. "Stylish and trendy. The fit was perfect and the sandals are comfy to wear. They can easily transition between dress and casual." Available colors: 2 colors

Available sizes: 5 - 10.5

22. These Charming Clog Sandals MIA Abba Clog-Inspired Sandal $99 | Amazon See On Amazon These sturdy 100% leather and wood clog-inspired sandals are handmade and feature a serious lug sole that rivals the traction on some hiking boots! The three-inch heel becomes infinitely walkable thanks to the one-inch platform, and the buckled ankle strap ensures that your fit is custom and secure. A few reviews noted that some pairs ran a little small – your mileage may vary. Nevertheless, as one shopper who called them "shockingly cute and comfortable" wrote, "Yes they are wood. Yes they are heels. But we danced for hours." Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 6 - 11