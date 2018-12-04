The season of giving is definitely upon us — and if you are someone whose got a writer or two (or more!) in your life, that means it’s time to start shopping for the kinds of gifts that writers will totally love. Whether you know it or not, writers are notoriously easy people to shop for. After all, we’ll always be happy to receive a beautifully bound journal, some super swanky writing utensils, or that just-released book we’ve been talking about all season. (As a writer, you can never have enough fancy journals — at least IMO.)

But if you’re looking for a gift that’s a little more outside the box this year, there are plenty of items on this list that go far beyond the page (or the pencil, for that matter.) Festive mugs, bookish candles, literary apparel, memberships galore, and plenty of other products to get those creative juices flowing! You’re guaranteed to find a little something — or, you know, a few somethings — for all the writers on your list this year.

So here they are: 23 gifts that any writer would love to receive this holiday season.

1. Once Upon a Time Notebook

2. Anselm Bookbinding Kit

3. Bibliophile Notebook Collection

4. Long Winter’s Nap Candle

5. Jane Austen Notebook

6. Composition Notebook Mug

Composition Notebook Mug $8.40 Out of Print If there’s one thing writers need (more than a room of their own) it’s coffee. Lots and lots of coffee. And what better mug to celebrate the spirit of writing than Out of Print’s Composition Notebook mug, styled like those classic notebooks we all remember from our school days. Buy on Out of Print

7. PEN America Membership

PEN America Membership $50 PEN America PEN America members are directly linked with an international community of authors, journalists, editors, translators, dramatists, screen writers, other established and emerging writing professionals, and their supporters who promote, defend, and celebrate the freedom to write. Other benefits include discounts to PEN America’s yearly programs, festivals, awards, receptions, and more. Buy on PEN America

8. Words Cubed

Words Cubed $17 Uncommon Goods Kickstart those creative juices with Words Cubed — eight wooden word blocks that writers can flip and shift to compose fun and poetic phrases. Forty-eight words total, for a whopping 1.6 million possible verbal combinations. Buy on Uncommon Goods

9. People Pencils

People Pencils $12.95 Chronicle Books The writing life can be a lonely one, filled with uninterrupted days of toiling away at the desk. These People Pencils — each illustrated to look like a different character — might just be the quiet company needed. Buy on Chronicle Books

10. The Book HookUp Membership

The Book HookUp Membership $200 Strand Books A gift that gives all year long — the Strand Book HookUp. Pick from topics like Fiction, Feminist Literature, Young Adult, and Mystery & Suspense, and for $200 your book-loving writer will receive 4 quarterly boxes containing a signed, first edition of a forthcoming book, an additional paperback title, and plenty of literary goodies — snacks, accessories, and more. Buy on Strand Books

11. Desktop Pen Garden

12. Novel Teas

Novel Teas $12.50 Uncommon Goods Few things pair better with a good book — or a good writing session — than an equally-good cup of tea. These English Breakfast tea bags are each individually tagged with some of literature’s most-loved and amusing quotes Buy on Uncommon Goods

13. Library Card Tote Bag

14. Elizabeth Barrett Browning Art Print

15. Book Cart Socks

16. The Harper Journal with Quote

17. Bamboo Aromatherapy Pen

18. Direct Trade Coffee Sampler

Direct Trade Coffee Sampler $12.99 World Market When it comes to writing life essentials, coffee ranks right up there with pens, paper, a laptop, and an idea. This Direct Trade Coffee Sampler from World Market will not only take a writer around the globe in coffee — with Hawaiian, Colombian, Brazilian, and Ethiopian blends — it’ll also provide that jolt of energy needed to continue writing. Buy on World Market

19. Bookstore Candle

20. Women Writers Postcard Set

Women Writers Postcard Set $15 Obvious State Featuring 24 modern interpretations of classic lines from literature, this postcard set celebrates women writers who have had a major impact on the written word. Authors include: Jane Austen, Agatha Christie, Emily Dickinson, Zora Neale Hurston, Mary Shelley, Charlotte Brontë, Virginia Woolf, Edith Wharton, Harriet Beecher Stowe and more. Buy on Obvious State

21. When in Doubt, Go to the Library Sweatshirt

22. Never-Ending Notepad

23. Inspirational Pencil Set