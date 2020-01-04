24 Genius Things For Your Bedroom On Amazon That Help You Fall Asleep & Stay Asleep

There are few things more frustrating than settling into bed for a good night's sleep only to watch the clock tick as you struggle to snooze. Thankfully, there are lots of things on Amazon to help you relax, fall asleep, and, perhaps most importantly, stay asleep.

Creating a bedtime routine and making your bedroom super comfy can go a long way in helping you sleep better, and there are 25 items on this list that promote sleepiness and relaxation. Make yourself a cup of calming bedtime tea and snuggle up under a heated blanket while wearing a comfy pajama set. Or, crawl into a bed with soft and supportive pillows and a cooling set of sheets. And if exposure to the blue light from your smartphone or computer keeps you from falling asleep, wear a pair of blue light-blocking glasses to help you use your devices without messing with your natural sleep cycle as much. Of course, if you're having continuing trouble sleeping, don't hesitate to talk to your doctor.

Since these calming items are available on Amazon, they've already been reviewed by other comfort-seeking shoppers. Plus, almost all of these instant upgrades are $40 or less, and with Prime shipping, you can upgrade your bedtime routine in no time.