With the rise of the novel coronavirus, many of us are working from home, quarantining, or practicing social distancing. While staying inside is the quickest way to help flatten the curve, it can also contribute to feelings of boredom, anxiety, and loneliness. When experiencing such emotions, entertainment can often be a source of comfort. So Bustle has compiled a list of 24 movies to watch when you're feeling lonely, which include both those that spotlight characters in similar situations, as well as those that will make you feel part of the gang.

If you're looking for a heightened version of your own reality, check out I Am Legend, in which Will Smith's character is the last man left on earth. Or there's the cartoon, Frozen, whose protagonist is socially ostracized due to her magical powers. And of course we couldn't forget Castaway, the Tom Hanks film about a man stuck on a remote, desert island. But if you're looking for a movie to pump you up, we've also included classic comedies like Romy and Michele's High School Reunion to all you to escape into their girl gang for at least an hour and a half.

Read on for the best movies to keep you company in times of solitude.