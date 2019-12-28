25 Genius Things For Your Bedroom On Amazon That Help You Fall Asleep & Stay Asleep

There are few things more frustrating than settling into bed for a good night's sleep only to watch the clock tick as you struggle to snooze. Thankfully, there are lots of things on Amazon to help you relax, fall asleep, and, perhaps most importantly, stay asleep.

Creating a bedtime routine and making your bedroom super comfy can go a long way in helping you sleep better, and there are 25 items on this list that promote sleepiness and relaxation. Make yourself a cup of calming bedtime tea and snuggle up under a heated blanket while wearing a comfy pajama set. Or, crawl into a bed with soft and supportive pillows and a cooling set of sheets. And if exposure to the blue light from your smartphone or computer keeps you from falling asleep, wear a pair of blue light-blocking glasses to help you use your devices without messing with your natural sleep cycle as much. Of course, if you're having continuing trouble sleeping, don't hesitate to talk to your doctor.

Since these calming items are available on Amazon, they've already been reviewed by other comfort-seeking shoppers. Plus, almost all of these instant upgrades are $40 or less, and with Prime shipping, you can upgrade your bedtime routine in no time.

1. A Soothing Eye Mask That Can Be Chilled In The Freezer IMAK Compression Eye Mask $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Treat tired eyes to a gentle massage effect and block out light in the process with this soft and comfy compression eye mask. Covered in breathable cotton, the mask is filled with smooth beads that soothe the eye area. For extra cooling comfort, this eye mask can be stored in the freezer.

2. These Wireless Sleep Headphones That Pair With Your Favorite Device Winonly Bluetooth Sleep Headphones $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Listen to soothing music or podcasts while you drift off to sleep (and block out some noise in the process) thanks to these soft and lightweight Bluetooth sleep headphones, which offer up to 10 hours of playtime on one charge. Made from breathable, stretchy material, the wireless headphones feature ultra-thin speakers that sync to your favorite device. Plus, the headphones can be pulled down over your eyes to double as a sleep mask.

3. These Fluffy Socks That'll Keep Your Feet Warm TOCONFFON Fluffy Socks (5 Pairs) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon If cold feet keep you from falling asleep, these fluffy plush socks will help warm you up. Sold in a multicolored pack of five, the soft microfiber socks are great for sleeping and lounging in cozy comfort. "These socks are perfect," one fan wrote, later adding: "They do not grip too tightly around the tops, so very comfortable to wear in bed." Available sizes: One size (4.5 - 8)

4. A Wedge Pillow That Supports Your Legs, Hips, & Knees EBUNG Leg Elevation Pillow $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from high-density memory foam, this ergonomically-designed leg elevation pillow can help improve circulation and body alignment. The wedge pillow fits comfortably under the lower legs to to relieve pressure on your legs, hips, and knees, and it's also great to place under your shoulders when reading or watching TV.

5. This Cotton Pajama Set That's So Cute & Comfy GLOBAL Cotton Pajama Set $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Get comfy in this 100% cotton pajama set which comes in four different pretty floral print patterns. The breathable set features a button-down top with two large pockets and matching pants with an elastic drawstring waistband making it perfect all year round. Available sizes: S - XXL

6. A Bedtime Tea With Calming Chamomile & Lavender Yogi Bedtime Tea (6 Pack) $24 | Amazon See On Amazon This caffeine-free spicy-sweet Yogi Bedtime tea is the perfect way to relax before bed. The comforting tea is made with soothing chamomile and lavender, along with the warming flavors of licorice, cardamom, and cinnamon. Sold in a pack of six, you'll have enough tea bags for 96 cups of tea.

7. These Smart Bulbs That You Can Control From Bed Peteme Smart LED Light Bulbs (2 Pack) $23 | Amazon See On Amazon With this set of LED smart bulbs, you can create the perfect bedtime lighting or dim the lights without even getting out of bed. You can control these handy bulbs with your phone using the free Smart Life app or connect them to an Alexa or Google Home device to use voice commands.

8. This Elegant Notebook That's Perfect For Journaling Before Bed BooQool Ruled Notebook $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Writing your thoughts down before bed can calm your mind and help you sleep better, and this classic ruled notebook is perfect for your nightly writing routine. The elegant faux leather hardcover notebook is filled with 128 pages of thick lined paper and has a ribbon page marker so you can easily pick up where you left off.

9. A Super-Quiet Humidifier That Relieves Dry Skin & Allergies TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifier $40 | Amazon See On Amazon This sleek and super-quiet cool mist humidifier adds moisture to the air to relieve dry skin and help with allergies while you sleep. The BPA-free humidifier is super quiet and features a simple dial knob control and 360-degree nozzle so you can aim the mist in any direction.

10. This Cute Shower Cap That Keeps Your Hair Dry Kitsch Shower Cap $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Take a relaxing bath or shower before bed without getting your hair wet thanks to this cute reusable shower cap. Available in palm leaves or leopard print patterns with major vintage vibes, the waterproof shower cap fits snugly to protect your hair and is cute enough to wear through your nightly ritual.

11. These Soft Foam Ear Plugs That Block Distracting Noises AMAZKER Ear Plugs (60 Pairs) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Block out the sounds that keep you awake whether it's traffic or snoring with these soft foam ear plugs. The bell-shaped ear plugs fit comfortably in your ear and slowly expand to the perfect size. Each jar contains 60 pairs of ear plugs, and they come with an aluminum carrying case so you can bring a pair wherever you go.

12. A White Noise Machine That Has 6 Soothing Sounds Big Red Rooster White Noise Machine $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Drift off to sleep with the help of this soothing white noise machine. In addition to standard white noise, the machine features five nature sounds like ocean, thunder, and summer night. Leave the relaxing sounds on all night or set them on a 15-, 30-, or 60-minute timer.

13. This Soft Bamboo Sheet Set That's Naturally Cooling Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo Bed Sheet Set $48 | Amazon See On Amazon These moisture-wicking, thermoregulating 100% bamboo bed sheets are naturally cool and can help sweaty sleepers stay comfy throughout the night. The super soft, hypoallergenic sheet set with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases is available in more than a dozen luxe colors from dark gray (pictured) to bright turquoise. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, and split king

14. This Genius Outlet Shelf That Holds Devices While They're Charging PERLESMITH Wall Outlet Shelf $15 | Amazon See On Amazon To free up valuable space on your nightstand and cut down on stress-inducing clutter, this clever wall outlet shelf provides the perfect perch for your devices while they're charging. The easy-to-install shelf has a built-in cable management channel and can hold up to 15 pounds.

15. An Essential Oil Diffuser That Pairs With Relaxing Aromatherapy Scents URPOWER 2nd Version Essential Oil Diffuser $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Place a few drops of your favorite essential oil scent in this best-selling essential oil diffuser for a relaxing aromatherapy session before bed. And since the diffuser acts as a cool mist humidifier, you'll also get relief from the dry air. Use the optional nightlight or seven LED color lights to create the perfect bedtime ambiance.

16. This Calming Essential Oil Set With 3 Relaxing Aromatherapy Blends Woolzies 100% Pure Deep Sleep Essential Oil Set (Set Of 3) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This Deep Sleep essential oil set has three essential oil blends designed to help you relax and get a better night's sleep: Stress Relief, Sweet Dreams, and Relax. The 100% pure oils feature calming aromatherapy scents like lavender, chamomile, and jasmine, and they can be diffused or applied to the skin if you dilute them in a carrier oil. You can even add a few drops to wool dryer balls so your sheets smell dreamy.

17. These Insulated Blackout Curtains That Block Light & Noise BGment Blackout Curtains (Set of 2) $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Bright lights and drafts waking you up or keeping you from falling asleep are a thing of the past with these insulated blackout curtains, which also help reduce noise and regulate room temperature. The set of two curtains fit on any standard curtain rods and come in lots of colors, including navy blue (pictured), black, and royal purple. They also come in tones of different sizes.

18. This Cult-Favorite Memory Foam Pillow You Can Customize Coop Home Goods Adjustable Loft Pillow $60 | Amazon See On Amazon Add or remove memory foam filling to this adjustable memory foam pillow to find your perfect comfort level. Covered in breathable, hypoallergenic fabric, this soft and supportive pillow helps align your head and neck for a better night's sleep. With more than 10,000 positive reviews, this is a clear Amazon favorite.

19. This Orthopedic Knee Pillow That Supports Your Back & Hips ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow $29 | Amazon See On Amazon This ergonomically-designed orthopedic knee pillow fits comfortably between your knees to support the back and hips to improve alignment while you sleep. Made from high-density memory foam, the pillow has a breathable zippered cover that's easy to machine wash.

20. A Quiet Tabletop Fan That'll Keep You Cool At Night Honeywell HT-904 Tabletop Fan $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This compact tabletop fan is great for creating a cooling breeze in your bedroom without a lot of noise. The quiet and powerful fan has three speed settings and a 90-degree pivoting head so you can aim the fan where it's needed the most. "This little, compact fan can fit anywhere and is so quiet on the lowest speed, and it gives out so much more air than my large, floor fan on low speed!" one customer wrote.

21. These Blue Light-Blocking Glasses To Stop Your Smartphone From Keeping You Awake Cyxus Blue Light-Blocking Glasses $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Blue light, which is emitted by smartphones and computers, can mess with your circadian rhythm and make it harder to fall asleep at night. Luckily, wearing these blue light-blocking glasses can help reduce blue light exposure and increase your chances of getting restful sleep. Choose from more than a dozen colors and patterns, including red, clear, and the leopard frames pictured here.

22. A Shiatsu Massager With 8 Rotating Massage Heads MaxKare Shiatsu Massager $50 | Amazon See On Amazon This multi-use shiatsu massager helps relieve sore muscles and tension in your back, legs, waist, and more. The rotating, bi-directional massage heads simulate kneading hands, and there are three adjustable massage intensities on a 15-minute timer and an optional heat therapy mode for warming relief. With more than 800 five-star reviews, it has lots of fans.

23. This Sturdy Shelf That Attaches To Your Bed Frame BEEBO BEABO Bedside Shelf $27 | Amazon See On Amazon This clever bedside shelf offers a place to stash your devices, books, and a drink, and it's super easy to install with no tools required. The sturdy bamboo shelf attaches to the bed frame with a clamp system and holds up to 30 pounds of stuff. It might even save you the space of a nightstand.

24. A Sunrise Alarm Clock That Also Has A Sunset Mode & Nature Sounds Te-Rich Sunrise Alarm Clock $38 | Amazon See On Amazon After a good night's sleep, you can wake up gently with the help of this sunrise alarm clock, which gradually emits light to mimic the sunrise. In the evening, a sunset simulator helps you wind down before bed. The clock also has dual alarms, snooze, FM radio, and seven nature sounds, so there are tons of ways for you to wake up feeling energized.