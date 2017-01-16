My mother is the type of person who will never, under any circumstances, tell me what she wants for any holiday. For this and other such situations, the most wished for gifts on Amazon come in real handy. When a friend, sister, mother, or aunt inevitably answers with, "I want you to save your money," and "All I want for my birthday is your love," (which is adorable, yet simultaneously not helpful at all), I know that I can find inspiration in these well-reviewed and trending products that people can't seem to get enough of.

Amazon in particular has a wish list function where people can mark down the things that they've definitely got their eye on, but haven't gotten around to buying yet. The site then tallies up the products that are most frequently added to registries and splits them into categories for your viewing pleasure.

Best of all, because it's Amazon (the greatest online retailer ever, in my opinion), you've got the convenience of fast shipping, reliable customer reviews, killer product descriptions, and a beyond massive selection. Basically, the next time you're looking for a unique gift for any woman in your life, you know exactly where to look.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.