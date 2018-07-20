Isn't it great when you get gifts on someone else's anniversary? That's exactly what Nordstrom is doing to celebrate its 117th year in business. If you missed out on Amazon Prime Day, there are some home goods from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale that you're going to want to get to trick out your pad. If you're not familiar with the history of Nordstrom, the store you know and love actually started as a shoe shop in 1901 in Seattle, according to the Nordstrom website.

Now, almost 120 years later, Nordstrom is the go-to place to get almost everything you need to live your best life. If your apartment could use a major makeover, the home goods available at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale, which runs through Aug. 6, can give your bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, living room, and even the desk at your office a fresh new look.

What's more, this is no here's-what-we-have-leftover sale. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale includes pre-season deals, glam-out days with free samples of the best new beauty products, and the option of shopping in store, online (free shipping), or picking up your haul curbside. You can also post your bounty on social media and hashtag #NSALE for a chance to win a $500 Nordstrom gift card. Ready to makeover your living space? Grab these deals to spruce up your apartment ASAP.

1 Chevron Marble & Wood Serving Board Nordstrom At Home Chevron Marble & Wood Serving Board $38.90 Nordstrom If you're planning to throw some late summer or early fall dinner parties like the grown-ass woman you are, this marble and wood serving board is a must have. And, it's more than $20 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Buy Now

2 Bouquet 17-Month Planner 2019 Bouquet 17-Month Planner $21.90 Nordstrom With everything digital these days, you might be tempted to embrace everything retro and get yourself an old-timey planner like Franny Banks in Lauren Graham's novel "Someday, Someday, Maybe." After all, it's kind of fun to look it over at the end of the year to see everything you've accomplished. This planner is a steal at almost $15 off the regular price. Buy Now

3 Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Diffuser Astro Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Diffuser $25.90 Nordstrom If you live in close quarters and are overwhelmed by your neighbor's cooking smells, an essential-oil diffuser is just what you need to eradicate the smell of salmon. Even if cooking smells aren't an issue for you, it's always nice to have a fresh smelling home when you throw those adult cocktail parties. The best part is that an oil diffuser won't make your pad smell like old grandma air freshener. Buy Now

4 Octagon Wall Mirror Era Home Octagon Wall Mirror $29.90 Nordstrom One easy way to make your studio apartment look more roomy is by hanging a few mirrors. You can go full-on "Mad Men" with this retro mirror that is almost $20 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Buy Now

5 Hammered Beverage Dispenser American Atelier Hammered Beverage Dispenser $62.90 Nordstrom If you've always wanted your apartment to feel more like a spa, a sleek beverage dispenser will do the trick. Pour in the water, slice up some cucumbers, and enjoy fresh spa water anytime you want. Grab this must have for $30 off the regular price right now. Buy Now

6 Wine Rack Nordstrom At Home Wine Rack $29.90 Norstrom You're going to need a retro wine rack to match your "Mad Men" mirror. Enter the Nordstrom At Home Wine Rack. While it looks super fancy, it doesn't come with a fancy price tag. Buy Now

7 Dot Fringe Duvet Cover Peri Home Dot Fringe Duvet Cover Starting at $59.90 Nordstrom Make your bed as comfy as sleeping on a cloud with this white fringe duvet cover. After all, ambiance plays a big role in getting a good night's sleep, and there's nothing more peaceful than covering yourself up with a fluffy cloud of comfort. Buy Now

8 Bree Madden — Ride Waves Art Print Deny Designs Bree Madden — Ride Waves Art Print Starting at $18.90 Nordstrom Now that you're swaddled in a fluffy white could, finish up your zen sleep space by hanging this Ride Waves Art Print over your bed to induce sweet dreams and chill vibes during dreamtime. Buy Now

9 Orchid Hand Towel Michael Aram Orchid Hand Towel $21.90 Nordstrom Nothing says adulting like fancy AF hand towels to hang in the bathroom when you guests use the loo during your dinner party. Monica Gellar would be proud. Buy Now

10 Signature Soy Wax Candle Archipelago Botanical Signature Soy Wax Candle $15.90 Nordstrom Aside from grown-ass hand towels, you need a bathroom candle so your guests can do their business with confidence. This hand-poured candle is a blend a pleasing essential oils so the only thing people will smell is which ever fresh scent you choose. Buy Now

11 Herb Garden Recipe Tin Rifle Paper Co. Herb Garden Recipe Tin $21.90 Nordstrom If you're old school, and you like to write your favorite recipes down, this retro recipe tin is just what you need to store all of your culinary secrets. Buy Now

12 Keep HydraTed Insulated Tumbler Ted Baker London Keep HydraTed Insulated Tumbler $19.90 Nordstrom This is probably one of the most useful things you will ever buy. You can fill it with both hot and cold drinks, and the straw makes it super easy to sip your beverage all day long. I'm not kidding when I say this tumbler is going to become your new favorite thing. Buy Now

13 Crystal Champagne Flutes Viski Crystal Champagne Flutes (set of 2) $15.90 Nordstrom Every grown up needs proper champagne glasses, and these crystal champagne flutes are affordable enough that you can feel good about using them every day versus just on special occasions. Buy Now

14 Holli Zollinger French Cutting Board Deny Designs Holli Zollinger French Cutting Board $22.90 Nordstrom Still holding on to that old plastic hand-me-down cutting board? Up your slicing and dicing game with this beautiful abstract-art birch cutting board. Because, you need something pretty to look at while you're making your cheese board. Buy Now

15 Lock Eat 3-Piece Sealed Storage Container Set Luigi Bormioli Lock Eat 3-Piece Sealed Storage Container Set $29.90 Nordstrom If you really want to class up your kitchen, store some of your dry foods or spices in these classic storage containers. It's totally OK if you put some pasta in there and never open it again. Because, it's all about presentation and these containers class up even the shabbiest of kitchen counters. Buy Now

16 Ombré Microsculpt Shower Curtain Peri Home Ombré Microsculpt Shower Curtain $21.90 Nordstrom Turn your bathroom into a soothing sanctuary with this calming shower curtain designed to promote peace and relaxation. Buy Now

17 Sauce Pot Golden Rabbit Sauce Pot $17.90 Nordstrom Even if you don't cook on the regular, everyone needs a pleasing-to-the-eye pot to boil water and heat up pasta sauce. Grab yourself this vintage-inspired pot for $10 off the regular price. Buy Now

18 Rosemary Area Rug Jaipur Rosemary Area Rug Starting at $21.90 Nordstrom Every grown-ass living space needs a good area rug to tie the room together. This vibrant Rosemary Area Rug comes in multiple sizes so it can add a spot of color to your studio apartment or the living room in your adult-sized house. Buy Now

19 Small Jack Decoration Regina Andrew Design Small Jack Decoration $24.90 Nordstrom You know you've officially turned into your mother when you start decking out your apartment with tchotchkes that serve no actual purpose. But hey, your mom is pretty cool, so it's totally fine to get a tchotchke or two of your own. Buy Now

20 Roxi Square Pet Bed Duck River Textile Roxi Square Pet Bed $29.90 Nordstrom Don't forget about Fido. Let's face it, your dogs are your BAEs, so show your love appropriately by getting them a comfy-cozy place to rest their adorable little heads. Buy Now

22 Agave Pot Decoration Allstate Agave Pot Decoration $49.90 Nordstrom If you don't have a green thumb, but you still want to give your pad that potted-plant aesthetic, this decorative agave plant is a perfect way to accent your home. While it's pretty hard to kill an actual cactus or succulent, going for this option ensures that your agave plant truly will love forever. Buy Now

23 Danielle Blackout Window Panels Lala + Bash Danielle Blackout Window Panels $32.90 Nordstrom One of the best ways to ensure that you get a good night's sleep while keeping your room cool in the summer and warm in the winter is by investing in a good pair of blackout curtains. You can even choose a light color so your room doesn't feel like a dreary cave. Buy Now

24 'Daphne' Decanter & Whiskey Glasses American Atelier 'Daphne' Decanter & Whiskey Glasses $39.90 Nordstrom Complete your retro "Mad Men" theme with this whiskey decanter and set of glasses that Don Draper and Peggy Olson would turn up to sip from. Even if you just use them to drink water, it's always fun to pretend to be fancy. Buy Now

25 Sequin DJ Kitten Accent Pillow Mina Victory Sequin DJ Kitten Accent Pillow $28.90 Nordstrom Whoever said that being a cat lady is a bad thing was obviously jealous that they couldn't get their hands on this super fly DJ kitten accent pillow. Let your feline freak flag fly. Because, cats ladies are the new dog moms. Buy Now