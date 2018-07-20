26 Home Goods From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale You Don’t Want To Miss
Isn't it great when you get gifts on someone else's anniversary? That's exactly what Nordstrom is doing to celebrate its 117th year in business. If you missed out on Amazon Prime Day, there are some home goods from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale that you're going to want to get to trick out your pad. If you're not familiar with the history of Nordstrom, the store you know and love actually started as a shoe shop in 1901 in Seattle, according to the Nordstrom website.
Now, almost 120 years later, Nordstrom is the go-to place to get almost everything you need to live your best life. If your apartment could use a major makeover, the home goods available at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale, which runs through Aug. 6, can give your bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, living room, and even the desk at your office a fresh new look.
What's more, this is no here's-what-we-have-leftover sale. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale includes pre-season deals, glam-out days with free samples of the best new beauty products, and the option of shopping in store, online (free shipping), or picking up your haul curbside. You can also post your bounty on social media and hashtag #NSALE for a chance to win a $500 Nordstrom gift card. Ready to makeover your living space? Grab these deals to spruce up your apartment ASAP.
1Chevron Marble & Wood Serving Board
If you're planning to throw some late summer or early fall dinner parties like the grown-ass woman you are, this marble and wood serving board is a must have. And, it's more than $20 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
2Bouquet 17-Month Planner
With everything digital these days, you might be tempted to embrace everything retro and get yourself an old-timey planner like Franny Banks in Lauren Graham's novel "Someday, Someday, Maybe." After all, it's kind of fun to look it over at the end of the year to see everything you've accomplished. This planner is a steal at almost $15 off the regular price.
3Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Diffuser
If you live in close quarters and are overwhelmed by your neighbor's cooking smells, an essential-oil diffuser is just what you need to eradicate the smell of salmon. Even if cooking smells aren't an issue for you, it's always nice to have a fresh smelling home when you throw those adult cocktail parties. The best part is that an oil diffuser won't make your pad smell like old grandma air freshener.
4Octagon Wall Mirror
One easy way to make your studio apartment look more roomy is by hanging a few mirrors. You can go full-on "Mad Men" with this retro mirror that is almost $20 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
5Hammered Beverage Dispenser
If you've always wanted your apartment to feel more like a spa, a sleek beverage dispenser will do the trick. Pour in the water, slice up some cucumbers, and enjoy fresh spa water anytime you want. Grab this must have for $30 off the regular price right now.
6Wine Rack
You're going to need a retro wine rack to match your "Mad Men" mirror. Enter the Nordstrom At Home Wine Rack. While it looks super fancy, it doesn't come with a fancy price tag.
7Dot Fringe Duvet Cover
Starting at $59.90
Make your bed as comfy as sleeping on a cloud with this white fringe duvet cover. After all, ambiance plays a big role in getting a good night's sleep, and there's nothing more peaceful than covering yourself up with a fluffy cloud of comfort.
8Bree Madden — Ride Waves Art Print
Starting at $18.90
Now that you're swaddled in a fluffy white could, finish up your zen sleep space by hanging this Ride Waves Art Print over your bed to induce sweet dreams and chill vibes during dreamtime.
9Orchid Hand Towel
Nothing says adulting like fancy AF hand towels to hang in the bathroom when you guests use the loo during your dinner party. Monica Gellar would be proud.
10Signature Soy Wax Candle
Aside from grown-ass hand towels, you need a bathroom candle so your guests can do their business with confidence. This hand-poured candle is a blend a pleasing essential oils so the only thing people will smell is which ever fresh scent you choose.
11Herb Garden Recipe Tin
If you're old school, and you like to write your favorite recipes down, this retro recipe tin is just what you need to store all of your culinary secrets.
12Keep HydraTed Insulated Tumbler
This is probably one of the most useful things you will ever buy. You can fill it with both hot and cold drinks, and the straw makes it super easy to sip your beverage all day long. I'm not kidding when I say this tumbler is going to become your new favorite thing.
13Crystal Champagne Flutes
Every grown up needs proper champagne glasses, and these crystal champagne flutes are affordable enough that you can feel good about using them every day versus just on special occasions.
14Holli Zollinger French Cutting Board
Still holding on to that old plastic hand-me-down cutting board? Up your slicing and dicing game with this beautiful abstract-art birch cutting board. Because, you need something pretty to look at while you're making your cheese board.
15Lock Eat 3-Piece Sealed Storage Container Set
If you really want to class up your kitchen, store some of your dry foods or spices in these classic storage containers. It's totally OK if you put some pasta in there and never open it again. Because, it's all about presentation and these containers class up even the shabbiest of kitchen counters.
16Ombré Microsculpt Shower Curtain
Turn your bathroom into a soothing sanctuary with this calming shower curtain designed to promote peace and relaxation.
17Sauce Pot
$17.90
Even if you don't cook on the regular, everyone needs a pleasing-to-the-eye pot to boil water and heat up pasta sauce. Grab yourself this vintage-inspired pot for $10 off the regular price.
18Rosemary Area Rug
Starting at $21.90
Every grown-ass living space needs a good area rug to tie the room together. This vibrant Rosemary Area Rug comes in multiple sizes so it can add a spot of color to your studio apartment or the living room in your adult-sized house.
19Small Jack Decoration
You know you've officially turned into your mother when you start decking out your apartment with tchotchkes that serve no actual purpose. But hey, your mom is pretty cool, so it's totally fine to get a tchotchke or two of your own.
20Roxi Square Pet Bed
Don't forget about Fido. Let's face it, your dogs are your BAEs, so show your love appropriately by getting them a comfy-cozy place to rest their adorable little heads.
21Belle Haven Bath Towel, Hand Towel & Washcloth Set
Now that you're grown, it's high time you got yourself a matching towel set to go with your sea-foam green shower curtain. This one will definitely do the trick.
22Agave Pot Decoration
If you don't have a green thumb, but you still want to give your pad that potted-plant aesthetic, this decorative agave plant is a perfect way to accent your home. While it's pretty hard to kill an actual cactus or succulent, going for this option ensures that your agave plant truly will love forever.
23Danielle Blackout Window Panels
One of the best ways to ensure that you get a good night's sleep while keeping your room cool in the summer and warm in the winter is by investing in a good pair of blackout curtains. You can even choose a light color so your room doesn't feel like a dreary cave.
24'Daphne' Decanter & Whiskey Glasses
Complete your retro "Mad Men" theme with this whiskey decanter and set of glasses that Don Draper and Peggy Olson would turn up to sip from. Even if you just use them to drink water, it's always fun to pretend to be fancy.
25Sequin DJ Kitten Accent Pillow
Whoever said that being a cat lady is a bad thing was obviously jealous that they couldn't get their hands on this super fly DJ kitten accent pillow. Let your feline freak flag fly. Because, cats ladies are the new dog moms.
26All Of The Things
This curated list is just a small sample of the eleventy-million deals you can score during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. If you're a little cash poor, there are literally tons of amazing finds for $50 or less. Go ahead. Treat yourself. Because, you deserve all of the things.