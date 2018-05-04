May 5 isn't just for celebrating Cinco de Mayo. It's also the Kentucky Derby, aka "the most exciting two minutes in sports". It's a huge weekend at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, where those in attendance put on their best outfits, pick out the biggest hats, sip on mint juleps, and bet on which horse will win the famed race. It's a massive event, which of course means famous faces will be present. So, which celebrities are attending the 2018 Kentucky Derby? There is quite the list of actors, singers, and reality stars heading south.

Celebrities don't just show up for the races, but they also go for the celebrations. There are a lot of parties held before and after the Kentucky Derby. From The Trifecta Celebrity After Party to The Unbridled Eve Derby Gala to the Bowties & Bourbon Derby Party to the Original Makers Club Oaks Brunch, people don't mess around with the parties.

Just to give you an idea of how big the Kentucky Derby is, Parade reported in May 2017 that there are about 120,000 mint juleps ordered over the two-day event. Forbes also reported in May 2017 that 1,000 pounds of mint are needed for the mint juleps. If that isn't a big enough statistic for you, Forbes reported 12,000 staff members work the event and $200 million was the expected wagered amount at the 2017 race. According to the official Kentucky Derby website, more than 150,000 people are expected to attend.

While some people may prefer to sit in the comfort of their own homes to watch the race or throw their very own house party, the following celebs have chosen to show up at the derby in person. FYI, this is only a handful of the celebs attending this year's Kentucky Derby and/or the parties — and it's quite the list.

1 & 2. Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright brittany on Instagram Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are in Kentucky, Cartwright's home state, together. They've already been having the of their lives. They were even in a parade on "Celebrity Day", according to Taylor's Instagram Story. Be sure to keep an eye on their social media accounts, because they've shared a lot. The reality TV couple also attended last year with their Bravo co-stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, who, according to one of Taylor's IG stories, aren't attending this year.

3 Blair Underwood Quantico actor Blair Underwood is living it up in Kentucky — and is rocking an appropriate hat.

4 Ty Burrell Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images According to the Louisville Courier Journal, Modern Family's Ty Burrell is attending the 30th anniversary event for the Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala at the private home of Patricia Barnstable-Brown on Friday. It sounds like the host is overjoyed he's attending, as she told the publication on April 30, "We are thrilled to host Ty Burell for his first Kentucky Derby."

5 Taylor Kitsch Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In addition to Burrell, former Friday Night Lights actor Taylor Kitsch will also be at the Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala, per the Louisville Courier Journal.

6 Bobby Brown Larry French/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Like Burrell and Kitsch, Bobby Brown is also said to be making an appearance and the Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala. "I wouldn't have put money on Bobby Brown actually showing up, but he's just sent word that he's taking a red-eye flight after finishing a concert," Barnstable-Brown said. "He really wants to be here."

7 Patrick Schwarzenegger Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images According to the Louisville Courier Journal, Midnight Sun actor Patrick Schwarzenegger is going to the Unbridled Eve Derby Gala on Friday. "We're very excited about our celebrity guests this year," host Tonya York Dees told the publication in April. "Patrick Schwarzenegger is coming and Sir Mix-a-Lot, social media sensation JWoww, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, actress Mira Sorvino, and Dennis Quaid and his band The Sharks are one of our musical acts."

8 JWoww Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As previously mentioned, Jersey Shore star Jennifer "JWoww" Farley, will be hitting up the famous derby party.

9 Sir Mix-a-Lot Mat Hayward/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images And, yes, so will the "Baby Got Back" singer.

10 & 11. Mira & Paul Sorvino Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In addition to Mira Sorvino, the Louisville Courier Journal reports her father, Goodfellas actor Paul Sorvino, and her husband, Bosch actor Christopher Backus, will also be attending the Unbridled Eve Derby Gala.

12 Jesse Spencer Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Louisville Courier Journal also reports Chicago Fire actor Jesse Spencer will be joining the the Unbridled Eve Derby Gala festivities.

13 Victoria Justice As you can see above, former Nickelodeon star Victoria Justice is really excited about going to the Kentucky Derby. According to the Louisville Courier Journal, she will also be at the Unbridled Eve Derby Gala.

14 Bob Guiney bobguiney on Instagram Former The Bachelor star Bob Guiney never misses a Kentucky Derby. Based on his Instagram, Guiney is extremely excited about this year's events. He captioned the photo above of himself and his wife, Jessica Canyon, "@jescanyon at her first @kentuckyderby with me and our @unbridledeve crew! Things would never be the same...[heart eyes emoji]. They just keep on getting better! BEST weekend of the year! Especially if we WIN...Again!"

15 Joey Fatone Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Like Guiney, Joey Fatone hates missing the Kentucky Derby. The former *NSYNC boy bander told the Louisville Courier Journal in May, "The one time I missed the trip in 18 years, I swore that would never happen again. I don't let anything get in the way of getting to Louisville for the Kentucky Derby." Based on a tweet he retweeted, it sure seems like he's heading back this year.

16 Darius Rucker Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Kentucky Derby will also have a little Hootie and the Blowfish. Former frontman Darius Rucker, who is now a country singer, will also be at the Unbridled Eve Derby Gala, according to the Louisville Courier Journal.

17 Travis Tritt Famous country singer Travis Tritt will also be living it up in Louisville.

18 Dennis Quaid Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As perviously stated, Dennis Quaid and the Sharks will be performing at the Unbridled Eve Derby Gala. For those wondering, they are a rock band.

19 Ray Liotta Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Clearly, the Unbridled Eve Derby Gala is the palce to be, because Shades of Blue actor Ray Liotta is also said to show up, per the Louisville Courier Journal. Hey, maybe he'll even reunite with his Goodfellas co-star Paul Sorvino.

20 Kevin Olusola Joe Scarnici/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For fans of Pentatonix, you might be happy to hear member Kevin Olusola is heading to the Unbridled Eve Derby Gala, as well, the Louisville Courier Journal reported.

21 Johnny Rzeznik Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Goo Goo Dolls lead singer Johnny Rzeznik is performing at the Unbridled Eve Derby Gala, the event announced in an April 26 press release. Let's hope he plays his biggest hits, including "Iris" and "Slide".

22 Diddy diddy on Instagram The Trifecta Celebrity After Party sounds like it's going to be quite the affair. Even Diddy is serving as host. It starts at 11 p.m. and ends at 4 a.m. Apparently, no one sleeps at the Kentucky Derby.

23 Anthony Anderson Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On April 27, the Louisville Courier Journal reported several other faces would be at The Trifecta, too, including Black-ish star Anthony Anderson. According to the publication, this particular party raises funds for the West End School and the University of Louisville's Autism Center at Kosair Charities.

24 Terrence Howard Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Empire actor Terrence Howard will join Anderson at The Trifecta, the Louisville Courier Journal reports. If anyone knows how to enjoy a party, it's Lucious Lyon.

25 Don Cheadle Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This one's for you Avengers: Infinity War fans. The Louisville Courier Journal also reports Don Cheadle will be in attendance at The Trifecta.

26 Arsenio Hall Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Even Arsenio Hall will be at The Trifecta, where he will be serving as emcee, according to Louisville's NBC news affiliate. "We are thrilled to have Arsenio Hall host The Trifecta and bring his stand-up comedy to our guests," host Junior Bridgeman said in a press release. "As an official event of the Kentucky Derby, The Trifecta is not a party you want to miss!"