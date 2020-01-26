27 Things That Make Your Bed Look & Feel A Lot More Expensive For Less Than $40 On Amazon

What defines luxury is in the eye of the beholder, but whether your idea of luxury is the coziness of fluffy bedding or posh-looking accessories like a faux fur rug, Amazon is full of things that will make your bed look and feel a lot better for less than $40.

Below, you'll find perfect finishing touches like easy-to-put-up lights that ooze magic, lush velvet pillows, and a calming aromatherapy spray that's packed with essential oils. There are also ultra-pragmatic touches of luxe like orthopedic pillows that make getting to sleep and staying asleep a lot easier, a shelf that attaches to your bed so you can keep your essentials close at hand, and even ingenious straps that keep your bed sheets attached to your mattress no matter how much you toss and turn

The best part, however, is that all of these items are available on Amazon so if you have Prime, they could be at your doorstep within a couple days. If you're thinking about adding a little something extra to your bedroom, sleep easy and know that it’s totally possible to revamp your bed and make it look uber-expensive without breaking the bank. With so many kinds of luxury represented, there's something for everyone.

1. This Fluffy Mattress Pad For An Extra Layer Of Breathable Softness Texartist Mattress Pad Cover $33.48 | Amazon See On Amazon You might feel like you have a new mattress after you add the Texartist mattress pad cover. The 400-thread-count cotton pad is filled with extra-durable 4D spiral fibers, making it breathable and cool to the touch. It comes in seven sizes from twin to California king.

2. This Cult-Favorite Comforter With 10,000+ Positive Reviews Linenspa Down Alternative Quilted Comforter $29.99 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 10,000 positive reviews, this affordable down alternative quilted comforter is a fan favorite for comfy sleep no matter the season. The white microfiber comforter is soft and lightweight, and it has eight built-in loops so it will stay smooth inside your duvet cover. It comes in eight sizes including twin, twin XL, full, queen, and king, and more than 10 colors and patterns.

3. These Satin Pillowcases That Prevent Hair Breakage & Is Gentler On Skin Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) $9.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This set of two satin pillowcases are great additions to your beauty routine and decrease the friction between you and your pillow so you have less hair breakage and frizz. Bedsure's satin pillowcases are made with high-quality polyester and offer all the benefits of silk without the high maintenance or price tag. Choose from more than 10 colors from emerald green to classic black.

4. An Extra-Large Bed Canopy That Keeps Bugs Away EVEN NATURALS Luxury Mosquito Net Bed Canopy $19.97 See On Amazon Bed canopies add an air of luxury to any bed and this canopy by Even Naturals is the largest one available on Amazon and can work for beds as large as a California king. The fine mesh and voluminous fabric keep bugs out and create a cocoon-like experience in your bedroom at the same time.

5. This Super Soft Microfiber Sheet Set With 75,000+ Reviews Mellanni Brushed Microfiber Sheets $29.70 | Amazon See On Amazon Microfiber sheets can give you the same soft, silky feel of expensive sheets without the hassle or price, and with more than 75,000 reviews, this set from Mellanni are the ultimate Amazon cult favorite. Super comfortable, machine washable, wrinkle-resistant, and available in more than 40 colors, it's easy to see why. Choose from seven sizes.

6. This Cooling Memory Foam Pillow That Works For Any Sleep Position Bamboo Pillow Memory Foam $28.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This bamboo memory foam pillow is good for any sleep position because it molds to the user, and while memory foam often sleeps hot, this one counteracts that with a bamboo-blend cover to keep things cool. It’s also easy to care for, just remove the cover and pop it into the wash. With the right pillow, any bed can make you feel like a million bucks.

7. This Handy Bedside Shelf For All Your Stuff BedShelfie The Original Bedside Shelf $24.99 | Amazon See On Amazon With strong, easy-to-install clamps and a sleek design, this bedside table keeps everything you need right at your fingertips. Made with eco-friendly bamboo, Bedshelfie's minimal design comes in five colors and can hold up to 15 pounds.

8. This Pressure-Activated Cooling Pillow That's Great For Hot Sleepers & Warm Weather Cool Care Technologies Cooling Pillow Pad $34.98 | Amazon See On Amazon This pressure-activated cooling gel pillow pad provides cooling relief for up to three hours. Simply place it on your pillow and lay back. It automatically recharges when set in a cool place for 30 minutes. The cooling pillow pad is ideal for hot days and those who tend to sleep warm, no water or plugs required.

9. This Giant Body Pillow That Feels Like Sleeping In A Hug PharMeDoc Pregnancy Pillow $29.95 | Amazon See On Amazon This U-shaped body pillow that feels like a giant hug is not just for pregnant mamas. It supports every part of your body, effectively making you feel cradled. A detachable extension can be used elsewhere for extra support, and the cover is machine washable for easy care.

10. This Extra-Large Heating Pad With 6 Heating Settings Sunbeam X-Large Heating Pad $30.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This extra-large heating pad from Sunbeam is an excellent source of heat-therapy for every day aches and pains — or if your hands and feet just get cold. The digital LED controller lets you switch between six heat settings for maximum comfort and the pad has an auto-shut-off feature to prevent overheating.

11. A Calming Aromatherapy Spray With Essential Oils Muse Apothecary Pillow Ritual Calming Pillow Mist (2-Pack) $14.98 | Amazon See On Amazon Muse Aromatherapy’s Pillow Ritual mist brings the power of essential oils to your bed and more. This calming spray is plant-based, sustainably sourced, and infused with soothing lavender essential oils. "Smells great and helps me relax and get to sleep faster. I’ve noticed since using this product that I don’t wake up as much during the night and seem to be more rested in the morning," one customer reported.

12. These Chic Bed Risers That Multiply Your Storage Space MEETWARM 3-Inch Bed Risers (4-Pack) $25.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Bed risers just got an upgrade with Meetwarm's 3-inch set of four which add more space for storage under your bed (and increase the clearance for robot vacuums) while still looking great. These sturdy plastic bed risers can hold up to 2,200 pounds, and the imitation wood-grain finish easily blends in with many decors.

13. A Set Of Fluffy Down Pillow Inserts That Are Just $10 Each Basic Home 18x18 Decorative Throw Pillow Inserts (2-Pack) $19.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Adding more pillows is one of the quickest and easiest ways to make any bed look more expensive, and these down pillow inserts are a steal at less than $20 for two. Stuff these bad boys into a cover like the velvet ones below for an instant touch for comfort and glam.

14. These Velvet Pillow Covers That Comes In 30+ Colors Velvet Decorative Square Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) $11.99 | Amazon See On Amazon With 32 colors and eight sizes to choose from, it's easy to customize these velvet pillows by Miulee for a cost-effective way to bring some elegant texture to your bed. It has a hidden zipper and is easy to machine wash. No wonder it has gotten a 4.6-star rating after more than 5,000 reviews.

15. This Posh Faux Sheepskin Rug That's "Super Soft And Comfy" Ashler Soft Faux Sheepskin Fur White Area Rug $19.99 | Amazon See On Amazon A chic rug adds instant polish to any room, and at less than $20, the Ashler faux sheepskin rugs are an affordable and elegant way to kick your room's decor up a notch. It is made with high-quality Mongolian faux fur and is available in 11 beautiful colors from neutral gray to vibrant purple.

16. This Set Of 3 Super Glam Mirrors All American Collection Decorative Mirror Set (3-Pack) $29.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Decorative mirrors are nice additions to your decor because they quickly add depth to a room and extra light. The design elements in this three-piece, easy-to-install mirror set will make a statement in any room of the house, bedrooms included.

17. This Faux Fur Throw Blanket That's Silky Soft Pinzon Faux Fur Throw Blanket $36.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Pinzon’s faux fur throw blanket is made of a cozy 0.5-inch-thick, machine-washable material and each piece is individually dyed so no two blankets are alike. They come in three neutral hues and two sizes so you can pick the one that works best for your space. It's also won a 4.7-star rating after hundreds of reviews.

18. This Orthopedic Knee Pillow That Keeps Your Body Properly Aligned ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow $27.95 | Amazon See On Amazon This Comfilife orthopedic pillow is ergonomically designed to provide relief from back pain, leg pain, and sciatica by keeping your body properly aligned. The breathable cover prevents you from overheating and the cover is easily removable for cleaning. With more than 5,000 positive reviews, it's an Amazon favorite.

19. These Bed Sheet Holders That Keep Things Neat & Tidy RayTour Bed Sheet Holder Straps (4-Pack) $9.99 | Amazon See On Amazon With over 1,500 reviews, the RayTour bedsheet holders are a customer favorite on Amazon for keeping sheets in place no matter how much you toss and turn. Reviewers often give top marks for the stability of the triangle design and durable bungee cords.

20. These Curtain String Lights That Make Any Room Look Magical MZD8391 Curtain String Lights $16.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Accent lighting immediately changes the feel of a room and this 9.8 by 9.8 foot sheer curtain is packed with fairy lights to instantly add flair to your room. It has 304 energy-efficient LED lights and is super easy to put up.

21. This Gel-Infused Mattress Topper That Will Make Your Bed Feel Like New Again LINENSPA 2-Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper $39.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This memory foam mattress topper can make an old mattress feel like new. Two inches of memory foam align your spine relieving pressure points while the cooling gel helps keep you cool and comfy. Available in eight sizes and in a 3-inch thickness as well, it's an Amazon favorite with more than 4,000 five-star reviews.

22. This Bed Tray That's For Perfect Breakfast, Working, Or Anything Else In Bed Winsome Alden Bed Tray $19.59 | Amazon See On Amazon The Winsome Alden tray is a bed tray that can double as a lap desk so you can make the most of your time in bed. It has a flip-top, pull-out drawer, and the sleek dark walnut finish complements many decors. "It has enough weight to it to feel sturdy and like it is made of quality materials, yet light enough to make it easy to transport from room to room or change positions with while using," one customer noted.

23. This Phone & Tablet Holder That's Super Easy To Adjust Pstars Lazy Phone & Tablet Holder $16.59 | Amazon See On Amazon The Pstars phone and tablet holder is compatible with a wide range of devices, including the various iterations of iPhones and Androids. With a sturdy base clamp that easily attaches to your headboard and a 360-degree rotating arm, it's easy to have hands-free viewing or chatting from any angle.

24. This Multi-Tier Bed Skirt In More Than A Dozen Colors Elegant Comfort Multi-Ruffle Bed Skirt $20.95 | Amazon See On Amazon Bedskirts are an easy way to make any bed look more styled, not to mention, they are a sneaky way to increase your storage space. Made from ultra-durable microfiber, this bedskirt won't shrink or fade and is machine washable. And with a generous 15-inch drop, it hides box springs and bed frames with ease. Choose from more than 10 colors and five sizes.

25. This Contour Body Pillow That Improves Your Sleep Quality Duro-Med L-Shaped Contour Body Pillow $14.61 | Amazon See On Amazon This L-shaped contour pillow adjusts to your body to offer superior support for side and stomach sleepers. Made with a washable poly-cotton cover, it has fans raving. "I’m a side sleeper and usually have a lot of neck pain after sleeping with my neck in unsupported angles with regular pillows. [...] This is just full/stuffed enough to keep my neck supported, and the shape allows my shoulder and arm to lay flat on the bed without being compressed," one wrote.

26. This Dimmable Light That Allows You To Catch Up On Your Reading E-LOVER Reading Lights for Books in Bed $29.97 | Amazon See On Amazon Although minimalist in its design, this magnet-mountable reading light is high on functionality. With adjustable brightness and a 360-degree swivel, this E-Lover light is perfect for some late night reading without disturbing those around you.