Of all the holidays out there, there's something particularly social media-friendly about Easter. Between the adorable baby animals, the pastel fake grass, the hand-painted eggs, and all that delicious candy, it's pretty much a dream for Instagram feeds. The visual possibilities are endless if you're hoping to celebrate the season with a well-timed post, and if you're struggling to come up with a caption to match all this cuteness, I've got your back. Like little plastic eggs filled with jellybeans and plucked from the lawn, I've collected unique easter 2018 Instagram captions. Now all you have to do is snap a pic to go with one of them!

Let me just say — the internet is not hopping (pun intended!) with genuinely hilarious Easter-related jokes or Easter quotes of the non-religious variety, so the pickings were kind of slim. But there's something charming about a cheesy bunny joke or thoughtful meditation on springtime, and I think they'll work just fine on the 'gram. This is, after all, a celebration in which people wear fake rabbit ears and eat generic jellybeans, arguably the hokiest of all mainstream candy, so I think some cheesy jokes about chocolate bunnies are just the thing. Hoppy posting!

1. "Spring is nature's way of saying, 'Let's party!'" — Robin Williams

2. Where does the Easter bunny get his eggs? From eggplant!

3. I'm trying to be serious here — don't yolk with me!

4. What do you call a mischievous egg? A practical yolker.

5. "What is the real purpose behind the Tooth Fairy, the Easter Bunny, and Santa Claus? They seem like greater steps toward faith and imagination, each with a payoff. Like cognitive training exercises." — Chuck Palahniuk

6. You must be a chocolate bunny, because I just want to nibble on your ears.

7. Why did the Easter egg hide? He was a little chicken.

8. Are you going to dare to do it? I might whisk it!

9. "Easter is meant to be a symbol of hope, renewal, and new life." — Janine di Giovanni

10. Why was the Easter bunny upset? He was having a bad hare day.

11. What's long and stylish and full of cats? The Easter purr-ade.

12. "I think people always want candy, whether you're a kid or an adult." — Dylan Lauren

13. Sending you warm Easter wishes... by hare-mail!

14. What did the Easter bunny say to the carrot? It's been nice gnawing you.

15. "I want to do to you what spring does with the cherry trees." — Pablo Neruda

16. Why did a fellow rabbit say that the Easter bunny is self-centered? Because he is eggocentric.

17. What kind of jokes do eggs tell? Yolks!

18. "Sweet spring, full of sweet days and roses, a box where sweets compacted lie." — George Herbert

19. What do you get when you cross a rabbit's foot with poison ivy? A rash of good luck.

20. Why are the Easter bunny and Michael Jordan similar? Because they're both famous for stuffing baskets.

21. "Easter is an arts and crafts moment where your whole family and friends can get involved." — Alex Guarnaschelli

22. What stories does the Easter Bunny like best? The ones with hoppy endings.

23. Let's hatch a plan.

24. "Most people outside of America won't get it. It's the Easter bunny. It's another lie and I don't understand why we had to invent this character." — Todd Rundgren

25. You must be the Easter Bunny, because you've got a basket full of sweetness.

26. Why do bad things happen to good eggs?

27. What kind of bunny can't hop? A chocolate one.

28. Why didn't the Easter egg cross the road? Because he wasn't a chicken yet!

29. "The great thing about candy is that it can't be spoiled by the adult world. Candy is innocent." — Rosecrans Baldwin