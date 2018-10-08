Depending on where you fall on the love/hate scale with Amazon Echo's Alexa — the AI personal assistant that has a reputation for freaking people out as much as it does for helping people order and schedule things— you might want to consider Alexa as a Halloween costume. For me, Alexa Amazon Echo costume ideas for Halloween skew more toward "inspired by" than literal, though if you have the means to dress up as a black cylinder, with a blue light, power to you.

My Alexa costume ideas really cater to the people who have personal experience with the device, and are in a constant battle between feeling #blessed to have the help of Echo, and #scaredAF because Alexa has interjected herself into people's conversations unprompted, or accidentally ordered something someone happened to mention in her presence. Our relationship with futuristic technology will always be a mix of enchanting and horrifying, and Alexa totally exemplifies that very confluence. I don't know what I'd do without her, but I'm also sometimes worry that she's going to record voice notes of my private conversations and send them to the very people I'm talking about. That said, what a great concept for a teen movie, amirite? Alas, if you're all for a sarcastic Alexa costume for Halloween, here are some ideas.

Rave Alexa Blue Glow Necklace 50 Pack, $18, One Way Novelties Glittery Jumpsuit, $18, H&M If your relationship with your Echo sounds like this: "Alexa, play EDM", this is the costume for you. It's fun, it's perfect for a rave, and yet at the same time, you'll look exactly like an Echo. Well, kind-of. To really make this costume special, you might want to synch up an EDM playlist on your phone.