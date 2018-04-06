To err is human. That's why it's essential that you have a powerful vacuum that can clean up any mess you make in your car, big or small. Depending on the type of car owner you are, you'll have different needs in your car vacuum. But, the best car vacuums on the market will be able to reach into all the nooks and crannies of your vehicle, with a lightweight and easy-to-maneuver design.

If you're looking for a car vacuum, the first thing you should consider is what you'll be using it for. There are some wet-dry car vacuums that are designed to clean up both dry debris and liquids, which could come in handy if you deal with a lot of pet spills or live in a region with a lot of snow.

And some vacuums are better suited to on-the-go use than others. For large-scale, occasional cleans, you may want a serious machine that you can store in a closet. But if you're hoping to clean up a little mess here or a small spill there, you'll probably want something that you can comfortably store in your vehicle without weighing it down.

Whether you're looking for a wet-dry option or a lightweight and easy-to-store vacuum, you'll be sure to find the vacuum you need on this list. With a variety of vacuums perfect for specific needs, budgets and cars, here are the best car vacuums on the market.

1 A Compact Vacuum With A Pivoting Nozzle That Can Get At Any Angle Amazon Black & Decker Pivot Automotive Vacuum $40 AmazonBuy Now One of the most-loved car vacuums on the market, this device is flexible, powerful, compact, and easy to use. Its sleek, pivoting nozzle has 10 unique angles, so it can get into any crevice in your car to suck up debris and dirt without needing any additional attachments. In addition, the pivoting nozzle extends and retracts, so you can easily clean the hardest to reach places without any hassle. Because this vacuum's 12V adapter can be plugged into a standard cigarette lighter, and it has a 12-foot cord, you'll have excellent range and power when you wield it. Plus, the whole unit weighs less than 4 pounds, the nozzle folds perfectly into the body of the vacuum, and it has a wrap-around cord, so you can easily keep it stored in your car at all times.

2 A Lightweight Vacuum That Can Clean Both Wet And Dry Messes Amazon Deenke Car Vacuum $28 AmazonBuy Now For anyone looking for a lightweight option, look no further than this handheld car vacuum perfect for wet or dry messes. This vacuum weighs less than three pounds and comes with plenty of cool features. With wet-dry functionality, this handheld vacuum works on both dry and liquid messes. Whether you knock over a takeout cup or your pet has an accident, this vac can clean up any spill in your car. One unique feature on this vac is its built-in LED light, which gives you extra visibility into the hard-to-see areas of your car when cleaning. In addition, this model comes with multiple attachments designed to help you clean both your car and the vacuum quickly and easily. With a 16-foot power cord, you'll have no problem bringing this vacuum all the way around your car. Then when you're finished cleaning, you can store all of the attachments and the vacuum in an handy carrying case that comes with your purchase.