On Oct. 13, 2019, the first full moon of the year will hit its peak in the night sky in Aries, and will glow above us both literally and figuratively. During this time, the sun will be in the sign of Libra, and on this same day, Jupiter and Pluto will be visible and in power, too. Essentially, it's a big night, astrologically speaking, so you'll want to know the things you should and shouldn't do during the October 2019 full moon. With Libra and Aries duking it out for influence and Jupiter and Pluto weighing in, we're going to be getting a lot of mixed messages from space.

Putting your energy into the wrong endeavor during this time might not only be fruitless, but also detrimental. And while you might be feeling energetic and reactive, your instincts are under the influence of a lot of powerful celestial entities, so it's best to take pause and think before you make any hasty decisions. Bustle talked to astrologer Linda Furiate about the kinds of things that are worth our energy on this night, and the things that are best avoided.

According to Furiate, this full moon is going to bring a much needed sense of awareness to us, and improve the way we related to each other. But all of that goodness can be endangered if we don't put in the energy to be our best selves. Here's what to do and what not to do on the day and night of the October full moon:

DON'T: Be Too Reactive In Heated Moments

Furiate tells Bustle that it might be hard to bite your tongue during this time, but that it's really important to "take pause before reacting to anything," no matter how justified you might feel. Instead, take a moment to "consider the long-term consequences of impulsive behavior," aka, to think about how your words are going to affect the recipient of them, and think about how your actions are going to live on beyond the moment. If you still feel good about it after taking a pause, listen to your gut.

DO: Speak Your Mind

You have a lot on your mind during this time, and you might be feeling the need to share your thoughts. Furiate tells Bustle that you should feel confident in your wisdom, as it can help people if you share it carefully. So feel good about what you bring to the table with your friends and coworkers and share your ideas. You might inspire someone or even open a new door for yourself, just by speaking from your heart.

DON'T: Forget What Your Relationships Have Taught You

During Libra season you're putting a lot of work into your personal relationships and now it's really paying off so keep it up. "Allow your relationships to teach you how to play nice," Furiate reminds, as infusing a personal relationship with kindness benefits everyone in the group. Get together with your friends, let them know how much you appreciate them and take the lessons you've learned from those relationships and apply it to other areas of your life.

DO: Keep Your Calm In Stressful Moments

The influence of Aries in the air might cause you to over-react with anger. Furiate tells Bustle just how important it is to control heated encounters during this time. Instead of meeting an angry person at the level they're on, drop it down a few bars and find a calmer, kinder voice. Nothing is resolved in the heat of an angry moment, so use your voice, words, and body language to deescalate conversations that are getting too intense. Now is now the time for a shouting match with a friend or loved one.

DON'T: Take No For An Answer When It Comes To Work

"Use an outside source to get your way," Furiate suggests. Though doors might seem closed during this time, you're more resourceful than you give yourself credit for. If you have a great idea that you know in your gut deserves to come to fruition, do whatever you can to make it work. Think outside the box.

DO: Stand Up For Yourself

Though sometimes it's easier to nod and agree, Furiate tells Bustle that now, more than ever, it's important to stand up for yourself and make sure that you're not being walked on. Pleasing your partner should not come at the price of your own happiness. Look out for the signs of an imbalanced relationship and dig deep to find the courage to walk away or turn things around if you think it's possible.