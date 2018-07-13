If you hang around health blogs, you've likely heard about the "cancer-busting" properties of turmeric. And there's certainly evidence that turmeric, as part of regional vegetarian Indian diets heavy in other antioxidant spices, may have a role in lowering bowel cancer rates. But studies that show actual cancer-busting properties — one in 2017 showed an effect on prostate cancer growth in particular — are using isolated curcumin that isn't being digested. In other words, if you really want to maximize turmeric's cancer-fighting effects, food isn't the way to do it. Medication is.

That's been confirmed by a new study in 2018, which identified exactly what curcumin does to fight cancer cells. It interferes with cell proliferation, one of the big biological mechanisms of cancer — but the scientists explained in a press release that not only is turmeric on its own not sufficiently powerful, curcumin has issues too. It's "expelled from the body quite fast", they say, and "needs to be modified to enter the blood stream and stay in the body long enough to target the cancer." Turmeric-rich diets won't hurt cancer patients, but they're also a long way from proving to be a magic bullet. So don't believe the hype that all you need to fight cancer is a spice; it's just one in a wide arsenal of medications and techniques, and it's not likely to replace chemo any time soon.

So enjoy your moon milk, your curry, and any other food you like; it isn't going to revolutionize your lifestyle, or be a single magic bullet to cure all that ails you. But, at the same time, if you enjoy the taste, it certainly can't hurt.