3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Start A Relationship Post-Quarantine

Between wearing masks in public and staying six feet apart from your partner, dating in a post-quarantine world may feel a little less romantic. Fortunately, the cosmos are here to bring a much-needed boost in the love department this summer, so trying to adjust to social distancing guidelines will feel a little easier for most signs. And if you're a Gemini, Capricorn, or Aquarius, it's going to be a summer of love: All three of these signs are most likely to start a relationship post-quarantine.

If you've been struggling to get a date off the ground recently, you're not alone. Venus has been retrograde since May 13, but according to astrologer Clarisse Monahan, Venus goes direct on June 25, which will make dating much easier. The last half of July and all of August, in particular, will be great for starting something new.

"When Venus moves into watery Cancer on August 12, our relationship themes and interests will more than likely get more emotional and deep rather than light and fluffy," Monahan says. "It could spark some conversations about the future for new relationships that started earlier in the summer."

If you're one of the following signs and you're ready to get out there, it may be comforting to know that the stars are on your side. According to Monahan, these three zodiac signs are most likely to start a relationship post-quarantine.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) If Geminis didn't have any luck finding someone who piques their interest during quarantine, that's going to change soon. Venus will be in the sign of Gemini pretty much all summer, so love will be a major focus for the Twins. According to Monahan, Geminis will be even more verbal than usual when it comes to communicating their feelings. They'll also be more willing to work on themselves in order to allow new connections to deepen, which is a pretty big deal for them considering they're known for losing interest super fast. "Their tastes and esthetics will also be enhanced when Venus is in Gemini, so they're more likely to pick a suitable partner too," Monahan says.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) During quarantine, Capricorn's main concerns may have centered around work, money, and their sense of stability. But Capricorn has a full moon in their sign in early July, which means that change is coming. According to Monahan, Pluto, Jupiter, and Saturn will be in their sign from July 2, which means single Capricorns may have the urge to look for that special someone to come into their life. "Jupiter in their sign adds a touch of optimism to the usual morose Goat, so they can get quite enthusiastic about new love this summer," Monahan says. "They should make the most of it, as Jupiter is not going back into Capricorn after this particular transit for another 12 years."