3 Zodiac Signs Who Make The Best Duet Partners

You see couples, like Beyoncé and Jay-Z and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, making beautiful music together and think that's one surefire way to meet the love of your life. But just ask anyone competing on The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart: It's not that easy. Choosing the right partner is the key to success, and if you're in need of a good partner, astrology can help you out. Not only are Aries, Taurus, and Cancer, good at relationships, these three zodiac signs make the best duet partners as well.

Whether you're looking for someone to make music with or to sing Jasmine's part of "A Whole New World" at your next karaoke Zoom party, a good duet partner is someone who's a team player, is willing to listen to your ideas, and will push you to do your very best. It's why Aries, Taurus, and Cancer, stand out among the rest of the zodiac.

While signs like Gemini, Leo, or Sagittarius make great performers, they have a bit of a tendency to make it all about them. Other signs like Virgo or Pisces may be good at singing, but they're on the shy side, so getting them to perform with you may be tough. So here are the zodiac signs who make the best duet partners. Who knows, you may even find yourself falling for them, too.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Aries makes for a great duet partner because they're not afraid to put themselves out there. They may not have the best voice, but they have a ton of energy and aren't afraid to take risks. This is one sign to duet with if you're looking to turn a Drake song into a power ballad. The best part about partnering with an Aries? They constantly find ways to better themselves. So, they will push you to be the very best performer you can be.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) If you're looking for someone to sing a love song with, this Venus-ruled sign is it. Overall, Taurus has one of the best voices in the zodiac. This sign rules the throat and neck, so naturally, they make great singers. As a partner, they'll be very encouraging, but won't be afraid to tell you where you need to improve. If you choose them to be your duet partner, be prepared to put in some hard work, as you'll be practicing and practicing until everything is perfect. A Taurus isn't going to put themselves out there unless they feel confident that you're both going to kill it.