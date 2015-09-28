Boredom usually leads to endless television marathons, social media stalking, and, of course, ordering your favorite takeout. But it can also lead to some quality time in the kitchen. There are plenty of tasty and fulfilling recipes you can bake when you’re bored. All it takes is some flour (usually), some chocolate (sometimes), and an empty stomach (obviously). And it's much more satisfying than scrolling through social media again. You already know how your third cousin feels about Confederate flags (ugh).

Instead of opting for Oreos, try your hand at making some irresistible chocolate cake. Or if you want something a bit savory, skip the instant crescent rolls and attempt to whip up some biscuits from scratch. You don’t have to be a pastry chef to master some decadent dessert recipes. Plus, you can always pretend you’re on Chopped or Master Chef to up the ante a bit. You can even start a baking competition with a friend. At the very least, you’ll be left with a delicious dessert. You can even watch a baking show while eating it! Imagine the possibilities!

Whether you need to satisfy a chocolate craving or you’re down to experiment with lots of dessert recipes, these 35 recipes won’t do you wrong — even if you’re gluten-free or vegan. So the next time you feel boredom striking, stay away from endless scrolling and leave your Gilmore Girls for another day — or just wait until you’ve got some delicious baked goods to enjoy with it.

1. Giant Skillet Brownie

The only thing better than a brownie is a giant skillet brownie. A Beautiful Mess is winning the game.

2. Vegan Banana Nut Scones

No need for eggs or dairy when you've got tasty glazed scones like these from Cookie and Kate.

3. Pull-Apart Cinnamon Roll Brioche

Skip the store-bought instant cinnamon buns and think outside the box with Half Baked Harvest's brioche recipe.

4. Baked Savory Cream Cheese And Herb Doughnuts

No need to stick to sweets. Averie Cooks' cheesy doughnuts make a perfect snack any time of day.

5. Chocolate Cupcakes With Avocado Icing

Love and Lemons' chocolate cupcakes sneak avocado into the icing for optimal creaminess.

6. Baked Fruit — Three Ways

Craving something a little less sweet? A Beautiful Mess shows how to bake apples, peaches, and grapefruit!

7. Izy's Swedish Chocolate Cake

A dense chocolate cake is simple but oh-so delectable. A Cozy Kitchen shows how it's done.

8. Nutella Bread Pudding

A crusty top and gooey inside make Steamy Kitchen's bread pudding pretty drool-worthy.

9. Orange And Dark Chocolate Scones With Orange Glaze

Citrus and chocolate make a winning combination in A Farmgirl's Dabbles' scone recipe.

10. Mexican Mocha Crinkle Cookies

Warning: These gooey chocolate chip cookies by A Spicy Perspective are so easy to make that you may just want to whip them up every night.

11. Salted Caramel Cheesecake

Who says cheesecake has to be basic? Joy the Baker's salted caramel version is one of the most decadent dishes we've seen.

12. Homemade Funfetti Cupcakes

Funfetti just got better. Brown Eyed Baker will inspire you to ditch the box.

13. Double Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins

Make a batch of these muffins by Cookie and Kate, and enjoy a cup of tea — you'll feel positively regal.

14. Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie Stuffed Pretzels

There may be no better pretzel recipe than this magical one by Half Baked Harvest.

15. Strawberry Banana Bread

Averie Cooks transformed your favorite smoothie into a moist banana bread — and we can't get enough.

16. Gluten-Free Blueberry Banana Muffins

For a lighter dessert or a tasty breakfast, Love and Lemons' blueberry banana muffins are pretty much universally pleasing.

17. Classic Buttermilk Biscuits

The ultimate comfort carb is easier to make than you thought. A Cozy Kitchen breaks it down.

18. Tiramisu Cupcakes

No need to kick that caffeine craving — Steamy Kitchen has got you covered with these tiramisu cupcakes.

19. Chewy Ginger Cookies

A Farmgirl's Dabbles' ginger cookies get plenty of oomph from cinnamon and cloves.

20. Classic Lemon Bars

Skip the trip to the bakery, and make this favorite at home. With a buttery crust, Joy the Baker's lemon bars are seriously worth every second it takes to make them.

21. Red Velvet Waffles

Want to make a meal out of your baked treat? Waffles are your answer and these red velvet waffles from the food blog Dessert Now, Dinner Later are sweet, simple, and come complete with cream cheese frosting.

22. Mini Lime and Mint Cheesecakes

Regardless of the weather, you can still make it feel like summer in the kitchen. These mini lime-mint cheesecakes from The Messy Baker are the perfect combination of sweet and sour to satisfy your sweet tooth.

23. Shamrock Shake Cupcakes

Finally, a shamrock shake that doesn’t come and go with the seasons. You can make it taste like St. Patrick’s Day year-round with these Shamrock Shake Cupcakes from Your Cup of Cake.

24. German Chocolate Bundt Cake

This recipe from the food blog A Pretty Life In The Suburbs has everything: chocolate a layer of coconut pecan frosting, chocolate, a hint of coffee, and did I mention chocolate?

25. Homemade Doughnuts

If your experience with doughnuts is limited to stale grocery-store crullers, allow me to introduce you to Big Girls Small Kitchen’s homemade doughnut recipe.

26. Champagne Caramel Rice Krispie Treats

In what can only be described as the ideal combination of high and low-brow, food blog How Sweet It Is has blessed us with a recipe that combines champagne, caramel, and childhood favorite Rice Krispie treats.

27. Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls

The second best thing about this recipe from Oatmeal With A Fork is that it can easily be made vegan. The first best thing is, of course, pumpkin spice.

28. No-Bake Dark Chocolate Caramel Cups

OK, I know I said we were baking but these dark chocolate caramel cups from My Darling Lemon Thyme are worth an exception. In addition to being gluten-free and vegan, they’re an easy and delicious entry point into whipping up something sweet in the kitchen.

29. Flourless Meyer Lemon Loaf

This gluten-free lemon loaf by I Am A Food Blog makes a perfect dessert, and a great breakfast the next day.

If all else fails, there’s always boxed cake mix and frosting in a can. There is very little frosting in a can can’t fix.