31 Investment-Worthy Products On Amazon That Feel Like A Splurge But Are Under $45

Sometimes I think Goldilocks had the right idea. She didn't go into those bears' house looking for the softest bed or the hottest bowl of porridge. Yes, she was a little on the picky side — but what she was really after was the middle road. Not too much, not too little. Today, I'm going to urge you to make like Goldilocks and go for these investment-worthy products on Amazon that feel like a splurge but are under $45.

Because, you see, this price range is really the sweet spot of the retail giant: You'll find products that aren't super expensive, but offer a lot of bang for the buck in terms of quality, functionality, and style. You'll open the box and feel like they should have cost way more than you paid, but don't be deceived — they're all high-quality, high-performance products that will last you a long time. They also have rave reviews from people who have already purchased them and promise they're well worth the money.

Don't get me wrong: I absolutely adore a good steal as much as the next person. But sometimes "just right" is, well, just right. Take if from Goldilocks and me — and don't miss out on these winners.

1 This Full-Featured Knife Set Comes In At A Fantastic Price Point DEIK Classic Stainless Steel Knife Set (Set of 16) $43 Amazon See On Amazon One-piece stainless steel knives are a favorite of chefs because they're super durable, easy to keep sharp, and great to care for. This set from DEIK offers all those benefits at an unparalleled price point for the quality: It's crafted from high carbon, super sharp stainless steel for that hallmark durability and a resistance to oxidation. The handle design of these knives — they're hollow, and shaped to fit your hand perfectly — balances well to eliminate fatigue while you're working.

2 A Massager That Could Be The Cure For Whatever Ails You Naipo Shiatsu Massager $30 Amazon See On Amazon Athletes with sports-related aches or office workers who cramp up from hours on end hunched in front of the computer screen will unite in an affinity for this massager — it features eight Shiatsu massage heads to ease muscle pain and tightness. It also has an adjustable intensity button that enables you to tailor your treatment with three different speeds depending on your preference, plus a built-in heat function for added relief. The unit also includes both a wall and a car power adapter for the ultimate in portability.

3 This Cutting Board Is Made From Renewable Bamboo Royal Craft Wood Extra Large Cutting Board $20 Amazon See On Amazon Designed for use both as a serving tray and a cheese board in addition to its primary purpose, this cutting board is all-natural and incorporates the natural antibacterial and anti-microbial properties of bamboo. Bamboo naturally absorbs less liquid, which means this board inherently provides fewer cross-contamination concerns than its competitors. The built-in drip groove provides a reservoir for juices so they won't sully your work surfaces.

4 A Hairdryer Will Give You A Salon-Style Blowout At Home KIPOZI Nano Ionic Blow Dryer $40 Amazon See on Amazon For a salon-style blowout at home, this blow dryer will do the trick — and although it's far from the least expensive model you'll find on Amazon, it's much more affordable than schlepping to your local stylist on the reg. It's lightweight and features a motor that's powerful yet operates with low noise, while also offering nano ionic engineering to impart shine and smoothness to lock in moisture. The two speeds and three heat settings plus a cool shot button provide lots of flexibility for all hair types, too.

5 These Turkish Cotton Towels Are The Ultimate In Luxury Chakir Turkish Linens Bath Towels (Set of 4) $37 Amazon See On Amazon Nice towels are so pricey these days, but leave it to Amazon to provide true luxury for less with these fluffy beauties that are available in 16 colors. Crafted from 100 percent genuine Turkish cotton, they're soft and thick — and reviewers even note that they get even more so with every wash. Mimicking the feel of fine hotel towels, these Turkish delights leave you feeling pampered without paying the price.

6 The Glycolic Serum That Powerfully Exfoliates And Revitalizes Your Skin InstaNatural Glycolic Acid Serum $19 Amazon See On Amazon Made to nourish irritated, dehydrated skin that may have spent too much time in the elements — or blemish-prone skin — this serum is a wonder for its revitalizing properties. It will assist in moderating the effects of sun exposure and acne, all while lessening redness and calming and revitalizing the complexion. Formulated with a hydrating blend of hyaluronic acid, plus argan and rosehip oil, this serum is designed for daily upkeep and completely replenishes the skin's moisture.

7 This Straightener Features Titanium Plates For Fast Heat In Seconds KIPOZI Hair Straightener $34 Amazon See On Amazon Featuring floating titanium plates that glide through your hair smoothly for versatile styling without tangles, this straightener will give you salon-quality results with no breaking and maximum styling versatility. The titanium plates couple with an advanced heater to deliver up to 450 degrees of heat quickly, while enabling you to set it to suit any hair type including damaged or fragile hair. One reviewer with over-processed hair raves: "The Kipozi beats everything else I have used! My hair looks better than ever as if straight from the salon after I used this!!! I am SUPER impressed and I keep getting compliments every day!"

8 These Microfiber Sheets Deliver Hotel-Quality Luxury HC Collection Sheet Set $25 Amazon See On Amazon Made from breathable microfiber rather than cotton, these sheets deliver hotel-quality luxury while providing unparalleled ease of use at the same time — they're wrinkle- and fade-resistant as well as hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites. Reviewers say these sheets are even softer than pricey Egyptian cotton, and they're also uniquely strong. Just throw in the wash and tumble dry, and you're all set to enjoy them again and again.

10 The Brightly-Colored Oil That's Crafted From An Of-The-Moment Ingredient Eve Hansen Blue Tansy Oil $31 Amazon See On Amazon Blue tansy is having a moment, and this oil incorporates the ingredient in an elixir that's brightly hued thanks to the inclusion of azulene. Although it's obviously an oil, it goes on dry and doesn't clog your pores — and thanks to its natural and organic formulation, it's remarkably healing and calming to inflammation of all kinds, including acne, eczema, and other skin-irritating conditions. Aloe, rosehip, jojoba, and turmeric are among the other key ingredients in this oil, which is vegan and cruelty-free, as well as free from sulfates, parabens, and phthalates.

11 A Humidifier That Looks Like A Real Gem Quooz Rockano Ultrasonic Humidifier $45 Amazon See On Amazon This humidifier is definitely not your mama's old-fashioned spaceship-looking version. Designed from BPA-free plastic to resemble a hunk of faceted quartz, the Rockano features regular and high-mist settings — and an LED light that illuminates the "gem" from inside so that it appears to glow. With a 200 milliliter capacity, it can run for up to 10 hours, and also diffuses your favorite essential oil if so desired. It will provide some aromatherapy and add moisture back into the air.

12 These Bulbs Enhance Your Home With Smart Lighting From Wherever You Are Philips Hue Smart Bulbs, $30 (2 Pack), Amazon $30 Amazon See On Amazon Illuminate your home with soft white lighting from these bulbs that you can control remotely wherever you are when paired with the Hue Hub (sold separately) and the Hue App. These bulbs fit into standard lamps but enable you to do so much more, like set timers and light schedules, monitor energy use, dim your lights, or even set them to sense motion. You can even use them to prevent intruders from getting into your house when you're away by setting your lights to turn on and off in your absence, and it works with Alexa, too.

13 A Whitening System That Will Give You A Sparkling Smile Without Going To The Dentist Cali White Deluxe Whitening System $35 Amazon See On Amazon A bright white smile is your greeting to the world, and with this kit, you'll be ready to present a welcome that truly sparkles. It contains everything you'll need to whiten at home in just 15 minutes: an LED light with a built-in timer, carbamide peroxide gel syringes, thermaform custom mouthpiece trays, a patented universal comfort fit tray, and a case to keep your device in. You'll see professional results in just one treatment, and experience a smile that's two to eight shades whiter in just a week.

14 This Organizer Is Full-Featured And Stylish Purple Relic Leather Travel Organizer $35 Amazon See On Amazon With space for everything, you can put everything in its place when you travel — and do it stylishly with this leather travel organizer. You'll find so many uses for this versatile bag, too: It can prevent your cables from tangling, store your passport and travel documents, keep your toiletries in line, hold makeup and brushes, keep jewelry in order, and organize your daily medicine and vitamins — basically, whatever you need it for, it's ready. Featuring open pockets, mesh pockets of various sizes, hidden pockets, and even elastic holders, the uses you'll find for this organizer are limitless.

15 A Robe That Is Wonderfully Soft And Lightweight Mae French Terry Kimono Robe (S-XL) $34 Amazon See On Amazon From Amazon house brand Mae comes this robe, cozy and perfect for year-round use in warmer climates and a great transitional robe for spring and fall elsewhere. Crafted in French terry in a kimono style with three-quarter sleeves, a self-tie sash at the waist, and deep hip pockets so you can bring along your pen to do the crossword or a pair of readers, it's machine-washable and the hem fetches up just above the knee.

16 This Vacuum Cleaner Offers You Three-In-One Functionality Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner, $28, Amazon $28 Amazon See On Amazon Weighing in at only 4 pounds, this vacuum cleaner truly offers small-but-mighty functionality: Its three-in-one design with onboard crevice tool allows you to customize your vacuum for your needs. Featuring a swivel steering mechanism to improve maneuverability and cleaning efficiency when compared to standard stick vacuums, this model also has a powerful 2-amp motor that picks up particles like dust and pollen. It even has a washable filtration system to capture debris and improve air quality. Use it as a handheld vacuum to bust small messes, or use it as a handheld with the sweeper head for larger debris.

17 An Appliance That Will Give You Fresh And Nutritious Juice Quickly BESTEK Juicer $43 Amazon See On Amazon With a robust 400-watt motor, this juicer will turn your fruits and vegetables into fresh and nutritious juice in just minutes. It features two speeds, a 2.6-inch wide feeder chute that enables the machine to squeeze fruits and vegetables without pre-cutting or slicing, a large-capacity 550-milliliter juice container, and a pulp collector. All the components of this machine that interact with your juice are crafted from BPA-free, FDA-approved materials, and its removable parts are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

18 A Toothbrush That Removes Twice As Much Plaque As Your Manual Version Fairywill Electric Toothbrush $28 Amazon See On Amazon With five modes to thoroughly clean your teeth and provide an invigorating massage for your gums, this electric toothbrush will make a marked improvement in your oral health with just seven days of use. It features a two-minute timer so you'll know how long to brush, which works in tandem with an integrated pause that will remind you each 30 seconds to switch positions within your mouth. It's high-powered, too: Charge it for just four hours, and it will give you a minimum of 30 days of use. It also comes with three color-differentiated heads.

19 An Exercise Ball That Lets You Firm And Tone While You Sit Mantra Sports Bodyball $36 Amazon See On Amazon Any exercise that you can do while sitting down is A-OK with me, and this fitness ball will let you get on with your workout while planted on your posterior — so it gets a big gold star here. Better yet, it can also double as an office chair, allowing you to work on stabilizing and strengthening your core while logging that computer time — and who doesn't love a multi-functional product? It's really more of a complete workout system: You can tone all your muscle groups with this professional grade ball, the attachable resistance straps, and the exercise wall poster that will lead you through it all.

20 A Single-Serve Coffee Machine Gives You One Perfect Cup Every Time Mixpresso Single Serve Coffee Maker, $42, Amazon $42 Amazon See On Amazon Enjoy one perfectly-brewed cup of coffee any time you like with this single-serve coffee maker. Not only will it whip up any K-Cup coffee, tea, or hot chocolate, but simply attach the included reusable filter, and you can even brew your favorite brand of ground coffee while foregoing wasteful one-time paper filters. This unit's high-powered heating elements give you your perfect cup in a hurry, with preheating time as short as 30 seconds, and it includes a 15-minute shut-off timer as well.

21 A Spa That Will Soothe Your Aching Feet After A Long, Hard Day Conair Active Life Waterfall Foot Spa $33 Amazon See On Amazon If you spend all day on your feet, this foot spa is truly a game-changer that will soothe away those aches and pains in a hurry. It has it all: deep water reservoirs for soaking, invigorating bubbles, and a waterfall, all designed to rejuvenate your feet with water. The massagers also increase circulation and blood flow, and the pumice stones gently exfoliate. All combined, this spa is a real treat for your feet.

22 A Water Filter That Will Keep Your Showers Skin-Friendly AquaBliss Shower Filter $32 Amazon See On Amazon Do you ever wonder what your shower water is doing to your skin? This filter will ensure that you have the purest water possible to avoid issues like dry skin, eczema, and dandruff — and it can dramatically improve the condition of your hair and nails, too. This filter utilizes an advanced system to remove chlorine, heavy metals, bacteria, and pesticides, balancing out the pH levels in the water while actually imparting healthy minerals into your shower stream.

23 This Is Known As "The Bed Of Nails" By Reviewers Who Rave About It For Pain Relief Nayoya Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set, $40, Amazon $40 Amazon See On Amazon The legions of enthusiasts who stan this mat and pillow set all over Amazon refer to it — lovingly — as the "bed of nails," and with the hundreds of tiny plastic acupoints arrayed in circular groups all over the mat, you can see why. However uncomfortable it might look, sufferers of chronic back, neck, and shoulder pain swear by this combo for relief that includes what some describe as an almost euphoric sensation once you're accustomed to the pressure of the spikes.

24 A Cocktail Set Is Perfect For Gifting...But It's So Pretty, You'll Need One For Yourself, Too Von Shef Barware Set $40 Amazon See On Amazon I've been dreaming of an antique bar cart for a while now, and this barware set would make an excellent start to accessorizing it once it comes home to me. The 9-piece set is practical and full-featured, and the rose gold finish is so now. It comes packaged ready for gifting, so it's perfect for all the occasions, but you'll definitely need one for yourself. It includes lots of staples, like a shaker, a strainer for the perfect martini, a muddler, and more.

25 An Eye Pillow That Offers An Integrated Aromatherapy Treatment Asutra Organic Lavender & Flax Eye Pillow $17 Amazon See On Amazon As an insomniac and a migraine sufferer, I'm a big believer in eye masks, and this one ticks off all the boxes: It provides complete eye shade, and it offers light pressure on the eyes and around the head thanks to the elastic band that keeps the pillow over your eyes. But there's more — it can be refrigerated to provide cooling therapy and the lavender and flax filling provide lightly-scented relaxing aromatherapy, which can be removed if the scent bothers you. All-natural silk is hypoallergenic and feels great on the skin, too.

26 This Steamer Will Keep Your Clothes Looking Fresh Even While Traveling Beautural Garment Steamer, $35, Amazon $35 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're traveling halfway around the world or just from your front door to your office, you'll love the way this steamer makes your clothes look fresh-out-of-the-box new in just minutes. It's lightweight and compact enough to take with you even on overnight trips, yet it offers 1200 watts of power and a 260-milliliter water tank. It refreshes your clothes quickly and provides 15 minutes of continuous use — plus, it's suitable for a wide range of fabrics, and the included attachments make customizing your treatments a breeze.

27 This Appliance Fries Up Crispy Delicacies Without Oil Dash Compact Air Fryer $40 Amazon See On Amazon Delicious, crispy fried foods without the oil and risk of splatter? Yes, please! This air fryer lowers your fat intake by a remarkable 70 to 80 percent, while also cooking up foods in a hurry and with less energy than it takes to preheat your stove or your oven. Its small footprint on your countertop makes it perfect for small kitchens, dorms, and even for use in RVs, and it cleans up easy, too — the removable parts are dishwasher-safe, and just wipe down the rest.

28 A Makeup Brush Set Has It All Ammiy 18-Piece Makeup Brush Set $16 Amazon See On Amazon If there's a better-looking, more full-featured makeup brush set out there for a better price than this one, I'd like to see it. This set features non-porous synthetic nylon bristles that are high-performance and hygienic as well as cruelty-free. They're finished with high-quality wooden handles, and all wrap up in an attractive leather pouch that makes it easy to stow in your carryon or your tote.

29 This Straightening Brush Enables You To Style Your Hair While Detangling It Dwave Beauty Straightening Brush $40 Amazon See On Amazon Detangle your hair and straighten it at the same time with this straightening brush that's designed to cut valuable minutes off of your prep time in the mornings. Engineered to work on a USB charger, the cordless operation of this device means that it's ideal for traveling, meaning you can reduce both the number and the size of the styling tools in your regular rotation to save space in your luggage.

30 This Water Bottle Helps Eliminate Leaks...And The Waste Of Disposable Plastic Water Bottles MIRA Water Bottle $18 Amazon See On Amazon With this water bottle, you can make a dent in reducing your plastic use. Plus, the stainless steel lid on this vacuum insulated bottle will completely eliminate pesky leaks — the kind that, for whatever reason, always seem to spring up when you're on your way to a big meeting or important social occasion. You can even customize your bottle to your tastes with the wide variety of exterior choices on offer, too, and this looks and feels fancy.