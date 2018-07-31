It appears that Facebook and Instagram users may still have feeds under attack by outside entities. In a publicly posted announcement on Tuesday, Facebook said it banned 32 users and accounts that it believed were engaged in "coordinated inauthentic behavior" that shared some similarities to the kind that sought to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Facebook underscored that they did not currently know where the accounts were routed. "We’re still in the very early stages of our investigation and don’t have all the facts — including who may be behind this," the social media network wrote in its public post. What they do have is a timeline to track the activity associated with this round of banned accounts.

"The first account was set up in March 2017, and others were created over time, including as recently as May 2018," a Facebook spokesperson tells Bustle. "We're still reviewing the activity associated with these accounts and Pages and will have more information at a later date."

Though Facebook hasn't characterized the fake accounts — which created upward of 9,500 posts on Facebook and one piece of content on Instagram — as part of an attempt to influence the 2018 midterms, much of the example content that Facebook shared was political in nature. One key account that they focused on in their news bulletin, for example, was called "Resisters."

The Resisters page, in particular, had been caught organizing an event dubbed "No Unite the Right 2 – DC," a counter protest related to the second rendition of a white nationalist rally where one counter-protestor was killed last August. Somehow, the "bad actor" accounts helping to organize the event had managed to work with other event administrators who are believed to be authentic users. Facebook took the event down on Tuesday.

