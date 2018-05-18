32 Over-Achieving Products On Amazon That Are Multi-Functional AF

Seems like a pretty rare thing, this day and age, when something actually does more than you expect it to, right? Turns out, there are still items out there that do more than meet the eye, or actually go above and beyond the call of duty — and in case you're looking, there's plenty of overachieving, incredible products on Amazon that are multi-functional AF.

You'll be saving money, time, drawer space, and possibly your sanity when you invest in one of these goodies, since you can buy one and use it in multiple ways. Consider 12-in-one cooling headwear, for example: Whether you work outside, are a fitness fanatic, play team sports, or enjoy midsummer theme park visits, this one accessory can be worn a dozen different ways to keep you cool. Or how about a tactical pen, the writing instrument that also incorporates a flashlight, a glass breaker, and a multi-tool including a hex wrench, a scraper, a bottle opener, and a screwdriver. If that's not a pen to write home about (and with), I don't know what is. Here are some of Amazon's best, versatile products, and note: when you hit "Add to Cart," don't forget to get two, because these all make terrific gifts.